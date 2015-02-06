Kikwete amteua Batilda Salha Burian kuwa balozi wa Tanzania nchini Japan



Dar es Salaam. President Jakaya Kiwete has made changes in Tanzanias diplomatic missions in Kenya and Japan effective today.



According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday, President Kikwete has appointed Mr John Haule as Tanzanias High Commissioner to Kenya.



Prior to the appointment, Mr Haule was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation since 2011.



He replaces Dr Batilda Burian, who now moves to Japan where she will replace Ms Salome Sijaona, who is returning home on retirement.



Dr Burian served as the Minister of State in the Vice Presidents Office (Environment) and was a nominated member of parliament from 2006 to 2010 before her appointment as High Commissioner to Kenya.



She previously served as Deputy Minister of Community Development, Gender and Children from January 2005 to October 2006. Dr Burian holds a PhD in Planning Studies-Dev Planning Unit from the University College of London.



She vied for the Arusha Urban parliamentary seat on a CCM ticket in the 2010 elections, but was defeated by Mr Godbless Lema of Chadema.



Dr Burian was later posted to Nairobi as Tanzanias High Commissioner.

The Citizen