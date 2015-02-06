Kikwete amteua Batilda Salha Burian kuwa balozi wa Tanzania nchini Japan

Rais Kikwete amemteua Batilda Salha Burian kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Japan kuchukua nafasi iliyoachwa wazi na aliyekuwa balozi wa Tanzania nchini humo Bi. Salome Sijaona ambaye amestaafu. Vilevile Rais Kikwete amemteua Bw. John Michael Haule kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Kenya kuchukua nafasi ya Batilda. Kabla ya uteuzi huu Bw. John Haule alikuwa katibu mkuu wa wizara ya mambo ya nje na ushirikiano wa kimataifa.




Dar es Salaam. President Jakaya Kiwete has made changes in Tanzanias diplomatic missions in Kenya and Japan effective today.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday, President Kikwete has appointed Mr John Haule as Tanzanias High Commissioner to Kenya.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Haule was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation since 2011.

He replaces Dr Batilda Burian, who now moves to Japan where she will replace Ms Salome Sijaona, who is returning home on retirement.

Dr Burian served as the Minister of State in the Vice Presidents Office (Environment) and was a nominated member of parliament from 2006 to 2010 before her appointment as High Commissioner to Kenya.

She previously served as Deputy Minister of Community Development, Gender and Children from January 2005 to October 2006. Dr Burian holds a PhD in Planning Studies-Dev Planning Unit from the University College of London.

She vied for the Arusha Urban parliamentary seat on a CCM ticket in the 2010 elections, but was defeated by Mr Godbless Lema of Chadema.

Dr Burian was later posted to Nairobi as Tanzanias High Commissioner.

Source: The Citizen
Japan ni mojawapo ya nchi zilizoendelea sana kwenye sekta ya technology na industrialization, hawa wateule wangekua makini kuitumia nafasi hiyo kama nchi tungekua mbali sana.

Kinyume chake wao wanaenda kutalii tu na kula Bata, kunakua hakuna tofauti tukiwa na balozi na tusipokua nae. Stupid!!
 
MNYISANZU said:
Rais Kikwete amemteua Batilda Salha Burian kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Japan kuchukua nafasi iliyoachwa wazi na aliyekuwa balozi wa Tanzania nchini humo Bi. Salome Sijaona ambaye amestaafu. Vilevile Rais Kikwete amemteua Bw. John Michael Haule kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Kenya kuchukua nafasi ya Batilda. Kabla ya uteuzi huu Bw. John Haule alikuwa katibu mkuu wa wizara ya mambo ya nje na ushirikiano wa kimataifa.
My take: JK yupo na Waislam bega kwa bega.
Udini hapo umemuonea JK, Labda una visa vyako
 
Shark said:
Japan ni mojawapo ya nchi zilizoendelea sana kwenye sekta ya technology na industrialization, hawa wateule wangekua makini kuitumia nafasi hiyo kama nchi tungekua mbali sana.

Kinyume chake wao wanaenda kutalii tu na kula Bata, kunakua hakuna tofauti tukiwa na balozi na tusipokua nae. Stupid!!
Hivi kwa tz hii kuna mtu anapewa cheo na kuanza kuumiza kichwa kwa matatizo ya nchi hii?! Ni kupeana kula tu ndio maana huwa hata hizo teuzi huwa hazieleweki huwa anatumia vigezo gani, hakuna vetting yoyote.
 
Chademakwanza said:
Anamfuta baado kwa aibu aliyoipata Arusha kushindwa ubunge na baado kushindwa Kesi aibuu ya ccm hiyo
Actually kamhamisha toka kuwa balozi wetu nchini Kenya kwenda Japan. Labda anataka akakae mbali na yule jamaa aliye waumbua wakati wa BMK (ex-Chief Justice wa Zanzibar)
 
Kubwa zima et linathubutu kupoteza muda wake na nguvu kwakuandika uharo wake hapa.Udin peleka kwa mama,baba na familia yako shenzi wewe
MNYISANZU said:
Rais Kikwete amemteua Batilda Salha Burian kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Japan kuchukua nafasi iliyoachwa wazi na aliyekuwa balozi wa Tanzania nchini humo Bi. Salome Sijaona ambaye amestaafu. Vilevile Rais Kikwete amemteua Bw. John Michael Haule kuwa balozi mpya wa Tanzania nchini Kenya kuchukua nafasi ya Batilda. Kabla ya uteuzi huu Bw. John Haule alikuwa katibu mkuu wa wizara ya mambo ya nje na ushirikiano wa kimataifa.
Sasa mbona jembe limepelekwa mbali na Arusha tena? Manake kimkakati Nairobi ilikuwa karibu, mtu kwa gari tu anakuja weekend kuzungukia jimbo tarajali. Au ndo kusema walishakata tamaa na jimbo la Arusha?
 
