1) 2) Genesis 19:30-38 - Lot was so drunk he did not know what he was doing; this led to immorality.



Wasichana wa Lot walidhani wao tu ndio watu waliobaki duniani. Wakamlewesha baba Yao na kufanya nae sex. Iliwapate mimba.



Ni mstari moja ya biblia pombe ilipo laaniwa.

Ipo mingi tu kwenye agano la kale.