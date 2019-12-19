Kesi ya Kabendera itapelekea kuchafua nchi Kimataifa

Chakaza

Chakaza

Chakaza

Chakaza

Diplomats attend court during Kabendera’s case

Diplomats from five nations and the European Union (EU) were in court in Dar es Salaam when investigative journalist Eric Kabendera who is charged with economic crimes appeared again on December 18, 2019.

The other diplomats were from Sweden, US, United Kingdom, Holland and Switzerland.

A lawyer privy to the case said that it was the first time that foreign diplomatic representatives attended a court session during Kabendera’s case in such numbers.

He said previously - one or two diplomats were spotted outside the court.

The prosecution argued that investigation of the case was not completed and it was adjourned to February 5, 2020.

Another reason for the adjournment was to follow up the results of a bargain plea from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The government had offered to free those alleged to have committed economic sabotage if they plead guilty, beg for pardon and pledge to pay the amount of money which they are accused to have appropriated illegally.

Commenting on the presence of diplomatic representatives in court in Kabendera’s case, the Executive Secretary of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Kajubi Mukajanga said that “it was a big statement”.

MCT alongside other local rights bodies had condemned the arrest of Kabendera and asked for his immediate and unconditional release.

Internationally, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Press Institute (IPI) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) had made pleas to the authorities including the President of United Republic of Tanzania to release Kabendera.

Kabendera has been a correspondent reporting mostly on development issues for IPS since 2012 and writing for local, regional and international media, including The East African and The Guardian in the UK was arrested on July 29, 2019 and since then he has been languishing in custody with no prospect of bail.

Investigative journalist Erick Kabendera.

C&P from MCT fb page.


My take;
Juzi ilianza kwa balozi wa US kumtembelea mke wa Azory Gwanda mwandishi wa habari aliyepotea kiajabu na sasa wanafuatilia kwa karibu kesi ambayo kila siku upelelezi bado ya mwandishi Kabendera.

Jee hali hii haiwezi kutuchafua nje kuwa hatuna haki za binadamu na utawala bora? Hakuna wa kushauri kuwa njia tunayoelekea tunapotea?

Mama Samia hukustahili cheo hicho kama huwezi mshauri bosi wako. Pia kwa Majaliwa, Jaji mkuu na wengine tukiacha Spika (he is useless) nao hawawezi kumshauri mkuu kuwa mwenendo wetu haufai?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Hao mabeberu wanajaribu kucheza na moto?

Mahakama ipo huru haiingiliwi

Tuache ifanye maamuzi

Sijawahi kuona mabalozi wa Tanzania wakiingilia mahakamani za mabeberu
 
Hao mabeberu wanajaribu kucheza na moto?

Mahakama ipo huru haiingiliwi

Tuache ifanye maamuzi

Sijawahi kuona mabalozi wa Tanzania wakiingilia mahakamani za mabeberu
Hapa tatizo sio mahakama Bali ofisi ya DPP. Miezi 8 unamshikilia mtu na unasema upelelezi bado?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Ukijua huyo jamaa alikuwa anatufanyia kitu mbaya acha tu. Ni bora kuchafuka kuliko kutomkomesha
 
Nilimuonea huruma sana mama yake mzazi siku alipohojiwa na mtangazaji wa Azam tv na kumuomba Rais Magufuli amuonee huruma mwanaye na kumsamehe kwa sababu ndiye tegemeo lake!!

Kwa sisi wenye wazazi wazee, nadhani taarifa ile ilitugusa sana. Sijajua kwa kina ni kwa nini yule mama hakutaka kupepesa macho kwa kumuomba DPP, Mahakama au mtu mwingine yeyote yule, isipokua Rais Magufuli!

Nina imani pia wenye dhamana ya kumshikilia huyo mwandishi kwa makosa yasiyoeleweka, watamsikiliza na kuguswa na maneno ya yule mama ili kuepukana na laana zinazoepukika.
 
Ituchafue Mara ngapi?

Wakati tunaonekana huko nje ya ncbi, kama ni nchi ambayo watawala wake wakishirikiana na Jeshi la Polisi wanawabambikia wale wote wanaowaona kuwa wanawapinga
 
