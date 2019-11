Kenya's population stands at 47.6 million; Nairobi most populous county with 4.4 million people. A breakdown

tuusan said: Mnazaliana sana,kenya Ni ndogo kwa Tz lakin mnakaribia Tz kwa wingi wa watu Click to expand...

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has released the Census results indicating that Kenya's population is 47.5 million.The results were released on Monday by KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi.The Census was conducted from August 24 to 31.Mwangi said the population grew to 47, 564,296.The population grew by 47.6 per cent compared to 37.7 per cent recorded in 2009.The data indicated that the country has 24, 1014,716 females compared to 23, 548, 056, 24 number of males.The statistics recorded the number of intersex persons for the first time. The country has a total of 1,524.The average household size declined to 3.9 per cent in 2019 compared to 4.2 per cent as per the 2009 population results.The outcome will be used by the government in distributing its resources countrywide.President Uhuru Kenyatta received the data results, lauding the team for ending the exercise within three months since it was concluded.Uhuru said Kenya became the first country to release the results in two months."This is another milestone for our country, that we are the first in Africa to release Census results in two months after conclusion," he said.