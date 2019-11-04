Kenya's falling economy: Consumption grows, Kenyan company Artcaffe to double coffee outlets across Nairobi

Artcaffe firm eyes more CBD eateries

US private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) will open three more eateries in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after it opened two new Artcaffe restaurants in the city centre recently.

The planned eateries, sources say, includes an Urban Gourmet outlet, an indicator that the firm is banking on the CBD to boost its popular brands.

Brands under ECP’s stable include Artcaffe, Dormans, Tapas Ceviche Bar, Urban Gourmet and Oh Cha Noodle Bar.
The firm’s shift to the Nairobi CBD is part of an aggressive expansion drive that has stepped up competition with rivals such as Java Coffee and fast-food franchise KFC.

Artcaffe recently opened its flagship and largest branch at Westminster House along Kenyatta Avenue and another outlet at Valley Arcade, Lavington.

A month earlier, Artcaffe had launched the Kimathi Street branch right opposite Java and next to KFC.
In 2017, ECP sold its entire stake in casual dining chain Java Coffee to Dubai-based equity firm Abraaj.
The US firm then re-entered Kenya’s casual dining space a year later by acquiring the entire business of Artcaffe Group for Sh3.5 billion.

The acquisition gave ECP control over Artcaffe’s business that consists of bakeries, coffee houses, and eatery brands such as Dormans, Tapas Ceviche Bar, Urban Gourmet and Oh Cha Noodle Bar. Artcaffe first opened shop in Kenya in 2008 and has expanded rapidly with new openings in Nairobi’s shopping malls. The brand, which has 32 outlets to its name, is ramping up presence across the country. In August, it opened its 29th outlet in Kitengela township to seat 130 people.

In 2014, it acquired Dormans Coffee, expanding its footprint in Nairobi and Mombasa to 26 outlets, which granted it an opportunity to sell branded coffee, Artcaffe Fairtrade Coffee Blend sourced from Nyeri and Machakos counties.

Source: Business Daily
 
Sinister said:
Consumption is utilisation of goods and services by the individuals with the aim of satisfying their needs and wants!
Sasa how is this "failing economy"? Kindly make me understand.
Click to expand...
Is the same as in your family, always economic growth is determined by production, not by consumption. Qatar produces oil that is consumed far away from its citizens, but Per capital income of Citizens of Qatar is $150,000 pa, that of USA which is the biggest consumer in the World is just $53,000.

In Africa we use expenditure as an indication of richness, a person with expensive spending means he is rich, in developed world, richness is measured in terms of production and servings, not by increase in consumption.
 
Basi km ni hvo, hamtakiwi kujiita matajiri kisa mmenunua ndege
joto la jiwe said:
Is the same as in your family, always economic growth is determined by production, not by consumption. Qatar produces oil that is consumed far away from its citizens, but Per capital income of Citizens of Qatar is $150,000 pa, that of USA which is the biggest consumer in the World is just $53,000.

In Africa we use expenditure as an indication of richness, a person with expensive spending means he is rich, in developed world, richness is measured in terms of production and servings, not by increase in consumption.
Click to expand...
 
komora096 said:
Basi km ni hvo, hamtakiwi kujiita matajiri kisa mmenunua ndege
Click to expand...
Hiyo sio spending, hiyo inaingia katika Capital Expenditure, kwenye vitabu vya mahesabu hiyo pesa bado ipo, ni sawa na kuwekeza katika fixed deposit accounts, pesa yako bado ipo na utaendelea kupata faida kila mwaka.
 
Hyo iko wapi..mbna tangu mzinunue hamjatoa finacial statement, bado mmeficha data tu..
Perfomance ya kampuni mpka sasa anajua jiwe tu
joto la jiwe said:
Hiyo sio spending, hiyo inaingia katika Capital Expenditure, kwenye vitabu vya mahesabu hiyo pesa bado ipo, ni sawa na kuwekeza katika fixed deposit accounts, pesa yako bado ipo na utaendelea kupata faida kila mwaka.
Click to expand...
 
joto la jiwe said:
Exactly, that is the best indication of failing Economy, Consumption is greater than production.
Click to expand...
If you do not know, my retarded friend. The coffee they sell at Java, artcaffe, dorman's across east africa is sourced from kenya ie Money for farmers. The milk is also sourced from Kenya. In fact they have a huge factory in Tatu city for this purpose. China is also moving towards a consumption based economy which means a more stable economy for local produce and higher incomes for people. How many jobs have they created from Factory to waiters in outlets, apart from that they have a school that teaches blending and it is the best in africa outside south africa.
You do not have the acumen to understand the relationship between economic growth and consumption, please go back to your strong point of doing nothing and resting after that.
 
komora096 said:
Hyo iko wapi..mbna tangu mzinunue hamjatoa finacial statement, bado mmeficha data tu..
Perfomance ya kampuni mpka sasa anajua jiwe tu
Click to expand...
Nimekuambia hizo ni assets, hata zisipofanya Kazi, pesa yake ipo, zinaweza kuuza na kurejesha pesa, mbona ninyi mnauza ndege zenu chakavu na zinapata Wateja, vipi tushindwe kuuza ndege mpya na kurudisha pesa yetu?.

Hizi ndege tumenunua kwa pesa yetu, hatujakopa popote pale, kwahiyo tunaweza luzitumia tunavyoptaka, hata kubeba matumbo ya samaki, hatuna deni, hatuna " pressures, sio KQ mnalazimika kutoa Financial statements kwa creditors wenu, otherwise watazikamata ndege zote
 
Kevin85ify said:
If you do not know, my retarded friend. The coffee they sell at Java, artcaffe, dorman's across east africa is sourced from kenya ie Money for farmers. The milk is also sourced from Kenya. In fact they have a huge factory in Tatu city for this purpose. China is also moving towards a consumption based economy which means a more stable economy for local produce and higher incomes for people. How many jobs have they created from Factory to waiters in outlets, apart from that they have a school that teaches blending and it is the best in africa outside south africa.
You do not have the acumen to understand the relationship between economic growth and consumption, please go back to your strong point of doing nothing and resting after that.
Click to expand...
Stupid, by the end of the day there is zero growth of Kenyan Economy, what you are doing is to circulate Kenyan shillings withing the country. That money you are talking about is already in Kenya, just moving from Kairuki to Onyango, Wairuri and Samoe,.

The one which makes Economy of Kenya to grow, it must come from outside in terms of FDI or exports of goods and services. You are completely naive in this area.
 
Qatar finacial statements huaga wanamtolea nani?
joto la jiwe said:
Nimekuambia hizo ni assets, hata zisipofanya Kazi, pesa yake ipo, zinaweza kuuza na kurejesha pesa, mbona ninyi mnauza ndege zenu chakavu na zinapata Wateja, vipi tushindwe kuuza ndege mpya na kurudisha pesa yetu?.

Hizi ndege tumenunua kwa pesa yetu, hatujakopa popote pale, kwahiyo tunaweza luzitumia tunavyoptaka, hata kubeba matumbo ya samaki, hatuna deni, hatuna " pressures, sio KQ mnalazimika kutoa Financial statements kwa creditors wenu, otherwise watazikamata ndege zote
Click to expand...
 
komora096 said:
Qatar finacial statements huaga wanamtolea nani?
Click to expand...
Kama ndege ni zako binafsi, huwajibiki wala hulazimishwi kufanya lolote, yaani unaweza kutoa au unaweza usitoe, hiyo ni vile unapenda, kama Qatar wameamua kutoa, hiyo ni" choice" yao, kuna mwaka wanaweza kuamua kuacha kutoa, hakuna mtu atawalazimisha au kuwauliza.

Sisi tutatoa vile tunapenda, sisi hatulazimishwi wala hatuigi nchi wala kampuni lolote, kumbuka Tanzania ni nchi huru, tunajipangia nini kinafaa kwa Tanzania.

Tatizo lenu Kenya hamjiamini, kila kitu lazima muangalie na kuiga wamarekani, UK au wazungu, wakifanya wao, ninyi mnadhani hivyo ndio sheria ya dunia, kila nchi lazima ifanye hivyo, "What is Qatar to us?"
 
Although economics is not my field
the title of the thread simply means that kenyans have more disposable income ,
Which is an evidence of a growing economy .
joto la jiwe said:
Stupid, by the end of the day there is zero growth of Kenyan Economy, what you are doing is to circulate Kenyan shillings withing the country. That money you are talking about is already in Kenya, just moving from Kairuki to Onyango, Wairuri and Samoe,.

The one which makes Economy of Kenya to grow, it must come from outside in terms of FDI or exports of goods and services. You are completely naive in this area.
Click to expand...
 
joto la jiwe said:
Stupid, by the end of the day there is zero growth of Kenyan Economy, what you are doing is to circulate Kenyan shillings withing the country. That money you are talking about is already in Kenya, just moving from Kairuki to Onyango, Wairuri and Samoe,.

The one which makes Economy of Kenya to grow, it must come from outside in terms of FDI or exports of goods and services. You are completely naive in this area.
Click to expand...
Nikiwa highschool nilifunzwa factors of production are land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.
These are the main building blocks of an economy .
 
Sherlock said:
Although economics is not my field
the title of the thread simply means that kenyans have more disposable income ,
Which is an evidence of a growing economy .
Click to expand...
Thank you for confessing that Economy is not your field. Tanzania economy grows faster than Kenya. But growth of Economy without fair distribution of that growth, does not increase the purchasing power of population. In order to know if economic growth increases purchasing power of majority, you must look another indicator known as "Gini coeficience".
 
Sinister said:
Consumption is utilisation of goods and services by the individuals with the aim of satisfying their needs and wants!
Sasa how is this "failing economy"? Kindly make me understand.
Click to expand...
Ubaya wa JF ni kwamba everyone is an economist, including the Joto LA Jiwes of this world. People who can hardly understand their own existence!
 
Nicxie said:
Ubaya wa JF ni kwamba everyone is an economist, including the Joto LA Jiwes of this world. People who can hardly understand their own existence!
Click to expand...
Jibu hoja, acha kurusha mikono hewani, kama hata David Ndii mnakataa hoja zake za Uchumi kwasababu anawaambia ukweli wenye kuwagusa, nani tena mnaweza kumuelewa?
 
