Kenyan News Main Thread

Jackson Kibor, 85, now divorces his third wife Naomi Jeptoo

The court on Tuesday approved Mr Kibor’s divorce from Naomi Jeptoo, his third wife, after he successfully divorced

AFTER 43 YEARS

While delivering her decision, Eldoret Principal Magistrate Naomy Wairimu said the couple’s 43-year-old marriage “is irretrievable”.

The octogenarian was granted his wishes after he accused Jeptoo of deserting their matrimonial home together with their six children.

He accused Josephine Jepkoech Kibor, 69, whom they had seven children together, These grounds are almost similar to the ones the large-scale farmer used to kick out his second wife of 51 years.He accused Josephine Jepkoech Kibor, 69, whom they had seven children together, of deserting their home and mistreating him.

Mr Kibor says he has suffered "untold pain". PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Through lawyer Stanley Kagunza, Mr Kibor further claimed that Jeptoo had been denying him conjugal rights, and that she has not been supportive to his projects as the head of the family.

The woman’s attitude, the old man told court, influenced his six children to become hostile to him.

The divorce was granted after Jeptoo failed to convince the court as she punched holes in her husband’s claims.

VERDICT

She said their marriage has been rosy, and that she still loves her husband.

She told the court that she could not deny Mr Kibor his conjugal rights as he alleged.

“This divorce cause is totally baseless and untenable as there is no grounds… I still love my husband and I do care for him together with his six children,” said Jeptoo in her reply.

But on his part, Mr Kibor insisted that the marriage was "dead and irretrievable".

He told the court that efforts by his parents and relatives to have Jeptoo change her behaviour and return to their matrimonial home have proved futile.

He asked the court to end his "suffering". And it did.