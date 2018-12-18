Kenyan News Main Thread

M
Hello Kenyans and Tanzanians Since the Boycott of the infamous Thread and Kenyans Not willing to comment there anymore I officially open our main thread were we will discuss all the issues either social,political and economical .
We need serious Talks and evidences on opinions,Tanzanians too can comment but must follow all the rules and regulations of JF (Kenyans too) anybody who goes against the rules will be dealt with by the Moderator and the thread cannot suffer Actions by Individuals.
I urge Moderator to act Independently and not be swayed by persons who aren't happy about this thread on making his decisions.Its Bad to Lock threads opened by Kenyans yet they have followed all the rules and regulations.
NB: if the mods lock this one we simply open a New one or Boycott Jamii Forums once and for all.
WAKIFUNGA TUNAFUNGUA!!!!!!
R.I.P Battle Thread.
