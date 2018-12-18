Kenyan News Main Thread


M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 18, 2018
Messages
2,308
Likes
1,030
Points
280
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 18, 2018
2,308 1,030 280
#1
Hello Kenyans and Tanzanians Since the Boycott of the infamous Thread and Kenyans Not willing to comment there anymore I officially open our main thread were we will discuss all the issues either social,political and economical .

We need serious Talks and evidences on opinions,Tanzanians too can comment but must follow all the rules and regulations of JF (Kenyans too) anybody who goes against the rules will be dealt with by the Moderator and the thread cannot suffer Actions by Individuals.

I urge Moderator to act Independently and not be swayed by persons who aren't happy about this thread on making his decisions.Its Bad to Lock threads opened by Kenyans yet they have followed all the rules and regulations.

NB: if the mods lock this one we simply open a New one or Boycott Jamii Forums once and for all.

WAKIFUNGA TUNAFUNGUA!!!!!!

R.I.P Battle Thread.
 
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jul 18, 2018
Messages
2,308
Likes
1,030
Points
280
M

Msapere

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 18, 2018
2,308 1,030 280
#5
Lewis254 said:
wabe!
in the meantime, Michael Carrick to take over for an unspecified period of time
Click to expand...
Yeah huyu jamaa alishindwa kabisa ..let carrick be the care taker for now , I see the next boss being either Zidane or Conte
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
2,448
Likes
3,709
Points
280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,448 3,709 280
#7
collo mzii kumbe Msapere ni handle yako ya saba. Get a life 😂😂😂😂
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
3,340
Likes
1,223
Points
280
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
3,340 1,223 280
#10
Meritsof devolution.
Makueni
fb_img_15445661120572523-jpg.971349
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,085
Likes
3,053
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,085 3,053 280
#11
Jackson Kibor, 85, now divorces his third wife Naomi Jeptoo
1545137301382-png.971364

An Eldoret court has granted another divorce to 85-year-old controversial farmer-cum-politician Jackson Kibor.
The court on Tuesday approved Mr Kibor’s divorce from Naomi Jeptoo, his third wife, after he successfully divorced his second wife in October last year.
AFTER 43 YEARS
While delivering her decision, Eldoret Principal Magistrate Naomy Wairimu said the couple’s 43-year-old marriage “is irretrievable”.
The octogenarian was granted his wishes after he accused Jeptoo of deserting their matrimonial home together with their six children.
The man claimed his wife, who left their matrimonial home voluntarily, became hostile and generally treated him with “utmost cruelty, contempt, neglect”, which caused him “untold psychological suffering”.

These grounds are almost similar to the ones the large-scale farmer used to kick out his second wife of 51 years.
He accused Josephine Jepkoech Kibor, 69, whom they had seven children together, of deserting their home and mistreating him.

Mr Kibor says he has suffered "untold pain". PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP
Through lawyer Stanley Kagunza, Mr Kibor further claimed that Jeptoo had been denying him conjugal rights, and that she has not been supportive to his projects as the head of the family.
The woman’s attitude, the old man told court, influenced his six children to become hostile to him.
The divorce was granted after Jeptoo failed to convince the court as she punched holes in her husband’s claims.
VERDICT
She said their marriage has been rosy, and that she still loves her husband.
She told the court that she could not deny Mr Kibor his conjugal rights as he alleged.
“This divorce cause is totally baseless and untenable as there is no grounds… I still love my husband and I do care for him together with his six children,” said Jeptoo in her reply.
But on his part, Mr Kibor insisted that the marriage was "dead and irretrievable".
He told the court that efforts by his parents and relatives to have Jeptoo change her behaviour and return to their matrimonial home have proved futile.
He asked the court to end his "suffering". And it did.

"I'm happy", the old man says after getting his wish.
Ms Wairimu, the magistrate, said having considered evidence produced in court by both the plaintiff and defendant, the court could keep the parties together.
'I'M HAPPY'
“Having heard both parties, I have made the findings that the marriage between the plaintiff and defendant has irretrievably broken down and I would therefore allow the prayer of plaintiff to dissolve the marriage,” she ordered.
Mr Kibor, who had four wives, married Jeptoo in 1975 under the Nandi customary law.
The first wife passed on and the old man now lives with his fourth wife.
“I am happy today the court has granted me another divorce from my wife who has been extremely hostile and intolerant, causing me serious psychological suffering,” Mr Kibor said after the ruling.
“I can now confidently say I will live for more years after divorcing this big-headed woman.”
Jackson Kibor, 85, divorces, again
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
3,340
Likes
1,223
Points
280
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
3,340 1,223 280
#12
mwaswast said:
Jackson Kibor, 85, now divorces his third wife Naomi Jeptoo
View attachment 971364
An Eldoret court has granted another divorce to 85-year-old controversial farmer-cum-politician Jackson Kibor.
The court on Tuesday approved Mr Kibor’s divorce from Naomi Jeptoo, his third wife, after he successfully divorced his second wife in October last year.
AFTER 43 YEARS
While delivering her decision, Eldoret Principal Magistrate Naomy Wairimu said the couple’s 43-year-old marriage “is irretrievable”.
The octogenarian was granted his wishes after he accused Jeptoo of deserting their matrimonial home together with their six children.
The man claimed his wife, who left their matrimonial home voluntarily, became hostile and generally treated him with “utmost cruelty, contempt, neglect”, which caused him “untold psychological suffering”.

These grounds are almost similar to the ones the large-scale farmer used to kick out his second wife of 51 years.
He accused Josephine Jepkoech Kibor, 69, whom they had seven children together, of deserting their home and mistreating him.

Mr Kibor says he has suffered "untold pain". PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP
Through lawyer Stanley Kagunza, Mr Kibor further claimed that Jeptoo had been denying him conjugal rights, and that she has not been supportive to his projects as the head of the family.
The woman’s attitude, the old man told court, influenced his six children to become hostile to him.
The divorce was granted after Jeptoo failed to convince the court as she punched holes in her husband’s claims.
VERDICT
She said their marriage has been rosy, and that she still loves her husband.
She told the court that she could not deny Mr Kibor his conjugal rights as he alleged.
“This divorce cause is totally baseless and untenable as there is no grounds… I still love my husband and I do care for him together with his six children,” said Jeptoo in her reply.
But on his part, Mr Kibor insisted that the marriage was "dead and irretrievable".
He told the court that efforts by his parents and relatives to have Jeptoo change her behaviour and return to their matrimonial home have proved futile.
He asked the court to end his "suffering". And it did.

"I'm happy", the old man says after getting his wish.
Ms Wairimu, the magistrate, said having considered evidence produced in court by both the plaintiff and defendant, the court could keep the parties together.
'I'M HAPPY'
“Having heard both parties, I have made the findings that the marriage between the plaintiff and defendant has irretrievably broken down and I would therefore allow the prayer of plaintiff to dissolve the marriage,” she ordered.
Mr Kibor, who had four wives, married Jeptoo in 1975 under the Nandi customary law.
The first wife passed on and the old man now lives with his fourth wife.
“I am happy today the court has granted me another divorce from my wife who has been extremely hostile and intolerant, causing me serious psychological suffering,” Mr Kibor said after the ruling.
“I can now confidently say I will live for more years after divorcing this big-headed woman.”
Jackson Kibor, 85, divorces, again
Click to expand...
Lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,238,736
Members 476,123
Posts 29,328,511

FOLLOW US