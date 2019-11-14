Kenya sets aside Sh200 million to buy rice for grain reserve

The government has set aside Sh200 million to buy rice for the Strategic Food Reserve.

This is the first time the state will be buying rice for the grain reserve which has only been buying maize from farmers in the past years.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the government will purchase reasonable quantities just like it does with maize.

While visiting the expansive Mwea Irrigation Scheme, Kiunjuri said officials from the SFR board will be visiting rice producers in all the schemes in the coming days to discuss the prices.

Food Reserve board chairman Noah Wekesa yesterday confirmed that the government has set aside Sh200 million to buy rice from farmers to help stabilise prices in the market.

“The money has been set aside to buy rice during this season to help stabilise the prices of rice in the market. This is also because besides maize, rice is also an important food in the SFR,” Wekesa told the Star on the phone.

SFR also purchases and stores other food products like beans, corned beef and powdered milk besides maize and rice for emergencies.

Rice farmers have been grappling with low prices due to an influx of cheap imported rice mainly from Pakistan.

A kilo of rice is currently retailing at between Sh140 and Sh150.

Donald Munene, a rice farmer from Mwea, said the imported rice has interfered with the market prices. He said farmers have not been able to reap the benefits.

“We have been farming rice for decades and it is high time the government bought the produce just like it does with maize farmers. We urge the government to set good prices for us,” Munene said.

John Kimani, a rice breeder from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation, said growth rate in rice consumption is high at 13 per cent compared to maize which is at one per cent and wheat at four per cent.

“Production of rice in Kenya is approximately 152,000 metric tonnes, while consumption is above 650,000 metric tonnes per year, leading to over 75 per cent importation valued at Sh22.5 billion per year,” he said.

The CS assured farmers that the ministry will work with county governments from all rice producing counties to improve road netorks in schemes that have been destroyed by the ongoing rains.

Kiunjuri said even if agriculture is devolved, the national government will chip in to help farmers reduce post-harvest losses in the paddies.

Farmers in Mwea Irrigation Scheme have been affected by the ongoing rains and this has interfered with the harvesting of the grain, which accounts for 80 per cent of all the rice produced in the country.
 
Naton Jr,

Ni aibu sana kuwa na ardhi yote hiyo yenye rotuba pembe zote na bado kuwa na uzalishaji mdogo kiasi hicho, ndio maana bado mpo kwenye LDC, full uzembe, huwa mumenyon'gonyea sana, yaani ukubwa wa Tanzania ni sawa na uunganishe Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda karibia EAC yote, ukizingatia kila sehemu kote huko kuna rotuba nzuri, mvua ipo.
Halafu kutwa kujipima nguvu na kainchi kadogo kama Kenya, ambako zaidi ya nusu yake ni kame tupu.

Hii ramani hapa, maeneo yenye rangi ya njano ndio tunategemea kiukulima, na bado tunawazidi nyie kiuchumi, kielimu, kijeshi na kila kitu.

Tungekua wazembe kama mlivyo, tungekufa milioni moja kila mwaka, kweli binadamu hupewi kila kitu, unapewa ardhi unanyimwa ubongo, au upewe ubongo unyimwe madini na ardhi.

Angalia kwa nchi yenu.

 
MK254 said:
Ni aibu sana kuwa na ardhi yote hiyo yenye rotuba pembe zote na bado kuwa na uzalishaji mdogo kiasi hicho, ndio maana bado mpo kwenye LDC, full uzembe, huwa mumenyon'gonyea sana, yaani ukubwa wa Tanzania ni sawa na uunganishe Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda karibia EAC yote, ukizingatia kila sehemu kote huko kuna rotuba nzuri, mvua ipo.
Halafu kutwa kujipima nguvu na kainchi kadogo kama Kenya, ambako zaidi ya nusu yake ni kame tupu

Hii ramani hapa, maeneo yenye rangi ya njano ndio tunategemea kiukulima, na bado tunawazidi nyie kiuchumi, kielimu, kijeshi na kila kitu
Tungekua wazembe kama mlivyo, tungekufa milioni moja kila mwaka, kweli binadamu hupewi kila kitu, unapewa ardhi unanyimwa ubongo, au upewe ubongo unyimwe madini na ardhi.

Angalia kwa nchi yenu

pamoja na yote ulivyosema bado sio excuse kwanini msiwe na uzalishaji wa chakula cha kujitosheleza

Kwenye hicho kilimo cha mpunga, Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwa uzalishaji ikiongezwa na Nigeria ambao wapo mara 4 yetu lakini wenyewe wanatuzidi kwa ziada ya MT 3M tu

Lakini bado tunazalisha mazao mengi pia ya biashara kama pamba, ambapo na penyewe tunashika number 3 Africa na ndio maana tunapata wawekezaji kwenye sector ya pamba


Tunaongoza pia kwenye uzalishaji wa korosho, katani, kahawa, tumbaku, chai, pareto, cocoa, ufuta, mpira, mawese,...

Mnatupita kwenye zao la chai pekee na sio ninyi bali wazungu wenye mashamba ya chai nchini Kenya

Hakuna zao lolote mnalotupita kiuzalishaji, uarabuni na Israel wanayo ardhi yenye rutuba kidogo kuwazidi lakini uzalishaji wao kwenye kilimo upo juu zaidi yenu.
 
MK254 said:
Ni aibu sana kuwa na ardhi yote hiyo yenye rotuba pembe zote na bado kuwa na uzalishaji mdogo kiasi hicho, ndio maana bado mpo kwenye LDC, full uzembe, huwa mumenyon'gonyea sana, yaani ukubwa wa Tanzania ni sawa na uunganishe Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda karibia EAC yote, ukizingatia kila sehemu kote huko kuna rotuba nzuri, mvua ipo.
Halafu kutwa kujipima nguvu na kainchi kadogo kama Kenya, ambako zaidi ya nusu yake ni kame tupu

Hii ramani hapa, maeneo yenye rangi ya njano ndio tunategemea kiukulima, na bado tunawazidi nyie kiuchumi, kielimu, kijeshi na kila kitu
Tungekua wazembe kama mlivyo, tungekufa milioni moja kila mwaka, kweli binadamu hupewi kila kitu, unapewa ardhi unanyimwa ubongo, au upewe ubongo unyimwe madini na ardhi.



Angalia kwa nchi yenu

Mliwezaje zamani na ardhi hiyo hiyo mliyonayo, mshindwe leo? Mmekua mkitumia hii excuse ya ukame na njaa kwenye kuficha uvivu wenu
 
MK254 said:
Ni aibu sana kuwa na ardhi yote hiyo yenye rotuba pembe zote na bado kuwa na uzalishaji mdogo kiasi hicho, ndio maana bado mpo kwenye LDC, full uzembe, huwa mumenyon'gonyea sana, yaani ukubwa wa Tanzania ni sawa na uunganishe Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda karibia EAC yote, ukizingatia kila sehemu kote huko kuna rotuba nzuri, mvua ipo.
Halafu kutwa kujipima nguvu na kainchi kadogo kama Kenya, ambako zaidi ya nusu yake ni kame tupu

Hii ramani hapa, maeneo yenye rangi ya njano ndio tunategemea kiukulima, na bado tunawazidi nyie kiuchumi, kielimu, kijeshi na kila kitu
Tungekua wazembe kama mlivyo, tungekufa milioni moja kila mwaka, kweli binadamu hupewi kila kitu, unapewa ardhi unanyimwa ubongo, au upewe ubongo unyimwe madini na ardhi.



Angalia kwa nchi yenu

Hapo hapo ujue tu 30% ya ardhi yote ya Tanzania ipo reserved yaani hio ndio misitu, national parks, game reserves ambapo haparuhusiwi kifanyike shughuli zozote za kibinadamu

30% ya ardhi ya Tanzania ni sawa na Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi
 
Naton Jr said:
pamoja na yote ulivyosema bado sio excuse kwanini msiwe na uzalishaji wa chakula cha kujitosheleza

Kwenye hicho kilimo cha mpunga, Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwa uzalishaji ikiongezwa na Nigeria ambao wapo mara 4 yetu lakini wenyewe wanatuzidi kwa ziada ya MT 3M tu

Lakini bado tunazalisha mazao mengi pia ya biashara kama pamba, ambapo na penyewe tunashika number 3 Africa na ndio maana tunapata wawekezaji kwenye sector ya pamba


Tunaongoza pia kwenye uzalishaji wa korosho, katani, kahawa, tumbaku, chai, pareto, cocoa, ufuta, mpira, mawese,...

Mnatupita kwenye zao la chai pekee na sio ninyi bali wazungu wenye mashamba ya chai nchini Kenya

Hakuna zao lolote mnalotupita kiuzalishaji, uarabuni na Israel wanayo ardhi yenye rutuba kidogo kuwazidi lakini uzalishaji wao kwenye kilimo upo juu zaidi yenu.
Pia uzalishaji wa muhogo na pulse Tanzania ni mkubwa! Muhogo Nadhani ya pili Africa. Mazao ya Jamii ya mikunde wa kwanza.

Ufuta tuko top 3 in the world! Ulimaji wa kakao tunakuja juu southern highlands! Kuna vanilla pia Kagera na Kilimanjaro!

ATCL should bring a cargo aicraft as potentials r immense!

Tanzania Changes The Rules For African Cacao

Thanks to Tanzania-based Kokoa Kamili, now also Africa can begin the journey in becoming an appreciated place of origin for fine cacao.
thechocolatejournalist.com thechocolatejournalist.com

www.kokoakamili.com

Our Beans — Kokoa Kamili

Kokoa Kamili's Tanzanian cocoa beans
www.kokoakamili.com www.kokoakamili.com

MEDA - Growing vanilla in Tanzania

MEDA is an international economic development organization whose mission is to create business solutions to poverty.
www.meda.org www.meda.org

goldman-ci.com

Tanzania: Farmers Strike Gold With Vanilla

goldman-ci.com goldman-ci.com
 
Naton Jr said:
pamoja na yote ulivyosema bado sio excuse kwanini msiwe na uzalishaji wa chakula cha kujitosheleza

Kwenye hicho kilimo cha mpunga, Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwa uzalishaji ikiongezwa na Nigeria ambao wapo mara 4 yetu lakini wenyewe wanatuzidi kwa ziada ya MT 3M tu

Lakini bado tunazalisha mazao mengi pia ya biashara kama pamba, ambapo na penyewe tunashika number 3 Africa na ndio maana tunapata wawekezaji kwenye sector ya pamba


Tunaongoza pia kwenye uzalishaji wa korosho, katani, kahawa, tumbaku, chai, pareto, cocoa, ufuta, mpira, mawese,...

Mnatupita kwenye zao la chai pekee na sio ninyi bali wazungu wenye mashamba ya chai nchini Kenya

Hakuna zao lolote mnalotupita kiuzalishaji, uarabuni na Israel wanayo ardhi yenye rutuba kidogo kuwazidi lakini uzalishaji wao kwenye kilimo upo juu zaidi yenu.
😂😂😂 Uhuru trolled for receiving ‘food rations’ from UAE
 
Geza Ulole said:
Pia uzalishaji wa muhogo na pulse Tanzania ni mkubwa! Muhogo Nadhani ya pili Africa. Mazao ya Jamii ya mikunde wa kwanza.

Ufuta tuko top 3 in the world! Ulimaji wa kakao tunakuja juu southern highlands! Kuna vanilla pia!

Tanzania Changes The Rules For African Cacao

Thanks to Tanzania-based Kokoa Kamili, now also Africa can begin the journey in becoming an appreciated place of origin for fine cacao.
thechocolatejournalist.com thechocolatejournalist.com
Nimefanya utafiti mdogo, nimegundua Tanzania inaongoza Africa kwenye uzalishaji wa mazao ya chakula na biashara kwenye kila zao Tanzania ipo ndani ya top 5, Africa na mazao mengine top 5 duniani.

Tanzania tunahitaji processing industries tu ila kwenye uzalishaji tupo vizuri.
 
Naton Jr said:
Nimefanya utafiti mdogo, nimegundua Tanzania inaongoza Africa kwenye uzalishaji wa mazao ya chakula na biashara kwenye kila zao Tanzania ipo ndani ya top 5, Africa na mazao mengine top 5 duniani.

Tanzania tunahitaji processing industries tu ila kwenye uzalishaji tupo vizuri.
Tupo vizuri sana hatuna uzembe wa kijinga jinga,
Maana hata yale maeneo ambayo yana ukame tunalima mazao yanayostahimili hali ya eneo hilo.
 
babayao255 said:
Tupo vizuri sana hatuna uzembe wa kijinga jinga,
Maana hata yale maeneo ambayo yana ukame tunalima mazao yanayostahimili hali ya eneo hilo.
Sunflower na mawese pia tunaenda speed ya kimbunga kuna mpango maalum wa kuja kuacha kuagiza mafuta ya kupikia!

Yajao mwaka kesho kwenye uzalishaji wa sukari ndo usiongee kabisa, at least 3 factories will be opened! Tanzania will be officially net exporter!

www.blackseagrain.net

The untapped edible oil sector in Tanzania

The untapped edible oil sector in Tanzania
www.blackseagrain.net www.blackseagrain.net


Kagera Sugar unveils 16,000 ha plantation

KAGERA Sugar Limited (KSL) factory has unveiled plans to increase sugar production from the 85,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes by late next year.
www.printfriendly.com


m.calcalistech.com

Netafim Signs $14 Million Irrigation Deal in Tanzania

The company will provide irrigation to 20 square kilometers of sugarcane grown by a subsidiary of Tanzania-based conglomerate Bakhresa Group
m.calcalistech.com m.calcalistech.com
 
babayao255 said:
Ona hii tweet 😂😂😂 ndio utagundua vitu kwa ground ni different yaani yale mashamba yenye rutuba nzuri yanamilikiwa na wazungu.

LOL hakuna kitu mkenya anaweza kufanya bila mzungu kuingilia kati na ndio maana wanawaheshimu sana wazungu na kuutukuza uzungu, kumbe kuongoza kwao kwenye zao la chai ni nguvu ya mzungu? The same to maua

Na kama wanataka wageuzwe kuwa kama Zimbabwe wajaribu kugusa hayo mashamba waone japo najua hawana ubavu wa kuwafanya lolote.
 
Naton Jr said:
LOL hakuna kitu mkenya anaweza kufanya bila mzungu kuingilia kati na ndio maana wanawaheshimu sana wazungu na kuutukuza uzungu, kumbe kuongoza kwao kwenye zao la chai ni nguvu ya mzungu? The same to maua

Na kama wanataka wageuzwe kuwa kama Zimbabwe wajaribu kugusa hayo mashamba waone japo najua hawana ubavu wa kuwafanya lolote.
Yaani utakuta huyo gavana kashapigiwa simu na kuambiwa atulie 😂😂😂
 
Naton Jr said:
pamoja na yote ulivyosema bado sio excuse kwanini msiwe na uzalishaji wa chakula cha kujitosheleza

Kwenye hicho kilimo cha mpunga, Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwa uzalishaji ikiongezwa na Nigeria ambao wapo mara 4 yetu lakini wenyewe wanatuzidi kwa ziada ya MT 3M tu

Lakini bado tunazalisha mazao mengi pia ya biashara kama pamba, ambapo na penyewe tunashika number 3 Africa na ndio maana tunapata wawekezaji kwenye sector ya pamba


Tunaongoza pia kwenye uzalishaji wa korosho, katani, kahawa, tumbaku, chai, pareto, cocoa, ufuta, mpira, mawese,...

Mnatupita kwenye zao la chai pekee na sio ninyi bali wazungu wenye mashamba ya chai nchini Kenya

Hakuna zao lolote mnalotupita kiuzalishaji, uarabuni na Israel wanayo ardhi yenye rutuba kidogo kuwazidi lakini uzalishaji wao kwenye kilimo upo juu zaidi yenu.
Hehehe sijajua wapi nimekugusa hadi ukapapatika na kuni-quote mara tatu kwa mpigo, ila samahani ndio ukweli huo, mkiambiwa kweli kihivyo inasaidia maana mtarekebisha. Kwa nchi yenu ilivyo kubwa na rotuba kila mahali, haifai kabisa mtajwe kwenye orodha ya maskini wa kutupwa ndani ya LDC.

Nchi yenu hiyo ilifaa kuwa bread basket ya Afrika, ni aibu sana, tatizo uzembe ndio unawakula.
Kuna uzi nilianzisha huku unaozungumzia mataifa kumi Afrika ambayo ni food secure, la kushangaza hamupo, nyie ni kama wavuvi wanaokwenda kuvua samaki watakaonenea kwenye msosi wa siku hiyo, yaani akivua samaki watatu anageuza, hajali tena, atashinda akicheza bao na porojo nyingi kitaani.
www.jamiiforums.com

Hivi mbona Tanzania pamoja na ukubwa wake wa ardhi nzuri haipo kwenye mataifa kumi yaliyojitosheleza kwenye chakula Afrika

Inashangaza sana kwa Tanzania kuwa na eneo linalotoshana na ukiunganisha Kenya, Uganda na Rwanda, karibia EAC yote, halaafu ukubwa wote huo hauna eneo kame hata moja, mvua inanyesha kote kote, licha ya yote hayo, haipo kwenye mataifa kumi yaliyojitosheleza kwenye chakula. Sijajua ni uzembe au...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
MK254 said:
Hehehe sijajua wapi nimekugusa hadi ukapapatika na kuni-quote mara tatu kwa mpigo, ila samahani ndio ukweli huo, mkiambiwa kweli kihivyo inasaidia maana mtarekebisha. Kwa nchi yenu ilivyo kubwa na rotuba kila mahali, haifai kabisa mtajwe kwenye orodha ya maskini wa kutupwa ndani ya LDC.

Nchi yenu hiyo ilifaa kuwa bread basket ya Afrika, ni aibu sana, tatizo uzembe ndio unawakula.
Kuna uzi nilianzisha huku unaozungumzia mataifa kumi Afrika ambayo ni food secure, la kushangaza hamupo, nyie ni kama wavuvi wanaokwenda kuvua samaki watakaonenea kwenye msosi wa siku hiyo, yaani akivua samaki watatu anageuza, hajali tena, atashinda akicheza bao na porojo nyingi kitaani.
www.jamiiforums.com

Hivi mbona Tanzania pamoja na ukubwa wake wa ardhi nzuri haipo kwenye mataifa kumi yaliyojitosheleza kwenye chakula Afrika

Inashangaza sana kwa Tanzania kuwa na eneo linalotoshana na ukiunganisha Kenya, Uganda na Rwanda, karibia EAC yote, halaafu ukubwa wote huo hauna eneo kame hata moja, mvua inanyesha kote kote, licha ya yote hayo, haipo kwenye mataifa kumi yaliyojitosheleza kwenye chakula. Sijajua ni uzembe au...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
LOL sasa tuwe food basket mara ngapi? Mahitaji yenu yote kamili ya mchele ni 650k MT, Tanzania inazalisha 3M MT hapo huoni Tanzania inayo uwezo wa kuzilisha nchi zaidi ya 6 zenye watu million 50 kila moja bila ya wao kua hata na jaruba moja la mpunga?

Angalia mahindi mnayozalisha
20191109_101034png.png


Tanzania inazalisha mara mbili yenu, bado hatujawa food basket?

Actually Tanzania inalisha nchi zaidi ya 15 duniani, kwa aina zote, iwe vyakula au malighafi viwandani

Kenya haina lolote kwenye chochote, hamzalishi chochote zaidi ya makelele tu, na ndio maana naamini gdp yenu ni fake

Sasa Tunaenda kuexport mazao yetu wenyewe, kifo cha kq cargo nakiona hapa
 
Naton Jr said:
LOL sasa tuwe food basket mara ngapi? Mahitaji yenu yote kamili ya mchele ni 650k MT, Tanzania inazalisha 3M MT hapo huoni Tanzania inayo uwezo wa kuzilisha nchi zaidi ya 6 zenye watu million 50 kila moja bila ya wao kua hata na jaruba moja la mpunga?

Angalia mahindi mnayozalisha View attachment 1262990

Tanzania inazalisha mara mbili yenu, bado hatujawa food basket?

Actually Tanzania inalisha nchi zaidi ya 15 duniani, kwa aina zote, iwe vyakula au malighafi viwandani

Kenya haina lolote kwenye chochote, hamzalishi chochote zaidi ya makelele tu, na ndio maana naamini gdp yenu ni fake

Sasa Tunaenda kuexport mazao yetu wenyewe, kifo cha kq cargo nakiona hapa
Kwa ukosefu wa ardhi kubwa kama yenu imebidi tutumie akili kuzalisha zao lenye hela ili tuzitumie kununua kutoka kwa watu kama nyie, Kenya ndio ya tatu duniani kwa uzalishaji wa maua. Licha ya Tanzania kuwa na ng'ombe wengi kuizidi Kenya, ila hamtuzidi kwenye uzalishaji wa maziwa. Tunaizidi Tanzania kwa uzalishaji wa kahawa, majani chai, n.k. Hapa nazungumza kuhusu mazao yenye hela, ambayo ndio sababu kwanini tumewazidi kiuchumi, pengo letu kiuchumi linazidi kuongezeka mpaka tunaelekea kuwa mara mbili yenu.
Tungekua na eneo kubwa la kulima kama mlivyo, hii Afrika ingetukoma, tungeongoza kwa kila kitu.
Lakini nyie na liinchi lote hilo lenye rotuba kila mahali bado mnatajwa bila aibu ndani ya maskini wa kutupwa Afrika, hebu ona mlivyotujazia omba omba huku

 
MK254 said:
Kwa ukosefu wa ardhi kubwa kama yenu imebidi tutumie akili kuzalisha zao lenye hela ili tuzitumie kununua kutoka kwa watu kama nyie, Kenya ndio ya tatu duniani kwa uzalishaji wa maua. Licha ya Tanzania kuwa na ng'ombe wengi kuizidi Kenya, ila hamtuzidi kwenye uzalishaji wa maziwa. Tunaizidi Tanzania kwa uzalishaji wa kahawa, majani chai, n.k. Hapa nazungumza kuhusu mazao yenye hela, ambayo ndio sababu kwanini tumewazidi kiuchumi, pengo letu kiuchumi linazidi kuongezeka mpaka tunaelekea kuwa mara mbili yenu.
Tungekua na eneo kubwa la kulima kama mlivyo, hii Afrika ingetukoma, tungeongoza kwa kila kitu.
Lakini nyie na liinchi lote hilo lenye rotuba kila mahali bado mnatajwa bila aibu ndani ya maskini wa kutupwa Afrika, hebu ona mlivyotujazia omba omba huku

maua ni ya mzungu brother, leta zao mkulima wa kawaida wa Kenya amezalisha kumpita mtanzania, hamuwezi kuipita Tanzania kwenye coffee production hata siku moja, tena awamu hii hili zao limepata muamko wa ajabu na ndani ya muda mfupi tunaenda kurudi kwenye our lost glory kwenda Kupambana na Ethiopia
 
