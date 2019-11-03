Kenya navy hawajaribiwi

komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
5,681
Points
2,000
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2018
5,681 2,000
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
5,681
Points
2,000
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2018
5,681 2,000
In 2010, pirates were so notorious inside the Indian Ocean waters that merchant ships could not move freely.
ADVERTISEMENT
Share news tips with us here at Hivisasa
The pirates would attack the ships and ask for a huge amount of money before setting them free.
However, in 2012, a group of pirates might have staked a wrong bet which landed on the Kenya Navy ship as their main target.
While the pirates thought that the Kenya Navy ship was like any other merchant ships, the brave Kenyan soldiers were prepared and set to face them.
As usual, the pirates' speed boat approached the Kenya Navy's Ship Galana and within no time, they had gained their entry into the ship with an aim of finding those on board unaware and then hijacking the ship.
Major Oscar Omahe, commander of the Kenya Navy Ship Galana, said pirates who were armed with AK 47 rifles had made a wrong assumption.
“They thought that it was a merchant ship security protocol, the type they easily outgun through a vicious gun battle,” Omahe said as quoted by the Standard.
Unfortunate for the pirates, the Navy had spotted them from a distance and laid trap for them, which unknowingly they entered willingly.
Angry Kenya Navy officers outnumbered the pirates, outsmarted them and sprayed them with bullets with no single signs of mercy.
“It dawned on them that they had been outgunned, outnumbered and outmanoeuvred. They fired on impulse in an indiscriminate and panicky manner after realising that they had stumbled into a trap,” the Kenya Navy commander noted.
Four of the pirates were killed on the spot while two others who remained inside their speed board fled after the first gunshot went off.
One pirate was arrested after he sustained serious gun injured but later succumbed.
 
Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 29, 2019
Messages
225
Points
250
Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 29, 2019
225 250
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,817
Points
2,000
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 5, 2011
1,817 2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,144
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,144 2,000
Ukanda huu Kenya pekee yake ndio iliyo na jeshi la wanamaji, nilishangaa sana kujua majirani wanao askari wa kufukuza wezi wa samaki lakini sio jeshi.
 
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,817
Points
2,000
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 5, 2011
1,817 2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,144
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,144 2,000
kilam said:
www.eturbonews.com

Tanzanian army intercepts Somali pirate ship | Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

TANZANIA (eTN) - Tanzanian soldiers intercepted a Somali pirate boat along the Indian Ocean and captured one pirate after a heavy exchange of fire.
www.eturbonews.com www.eturbonews.com
Click to expand...
Soma hiyo nakala inasema vita hivyo vilichukua karibu siku mbili baharini, maharamia wavaa ndala upigane nao siku inaisha, ndio maana nikasema huko hamna navy, jeshi la wanamaji lingemaliza hiyo shughuli kwa muda mfupi.
Soma hiyo ya Kenya kwenye huu uzi, ilichukua sekunde kadhaa kuangamiza maharamia wote.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,349,521
Members 517,456
Posts 32,977,686

FOLLOW US

Top