Kenya navy hawajaribiwi

In 2010, pirates were so notorious inside the Indian Ocean waters that merchant ships could not move freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share news tips with us here at Hivisasa

The pirates would attack the ships and ask for a huge amount of money before setting them free.

However, in 2012, a group of pirates might have staked a wrong bet which landed on the Kenya Navy ship as their main target.

While the pirates thought that the Kenya Navy ship was like any other merchant ships, the brave Kenyan soldiers were prepared and set to face them.

As usual, the pirates' speed boat approached the Kenya Navy's Ship Galana and within no time, they had gained their entry into the ship with an aim of finding those on board unaware and then hijacking the ship.

Major Oscar Omahe, commander of the Kenya Navy Ship Galana, said pirates who were armed with AK 47 rifles had made a wrong assumption.

“They thought that it was a merchant ship security protocol, the type they easily outgun through a vicious gun battle,” Omahe said as quoted by the Standard.

Unfortunate for the pirates, the Navy had spotted them from a distance and laid trap for them, which unknowingly they entered willingly.

Angry Kenya Navy officers outnumbered the pirates, outsmarted them and sprayed them with bullets with no single signs of mercy.

“It dawned on them that they had been outgunned, outnumbered and outmanoeuvred. They fired on impulse in an indiscriminate and panicky manner after realising that they had stumbled into a trap,” the Kenya Navy commander noted.

Four of the pirates were killed on the spot while two others who remained inside their speed board fled after the first gunshot went off.

One pirate was arrested after he sustained serious gun injured but later succumbed.