Kenya MP's support President Magufuli bigly after benchmarking Dodoma city

They are clueless
Hahahaha, 80% of Kenyans and Africans ingeral are clueless I hope, only stupid, tribalist person infested with jealous can think this way.They are clueless
Wanashabikia mtu wasiemjua
The nigga is not good for anything literally!
They are clueless
Wanashabikia mtu wasiemjua
The nigga is not good for anything literally!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|2019 'blockbuster' year for inward investment in Kenya
|Kenyan News and Politics
|0
|Revealed: Kenya's massive debt trap, to pay for external debt till 2090
|Kenyan News and Politics
|0
|POLLS: Africans believe Kenya is a hunger striken country and needs immediate help
|Kenyan News and Politics
|2
|Jubilee MP beaten in western Kenya after she was found buying ID cards
|Kenyan News and Politics
|5
|[Video]: Kenya MP's Vs Tanzania MP's.
|Kenyan News and Politics
|10
|Similar threads
|2019 'blockbuster' year for inward investment in Kenya
|Revealed: Kenya's massive debt trap, to pay for external debt till 2090
|POLLS: Africans believe Kenya is a hunger striken country and needs immediate help
|Jubilee MP beaten in western Kenya after she was found buying ID cards
|[Video]: Kenya MP's Vs Tanzania MP's.