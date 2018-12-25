Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda and South Africa to form first African Civil Aviation Alliance


MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,109
Likes
10,177
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,109 10,177 280
#1

Air Mauritius, South African Airways, RwandAir and Kenya Airways want economies of scale to boost efficiency.


Four African airlines plan to launch the first African Civil Aviation Alliance before March next year, to break the stranglehold of Ethiopian Airlines on the continent and boost their fortunes through innovative ways.
Air Mauritius, South African Airways, RwandAir and Kenya Airways hope to use the alliance to achieve the "much needed economies of scale" which would accord them improved efficiency and collaborations.
The continent's aviation sector has been dogged by challenges, including high taxes, airfare and the cost of jet fuel; poor airport infrastructure; international competition mostly from Gulf carriers, and inward-looking aviation policies which have pushed three of the four (except Air Mauritius) into a loss-making territory for more than four years in a row.
The four airlines have been discussing the alliance for over 15 months, and are currently putting final touches onto the deal.
It is expected that the arrangement will help them cut back on costs, improve synergy between hubs and expand code-sharing on several routes, making them more competitive than the continent’s top carrier, Ethiopian Airlines and foreign carriers making inroads into the continent.
The four are expected to formally announce the joint venture before the New Year.

Efforts to get a comment from Kenya Airways and RwandAir were unsuccessful as their representatives did not respond to e-mails from The EastAfrican.
Hub-and-spoke networks
In April, Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph said the airline was holding discussions with other carriers on a joint venture but did not offer any timelines or details.
“We have opened discussions with other airlines on joint venture partnerships. We have started discussions with South African Airways that could see us join forces on aircraft repairs and route joint ventures. So far, we have discussed issues of mutual concern. For example, we fly to similar destinations in Africa, so there’s a possibility we could share those routes,” said Mr Joseph.
The discussions which are complete, are hinged on how this alliance will work on a range of city pairs, route code shares, and joint use of lounges, maintenance and repair centres, and the co-ordination of their frequent flyer programmes.
“The drive for this alliance is partly pushed by the need to have the four airlines operate hub-and-spoke networks as they seek to enhance the demand for their respective networks, and increase their market power, especially at their hub airports,” a source with knowledge of the alliance said.
Kenya Airways is already working on a plan with its host, the Kenya Airports Authority which will see it take charge of the Nairobi hub. South African Airways, RwandAir and Air Mauritius already enjoy this exclusivity in their Johannesburg, Kigali and Port Louis hubs.
“Once this comes into effect, we will see deeper co-operation between the four airlines on all aspects of their business. We are going to see realignments in terms of how they compete on both overlapping non-stop routes, and overlapping connecting routes,” The EastAfrican was told.
Codeshare
Already, Kenya Airways and Air Mauritius have confirmed the alliance, with the Port Louis-based carrier noting in its last Annual General Meeting that this would allow the parties involved to achieve the much needed economies of scale for each.
“Consultations are ongoing with African airlines including SAA, Kenya Airways and RwandAir for the setting up of the first African alliance. An advantage of these partnerships is to achieve economies of scale for better efficiency and collaborations including shared services and transfer of knowledge. For us, the goal is that Mauritius, becomes a powerful hub in Africa,” Air Mauritius board said at the AGM.
Already, Air Mauritius has expanded its existing codeshare with Kenya Airways into a reciprocal agreement. This allows it to codeshare, as a marketing carrier, on all Kenya Airways-operated flights between Nairobi and Mauritius. Kenya Airways already places its code on Air Mauritius's three times weekly Mauritius-Nairobi flights.
For Air Mauritius, the added connectivity to the African mainland via Nairobi and Kigali would also allow it to further its overall goal of developing its main Port Louis hub, the Mauritius Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport into a key conduit for Africa-Asia and Africa-Oceania traffic.
On the flipside, for Kenya Airways, which began its direct nonstop flights to New York, this would offer it clientele, based mainly on the fact that Mauritius is one of the World’s top tourist destination, feeding through its Nairobi hub.
“We have had purely commercial discussions with all these airlines with regards to code sharing, interline, cargo business as well as possibilities of these airlines taking some of our excess flight deck and cabin crew,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said a statement, adding that the airline seeks to explore mutually beneficial opportunities to expand the network.
On Tuesday, SAA signed a deal with Emirates to expand an existing codeshare agreement, in a rare bright spot for the cash-strapped airline. The state-owned carrier, which has not made a profit since 2011, and received its $350 million government handouts, said the deal would see the two airlines leverage each other’s route networks, cargo services and flight schedules to boost passenger flows.
“The expansion of our commercial relationship will further strengthen key focus areas of the implementation of our turnaround plan,” said SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana.

Four top African airlines to take on Ethiopian
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,188
Likes
3,225
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,188 3,225 280
#2
that's a great move.
but before doing anything, the experts should be consulted to give a level of performance (likewise financial and management distress and desperate) of each participating airline. normally this kind of merger fails IF individual desperate/distressed companies form a big distressed/desperate company.

on the other side the merger has big positive impact (synergy) especially on the economies of scale. coz there is a gain without capital expenditure.
the value of merged company is greater than the sum of value individual companies.

PVab = PVa + PVb + GAIN
so GAIN = PVab - (PVa + PVb)

where:
PVab - Present Value of merged company
PVa - Present Value of company a
PVb - Present Value of company b
 
Mibas

Mibas

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Apr 3, 2012
Messages
2,355
Likes
2,570
Points
280
Mibas

Mibas

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 3, 2012
2,355 2,570 280
#4
Badala ya kuwaza vitu constructive in consultative way, ATCL wanawaza tu kununua ndege. Zitafanya kazi vipi profitably? Kimya...
 
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Oct 28, 2016
Messages
2,011
Likes
2,227
Points
280
Age
31
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 28, 2016
2,011 2,227 280
#5
A bunch of loosers... hahaa! Hii kufanikiwa inabidi kuwe na good intent kwa pande zote bila kuwa na agenda za kinyang'au. We all know who is a snake in that bunch!? Wakaombe ushauri kwa Mugabe
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,188
Likes
3,225
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,188 3,225 280
#7
mwaswast said:
Hawa wahabeshi Nyang'au Kweli yani imebidi SADC na EAC kuungana.
Click to expand...
The continent's aviation sector has been dogged by challenges, including high taxes, airfare and the cost of jet fuel; poor airport infrastructure; international competition mostly from Gulf carriers, and inward-looking aviation policies which have pushed three of the four (except Air Mauritius) into a loss-making territory for more than four years in a row.

the care must be taken coz the alliance is formed by the loss making (financially distressed) partners except Air Mauritius.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,109
Likes
10,177
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,109 10,177 280
#9
eliakeem said:
that's a great move.
but before doing anything, the experts should be consulted to give a level of performance (likewise financial and management distress and desperate) of each participating airline. normally this kind of merger fails IF individual desperate/distressed companies form a big distressed/desperate company.

on the other side the merger has big positive impact especially on the economies of scale. coz there is a gain without capital expenditure.
the value of merged company is greater than the sum of value individual companies.

PVab = PVa + PVb + GAIN
so GAIN = PVab - (PVa + PVb)

where:
PVab - Present Value of merged company
PVa - Present Value of company a
PVb - Present Value of company b
Click to expand...
Hehehehe!! Bro umekurupuka kujibu bila kusoma na kuelewa nini kimeandikwa kwenye huu uzi au taarifa zenyewe, kwa mara ya kwanza punguza mihemko ya Kitanzania na utulie usome na kuelewa mada kabla ya zile copy/pasting zako.

This is not a merger, you need to attend some class on 'mergers & acquisitions' to understand the dynamics. The news here is about airlines forming a civil aviation alliance, which is expected to increase efficiency, reduce competition and increase profit margins.
Each airline is a national interest to their respective countries, so they can't merge but can do codesharing, share services and transfer of knowledge and much more that will see them become a formidable force against major international airlines. Especially the idea of them operating hub-and-spoke networks will deal a major advantage.
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,143
Likes
3,093
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,143 3,093 280
#10
eliakeem said:
The continent's aviation sector has been dogged by challenges, including high taxes, airfare and the cost of jet fuel; poor airport infrastructure; international competition mostly from Gulf carriers, and inward-looking aviation policies which have pushed three of the four (except Air Mauritius) into a loss-making territory for more than four years in a row.

the care must be taken coz the alliance is formed by the loss making (financially distressed) partners except Air Mauritius.
Click to expand...
So according to your pea sized brain you think you be smarter than Air Mauritius management?
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,143
Likes
3,093
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,143 3,093 280
#12
Geza Ulole said:
Protectionism at its best!
Click to expand...
Cheer up Man, it's Xmas so usisumbuke Ati Kenya wanatajwa tajwa in those good things that you can only dream and wish for. Mwaka mpya wa 2019 battle itakuwapo bado ila itakuwa one sided kama kawa...Kenya juu Tanza.... chini. Happy holidays douche bag.
 
M

mulisaaa

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Jun 16, 2017
Messages
6,178
Likes
5,504
Points
280
M

mulisaaa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 16, 2017
6,178 5,504 280
#13
pingli-nywee said:
Dah! Wasauz wamewasahau 'wakombozi' wao na ile ATCL yao ya ndege mbili unusu.
Click to expand...
Usichojua nikuwa hiyo South Africa airways is even worse than KQ..They have more internal problems ukisoma tatizo la SA...Wana management mbovu na kupindukia...Usichojua nikuwa kuungana kwa hizo airline hazito badili management au kuwa chini ya management...Hilo haliwezekani kutokana na kila shirika kuwa na madeni na mikataba tofauti....Huo muungano faida yake nikuwa itapunguza getting over costed kwa kiasi...!!
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,188
Likes
3,225
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,188 3,225 280
#14
MK254 said:
Hehehehe!! Bro umekurupuka kujibu bila kusoma na kuelewa nini kimeandikwa kwenye huu uzi au taarifa zenyewe, kwa mara ya kwanza punguza mihemko ya Kitanzania na utulie usome na kuelewa mada kabla ya zile copy/pasting zako.

This is not a merger, you need to attend some class on 'mergers & acquisitions' to understand the dynamics. The news here is about airlines forming a civil aviation alliance, which is expected to increase efficiency, reduce competition and increase profit margins.
Each airline is a national interest to their respective countries, so they can't merge but can do codesharing, share services and transfer of knowledge and much more that will see them become a formidable force against major international airlines. Especially the idea of them operating hub-and-spoke networks will deal a major advantage.
Click to expand...
Ahaaa haaa haaa
labda umesahau classification of merger.
syndications and alliance
mwaswast said:
So according to your pea sized brain you think you be smarter than Air Mauritius management?
Click to expand...
not me, it's according to theoretical literature.
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,188
Likes
3,225
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,188 3,225 280
#15
MK254 said:
Hehehehe!! Bro umekurupuka kujibu bila kusoma na kuelewa nini kimeandikwa kwenye huu uzi au taarifa zenyewe, kwa mara ya kwanza punguza mihemko ya Kitanzania na utulie usome na kuelewa mada kabla ya zile copy/pasting zako.

This is not a merger, you need to attend some class on 'mergers & acquisitions' to understand the dynamics. The news here is about airlines forming a civil aviation alliance, which is expected to increase efficiency, reduce competition and increase profit margins.
Each airline is a national interest to their respective countries, so they can't merge but can do codesharing, share services and transfer of knowledge and much more that will see them become a formidable force against major international airlines. Especially the idea of them operating hub-and-spoke networks will deal a major advantage.
Click to expand...
good explanation.
but if i recall and referred to my faculty, alliance is one of the classes of horizontal merger. they are to choose the extent of collaboration, sharing and merging.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,109
Likes
10,177
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,109 10,177 280
#17
eliakeem said:
good explanation.
but if i recall and referred to my faculty, alliance is one of the classes of horizontal merger. they are to choose the extent of collaboration, sharing and merging.
Click to expand...
Nada! Any type of merger involves companies morphing into a single ownership, whether horizontal, vertical or even conglomerate. But alliances or joint-ventures normally have various shapes depending on frameworks agreed upon by stakeholders, the bottomline each company retains own legal entity, equity and liabilities but benefits by creating an oligopoly.

Am talking out of experience bro, I am not throwing theoretical jargon around , I've been involved in dynamics of joint-ventures as well as mergers.
 
Bantugbro

Bantugbro

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Feb 22, 2009
Messages
2,946
Likes
543
Points
280
Bantugbro

Bantugbro

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 22, 2009
2,946 543 280
#18
MK254 said:

Air Mauritius, South African Airways, RwandAir and Kenya Airways want economies of scale to boost efficiency.

Four top African airlines to take on Ethiopian
Click to expand...
Huo muungano ni wa mashirika yanayopita ktk hali ngumu sana kwa sasa na wanaogopa Ethiopia Airways dominance of African market.

Kwa kifupi hali halisi ya mashirika hayo manne:

  1. SAA linapumulia machine, govt imewa-subsdise mpaka sasa imeanza kushindikana, kuna private investors wanataka kweka 20 Rands kwa masharti ya kuchukua 51% ya shares;
  2. KQ inapumulia machine serial imesaidia, imekopa wktk benki za nje na ndani, imeuza baadhi ya ndege zake but hali bado ni mbaya, hapo juzi wamepeleka proposal serikalini ili wapewe kuendesha viwanja vyote vya ndege vya Kenya ili wapate sehemu ya kuingiza mapato na kuokoa shirika;
  3. Rwanda Airwaya wanekua wanapata hadara miaka mfuluiza toka wameanzishwa;
  4. Air Mauritius well kidogo was wanafanya vizuri kwa sababu watalii wanapenda wanakwenda kule.

My 2 cents
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
6,720
Likes
5,313
Points
280
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
6,720 5,313 280
#19
thisdayes said:
Deal kama hilo haliwezi kubaliwa na Tz, deal za ambazo hazieleweki Tz tunazikataa.
Click to expand...
Mmmh! Nani atakubali kushirikiana na ATCL, shirika ambalo bado halijafuzu kutoka kwenye shule ya chekechea ikifika kwenye nyanja za usafiri wa anga? Tena shirika ambalo linaendeshwa kama lori la skrepu na mkulu akiwa ikulu? KQ ni member wa SKYTEAM bana, alliance ya kimataifa ya mashirika ya maana kama Delta, China Airlines na Czech Airlines.
mulisaaa said:
Usichojua nikuwa hiyo South Africa airways is even worse than KQ..They have more internal problems ukisoma tatizo la SA...Wana management mbovu na kupindukia...Usichojua nikuwa kuungana kwa hizo airline hazito badili management au kuwa chini ya management...Hilo haliwezekani kutokana na kila shirika kuwa na madeni na mikataba tofauti....Huo muungano faida yake nikuwa itapunguza getting over costed kwa kiasi...!!
Click to expand...
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,109
Likes
10,177
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,109 10,177 280
#20
Bantugbro said:
Huo muungano ni wa mashirika yanayopita ktk hali ngumu sana kwa sasa na wanaogopa Ethiopia Airways dominance of African market.

Kwa kifupi hali halisi ya mashirika hayo manne:

  1. SAA linapumulia machine, govt imewa-subsdise mpaka sasa imeanza kushindikana, kuna private investors wanataka kweka 20 Rands kwa masharti ya kuchukua 51% ya shares;
  2. KQ inapumulia machine serial imesaidia, imekopa wktk benki za nje na ndani, imeuza baadhi ya ndege zake but hali bado ni mbaya, hapo juzi wamepeleka proposal serikalini ili wapewe kuendesha viwanja vyote vya ndege vya Kenya ili wapate sehemu ya kuingiza mapato na kuokoa shirika;
  3. Rwanda Airwaya wanekua wanapata hadara miaka mfuluiza toka wameanzishwa;
  4. Air Mauritius well kidogo was wanafanya vizuri kwa sababu watalii wanapenda wanakwenda kule.

My 2 cents
Click to expand...
Sijaelewa unachotaka kusema, labda ungeendelea kutiririka, sijui labda unataka kusema hawafai kuunganisha jitihada zao kisa wanapitia hali ngumu, au vipi...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,241,540
Members 477,320
Posts 29,424,714

FOLLOW US