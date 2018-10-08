Kenya inching closer to building one of Africa’s largest dams

October 8, 2018

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania



SADCC and Tanzania pushes for a rapid industrialisation agenda



The secretary general of SADC the Southern African Development Community Dr. Stergomena Tax pointed out that initially SADC did focus on security and defence matters. But now, times have changed due to political stability in the region and hence a need for SADC to push for industrialisation of the member states.

