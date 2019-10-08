Kenya inaongoza kwa idadi ya mabilionea ukanda huu, uchumi wa Nairobi pekee nusra ufikie uchumi wa Tanzania yote

There are about 99 billionaires who were living in Tanzania last year, placing the country at number nine in a ranking of top African countries based on the super wealthy persons.
The ranking shows Kenya was top in Eastern Africa with 356 billionaires; Ethiopia has 154 billionaires, Tanzania (99), Uganda (67) and Rwanda (30).
The Africa Wealth report for 2019 report published in September by Mauritius based AfrAsia Bank ranked South Africa top with 2,169 billionaires, Egypt (932) and Nigeria (531).
The report shows that these individuals have net assets above $10 million (Sh22 billion) and it shows that Tanzania has only one dollar billionaire.
The country, which had a GDP of $57 billion as of last year, had a total 2,400 High Net Wealth Individuals (HNWI).
The report, however does not name any of the billionaires, neither does it name the assets that some of these High Net Wealth individuals own.
Dar es Salaam is placed 11th in the cities grading with Johannesburg and Cape Town sitting at number one and two.
The report also quotes Dar as the country’s hub for High Net Wealth Individuals with 1300 of them residing at the Haven of Peace, which has total wealth of $24 billion.
Dar es Salaam falls behind Nairobi which has total city wealth of $49 billion and is ahead of Uganda’s capital Kampala which has $16 billion and Addis Ababa which stands at $14 billion.
 
Labda pia ungesema Uchumi wa Nairobi kwa kulinganisha na the rest of Kenya, yaani Uchumi wa Nairobi ni asilimia ngapi ya Uchumi wa Kenya? Kusema uchumi wa Nairobi no mkubwa klk TZ siyo fair kwani Kenya ina Uchumi mkubwa kuliko TZ, sasa ajabu ni kipi hapo?

Ila ningependa kujua uwiano wa Uchumi wa Nairobi vs rest of Kenya!
 
Hii Hii Kenya tunayojua inamilikiwa na mzungu kuanzia jina mpaka ardhi yote yenye rutuba?

 
komora096 said:
Povuuu!!endelewni kuwatajirisha hayo machothara yenu
Hahaha Kenya mmiliki ni Muingereza, Harambee mmiliki ni Muhindi, Emblem mmiliki ni Mtanzania, hivi ninyi nyumbu akili mlizipachika wapi wakati haya yote yanatokea?
 
Weka ushahidi...


Cc: mahondaw
 
REDEEMER. said:
Hii Hii Kenya tunayojua inamilikiwa na mzungu kuanzia jina mpaka ardhi yote yenye rutuba?

Unaeleza vizuri kwamba ni jina la kabila la Kikikuyu alafu bado unasema eti ni jina la Mzungu. Akili mbovu. Vile nyie Zanzibar ni jina la Muarabu msidhani Kenya tupo hivo. We renamed almost everything back to African names after independence.
 
NairobiWalker said:
Unaeleza vizuri kwamba ni jina la kabila la Kikikuyu alafu bado unasema eti ni jina la Mzungu. Akili mbovu. Vile nyie Zanzibar ni jina la Muarabu msidhani Kenya tupo hivo. We renamed almost everything back to African names after independence.
Hahaha acha kujiaibisha basi wamlambez
Kenya ina maana gani katika makabila yote mliyonayo hapo shithole?
 
