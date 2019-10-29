Kenya Airways Náirobi to New York 1 year Old.

Arnold mrass cannambo
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2018
- Messages
- 3,631
- Points
- 2,000
Arnold mrass cannambo
JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 13, 2018
3,631 2,000
Kwa ndege zenu hizo tatu594 flights
105,000 passengers
7 times a week
15 American destinations....
Connecting passengers from over 33 countries
Not a single security incident reported.
Tukomae tu, of-course takes time to break-even
Wanaandika wakifuta, hawajui waanzie wapi..Wapi kamati ya Roho chafu????
Cool down bro we are coming! But I am wondering how comes the CEO of KQ is Mzungu!!! No Kenyan???Dar to Oliver Tambo
Dar to Mumbai
Dar to Guangzhou
We are on ze lait tlak
CEO wa Vodacom Tz Ni Mtanzania mweusi??Cool down bro we are coming! But I am wondering how comes the CEO of KQ is Mzungu!!! No Kenyan???
Mkulima anasubiri lindege lake...Cool down bro we are coming! But I am wondering how comes the CEO of KQ is Mzungu!!! No Kenyan???
Vodafone ama Ni Vodacom yenu bado mwarabu ndio CEO?Cool down bro we are coming! But I am wondering how comes the CEO of KQ is Mzungu!!! No Kenyan???
Serikali ya TZ haina hisa hata moja kwenye Vodacom! Be informed! How about you guys in KQ?CEO wa Vodacom Tz Ni Mtanzania mweusi??
Tumeshamnyoosha tayari. Mtasubiri sana!!Mkulima anasubiri lindege lake...
Serikali haina hisa kwenye Vodacom that is pure private company!Vodafone ama Ni Vodacom yenu bado mwarabu ndio CEO?
Yapelekeni mapipa yenu south tuone kama kweli, mtayapigisha ruti za daladala hadi basi..Tumeshamnyoosha tayari. Mtasubiri sana!!