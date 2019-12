Kamati kuu ya CCM yakutana Mwanza: Yampongeza Rais Magufuli, Walio hama vyama vya Upinzani waongeza Ruzuku ya chama hadi Bil 13

The CCM National Executive Committee has applauded President Magufuli leadership for investing in infrastructure.



The Secretary General Dr. Bashiru Ally says there is no obstacle in bringing about development.



He has called upon Tanzanians to unite saying that has paved way for great progress.



Currently, CCM's revenue is said to be above 59 billion shillings per year and the value of its assets is over 900 billion shillings.



President Magufuli, who chairs CCM thanked members of the party's executive committee for their role in bringing about change.



Some people have congratulated the President on this. Others seem to have mixed reviews.