Kama Serikali ina nia njema ikubali maoni ya watu iruhusu uchunguzi huru

Namkumbuka Chinua Achebe (RIP) na Riwaya yake ya "No Longer At Easy. May be in our Nation also we are No Longer At Easy. But I also remember that German Citizen who became also a victim of Adolf Hitler's evil policy of Nazism. One of the memorable quotes of this German stated: "When they came for the Jews I said nothing because I was not a Jew.When they came for the Communists I said nothing because I was not a communist. When they came for the Catholics I also said nothing because I was not a Catholic. Eventually they came for me, and there was no one to come to my rescue. The moral side of the story is Evil has no limits. Therefore we should stand together against it or else we shall never be spared.