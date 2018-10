Kama ni kweli wabunge wa CHADEMA wananunuliwa ni nani huyo anayewauza?!

"Guns & Roses"



I don't know why

I keep believing

That one day, they'll bring us together

When they've shown

In more ways than one

That all they care about is the dollar

You belong to the one political party

I belong to the one musical party

Our differences are worlds apart

Just like guns and roses

If we don't take control

Of the situation

We'll stay forever in this ya commotion



[Chorus: x3]

These guns and the roses

That we've got to live with



How can five years of power

Destroy a lifetime of

Togetherness

One time we were judged

By the colour of our skins

Now we are judged

By the colour of our flags

Let us unite

Against being divided

You belong to the one political party

I belong to the one musical party

Let us take control of the situation

Otherwise we'll be trapped in this



[Chorus: till fade]

​