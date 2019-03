Kama ni kweli basi Diamond ana haki ya kum disown baba ake

LIKUD said: Nipo you tube nakutana na video kutoka mid one TV yenye title " Diamond kanikataa...."



Mmoja kati ya commentator wa video hiyo anasema



" TATIZO KAULI YA BABA PINDI MTOTO ANA SHIDA. HAIWEZEKANI MTOTO ANATEMBEA KUTOKA TANDALE MPAKA MAGOMENI KWENDA KUTAFUTA MSAADA KWA BABA HALAFU BABA ANAKUFUKUZA TENA NA MATUSI JUU ANAKWAMBIA NENDA KAFIR...E UPATE PESA"





Kama hii ni kweli basi Mond yupo sahihi kabisa kutokumsaidia baba ake.



Ningekuwa Mimi hadi surname ningebadili.



Fatherhood is determined by responsibility and not DNA.



Any fool with a dick can make a baby but it takes a real man to take care of his children Click to expand...

All in all we do make mistakes,charity begins at home.If the very own dont enjoy the succcess why make others happy? Hivi tunaambiwa tusamehe mara ngapi? after all this one is his father,a very special case.From what ive experienced for such achievement Diamond was supposed to forgive all, it doesnt rob him any thing.The dad have learned his lesson and all others with such behaviour.Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app