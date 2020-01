Kama hakuna Wamarekani waliouawa katika mashambulizi ya makombora ya Iran, basi Marekani haitokuwa na haja ya kujibu mashambulizi

:44 p.m.

U.S. ambassador to Israel says few U.S. casualties

JERUSALEM — U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that early assessments of Iran’s missile strikes against U.S. forces suggested U.S. casualties may be limited.

“Initial assessments are positive and we pray these reports are true,” Friedman said before he addressed a forum on U.S. policy on Israeli settlements in Jerusalem Wednesday





22 a.m.

Iran claims dozens of U.S. deaths in missile strike

DUBAI — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed Wednesday that dozens of U.S. soldiers were killed in a missile attack on Al-Asad base in Iraq. The U.S. military has said it is still assessing casualties.

In a statement to state television the elite Revolutionary Guard said 15 missiles hit 20 critical points killing 80 soldiers, wounding 200 and destroying large quantities of military equipment, including helicopters, according to the Mehr news agency.