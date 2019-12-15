Jumanne ijayo Rais Uhuru atazindua SGR ya mizigo itakayopeleka mizigo katika ICD ya Naivasha.

Kenya's Naivasha Industrial Park to begin construction
Source: Xinhua| 2019-12-11 00:57:59


NAIROBI, Dec.10 (Xinhua) -- Kenya will begin construction Naivasha Industrial Park next week, setting the momentum for the development of the first special economic zone in Nakuru County, northwest of Nairobi, the government official said on Tuesday.

Peter Munya, Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary said the project will go a long way in establishing industries that will improve the region's economy.

Munya said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the Naivasha Industrial Park on Dec. 17.

He said the president will also witness a maiden trip for the freight train which will make its way from Mombasa through to Nairobi and Naivasha's Inland Container Depot (ICD).

Munya said the Naivasha's dry port will ease the movement of goods and boost trade between Kenya and South-Sudan.
"I am also pleased to announce to you the maiden trip for a double-stacked train from the Port of Mombasa to the ICD Naivasha," he said.

Munya said the project will lead to the uptake of raw materials locally available within the region.

"Further, the special economic zone is designed to provide an institutional framework, physical infrastructure and administrative services that will ensure a completely smooth operation to support the various economic activities within the Industrial park," he added.

He said with readily available human resources and expertise from the region, the project is set to provide a source of livelihood for the residents within the region and beyond.

Munya said the issuance of the space within the economic zones will be open for both local and international investors without discrimination to ensure healthy competitiveness.

He said prospective local and foreign investors had already expressed interest in establishing different industries at the planned industrial park.

"Various local firms and foreign investors have shown interest in putting up industries within the area, I welcome investors to set their base in readiness for the project which will create thousands of employment opportunities and boost massive industrial development in the country," he said.

He added that the companies within the zone will enjoy tax concessions as well as direct connection to cheaper geothermal power from the Olkaria plant. Enditem
 
Baada ya hapo container inaingia kwa truck sio?
 
Tunazidi kukaribia Uganda. Wewe endelea kunung'unika. Uganda sasa wataanza kuchukua container kutoka Naivasha ambayo ni karibu na Uganda.
Aawapii Uganda washa-give up on SGR! Mazungumzo ya Rwanda na Uganda Kampala nil-nil! Borders remain closed!

www.voanews.com

No Agreement Following Talks on Cross-Border Issues Between Uganda and Rwanda

Ugandan and Rwandan officials failed to reach agreement Saturday on most of the contentious issues between them: mutual allegations of destabilizing actions, protection of the rights and freedoms of each other's nationals, and resumption of cross-border activities. After failing to find a...
www.voanews.com

www.theeastafrican.co.ke

Fresh attempt to patch up Rwanda, Uganda ties flops

Until the last minute, there had been fears that the latest round of talks falter.
www.theeastafrican.co.ke
 
Aawapii Uganda washa-give up on SGR! Mazungumzo ya Rwanda na Uganda Kampala nil-nil! Borders remain closed!

www.voanews.com

No Agreement Following Talks on Cross-Border Issues Between Uganda and Rwanda

Ugandan and Rwandan officials failed to reach agreement Saturday on most of the contentious issues between them: mutual allegations of destabilizing actions, protection of the rights and freedoms of each other's nationals, and resumption of cross-border activities. After failing to find a...
www.voanews.com

www.theeastafrican.co.ke

Fresh attempt to patch up Rwanda, Uganda ties flops

Until the last minute, there had been fears that the latest round of talks falter.
www.theeastafrican.co.ke
Uganda wanaimport 80% of their imports through Kenya. Hizo imports Waganda wengine wanaamua kuzisafirisha na Sgr hadi Nairobi kisha wanaziweka kwenye truck. Sasa watazisafirisha hadi Naivasha ndipo waziweke kwenye truck.
 
Third phase Mwanza-Isaka launch latest by March.

Waganda wamefurahi kwani SGR inazidi kuwakaribia. Ikumbukwe kuwa Idi Amin Dada alisema kuwa ardhi ya Uganda ilifika hadi Naivasha na alitaka kuanzisha vita ili aibe ardhi hadi Naivasha. Naivasha ni karibu na Uganda
 
Sema wachina wanazidi kukalibia Uganda
Sasa ni rasmi Chinya vs Tanzania ila tz tutaibuka washindi tu zidi ya nchi mpya ya chinya

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Waganda wamefurahi kwani SGR inazidi kuwakaribia. Ikumbukwe kuwa Idi Amin Dada alisema kuwa ardhi ya Uganda ilifika hadi Naivasha na alitaka kuanzisha vita ili aibe ardhi hadi Naivasha. Naivasha ni karibu na Uganda
New ferry with a capacity of 50 wagons to start construction in January. Wachina wamewashtukia hamna uwezo wa kulipa mkopo!

 
We sema anaweka jiwe la msingi, kuzindua ingekuwa imeshajengwa na imekamilika ndo uzinduzi hufanyika
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Waganda wamefurahi kwani SGR inazidi kuwakaribia. Ikumbukwe kuwa Idi Amin Dada alisema kuwa ardhi ya Uganda ilifika hadi Naivasha na alitaka kuanzisha vita ili aibe ardhi hadi Naivasha. Naivasha ni karibu na Uganda
1)Naivasha pia haihafika, imeishia porini
2)Hata ikifika Naivasha, bado gharama za kusafirishia kutumia SGR yenu ni ghali kuliko kutumia barabara, wafanyabiashara wanaendelea kutumia barabara, labda umlazimishe watumie SGR
3)Handling charges zitazidisha gharama za nauli 1)Mombasa port, 2)Naivasha dry port.


Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
We sema anaweka jiwe la msingi, kuzindua ingekuwa imeshajengwa na imekamilika ndo uzinduzi hufanyika

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
ICD ishajengwa ishakamilka. Rais ataweka jiwe la msingi katika ujenzi wa industrial park. ICD na industrial park ni vitu viwili tofauti. Najua kizungu ni tatizo kwako.
 
1)Naivasha pia haihafika, imeishia porini
2)Hata ikifika Naivasha, bado gharama za kusafirishia kutumia SGR yenu ni ghali kuliko kutumia barabara, wafanyabiashara wanaendelea kutumia barabara, labda umlazimishe watumie SGR
3)Handling charges zitazidisha gharama za nauli 1)Mombasa port, 2)Naivasha dry port.


Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Kwa hivyo Uhuru anaenda kuzindua hewa?
 
