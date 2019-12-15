Jumanne ijayo Rais Uhuru atazindua SGR ya mizigo itakayopeleka mizigo katika ICD ya Naivasha.

Kenya's Naivasha Industrial Park to begin construction

NAIROBI, Dec.10 (Xinhua) -- Kenya will begin construction Naivasha Industrial Park next week, setting the momentum for the development of the first special economic zone in Nakuru County, northwest of Nairobi, the government official said on Tuesday.



Peter Munya, Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary said the project will go a long way in establishing industries that will improve the region's economy.



Munya said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the Naivasha Industrial Park on Dec. 17.



He said the president will also witness a maiden trip for the freight train which will make its way from Mombasa through to Nairobi and Naivasha's Inland Container Depot (ICD).



Munya said the Naivasha's dry port will ease the movement of goods and boost trade between Kenya and South-Sudan.

"I am also pleased to announce to you the maiden trip for a double-stacked train from the Port of Mombasa to the ICD Naivasha," he said.



Munya said the project will lead to the uptake of raw materials locally available within the region.



"Further, the special economic zone is designed to provide an institutional framework, physical infrastructure and administrative services that will ensure a completely smooth operation to support the various economic activities within the Industrial park," he added.



He said with readily available human resources and expertise from the region, the project is set to provide a source of livelihood for the residents within the region and beyond.



Munya said the issuance of the space within the economic zones will be open for both local and international investors without discrimination to ensure healthy competitiveness.



He said prospective local and foreign investors had already expressed interest in establishing different industries at the planned industrial park.



"Various local firms and foreign investors have shown interest in putting up industries within the area, I welcome investors to set their base in readiness for the project which will create thousands of employment opportunities and boost massive industrial development in the country," he said.



He added that the companies within the zone will enjoy tax concessions as well as direct connection to cheaper geothermal power from the Olkaria plant. Enditem