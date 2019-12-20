John Biden kissed Obama’s ass- D.Trump!

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Kifo cha Al Baghdad - De javu
|International Forum
|83
|John Dillinger: US Notorious Gangster's grave set to be exhumed
|International Forum
|10
|Donald Trump amfuta kazi Mshauri wake wa masuala ya Ulinzi na Usalama, John Bolton
|International Forum
|57
|Afisa wa zamani wa UN John Dalglish afungwa kwa kudhalilisha watoto
|International Forum
|3
|Pioneering the Future through Bold Decisions; the John Magufuli Way
|International Forum
|0
|Similar threads
|Kifo cha Al Baghdad - De javu
|John Dillinger: US Notorious Gangster's grave set to be exhumed
|Donald Trump amfuta kazi Mshauri wake wa masuala ya Ulinzi na Usalama, John Bolton
|Afisa wa zamani wa UN John Dalglish afungwa kwa kudhalilisha watoto
|Pioneering the Future through Bold Decisions; the John Magufuli Way