WESTGATE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Job Title: Deputy Headmistress
Westgate Girls Secondary School situated at Kibaha Misugusugu seeks to recruit a dynamic leader for the position of Deputy Headmistress.
Successful candidate will need to be a team leader with outstanding skills in School administration. The school is offering Tanzania National Curriculum.Minimum Requirements is a first degree in Education.
Experience as a Deputy Headmistress, Headmistress, deputy or Academic Dean will be an added advantage. If you meet the above requirements, send your application and a detailed CV to westgategirls@gmail.com to reach before 10th January 2019.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
