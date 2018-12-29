Job Title: Deputy Headmistress

Westgate Girls Secondary School situated at Kibaha Misugusugu seeks to recruit a dynamic leader for the position of Deputy Headmistress.Successful candidate will need to be a team leader with outstanding skills in School administration. The school is offering Tanzania National Curriculum.Minimum Requirements is a first degree in Education.Experience as a Deputy Headmistress, Headmistress, deputy or Academic Dean will be an added advantage. If you meet the above requirements, send your application and a detailed CV toto reach before 10th January 2019.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.