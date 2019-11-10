JKIA 4th busiest airport in Africa

komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
5,820
Points
2,000
komora096

komora096

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2018
5,820 2,000
JKIA 4th Busiest Airport in Africa​

Watu wa south, mtaambia nini watu

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi has been ranked as one of the busiest airports in Africa. The latest report by Airports Council International has ranked the facility as the fourth busiest airport in the continent.

Johannesburg International Airport (South Africa) has been named the busiest airport in Africa, handling at least 281 passenger flights on average per day.

Cairo International Airport (Egypt) ranked second in the region.

Bole International Airport in Ethiopia are ranked third busiest airports in the region.

Nairobi’s JKIA and South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport close the list of top five airports with highest operations.
Airports Council International used the total number of passenger flights and direct-transit passengers to rank the facilities.

JKIA is the largest airport in Kenya and currently handles around 126 passenger flights daily, the report shows.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways is the largest airline at the airport with about 462 scheduled take-offs every week.

The airport was granted Category One status in 2017 and attained the Last Point of Departure status to the United States in 2018, allowing Kenya Airways and other airlines to fly directly to the US.

Last year it was ranked as the best airport in Africa and 38th globally in the recent worldwide rankings 2018 done by Airhelp.
The ranking was based on assessment of the quality of service, on-time performance, and the passenger experience of a given airport.

AirHelp examined data from December 22, 2017, to March 20, 2018, factoring in delayed and cancelled flights, public reviews from trustworthy sources and social media sentiment analysis.

On this account, JKIA emerged the best by scoring highly, flooring its African peers and hosts of globally respected airports.
JKIA scored an overall 7.9 out of 10, 8.3 on-time performance, 7.2 quality of service, and 9.3 on passenger sentiments.

Now, I understand why the Chinese wanted it, its our pride, you know.
 
Tabutupu

Tabutupu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
8,332
Points
2,000
Tabutupu

Tabutupu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 26, 2010
8,332 2,000
MK254 said:
"Hawa Wakenya wana nini jameni, mbona hutushinda katika kila kitu?", alisikika akisema mwana Lumumba fulani.
Click to expand...
Badala yankujenga viwanja mnanunua ndege ambazo zinaweza kutua kwenye uwanja mmoja tuu Tanzania.

Tulikua na fursa ya ku upgrade JNIA kufikia level ya JKIA.

Pia kujenga uwanja mkubwa zaidi east africa pale dodoma kwa sababu nafasi ipo.

Pia tunge upgrade Mbeya International Airport ( songwe), Mwanza International Airport, Kilimanjaro International airport na Mtwara International airport kufikia level ya JNIA ya sasa.

Then regional airport zote tungeweza zi upgrade kwenye level ya juu kidogo ya Bukoba Airport kwa maana ya majengo, ground facilities and equipement.

Kwa haya yote ile pesa mnayo wapa wamerekani keshi kununua ndege 4 boeng 787 na zile 4 airbuss ingetosha kabisa kufanya haya yote.

Kisha mwone kama kuna mtalii atashindwa kufika.

Sasa utakuta JNIA mvua ikinyesha abiria wanatafuta sehemu za kujificha.

Shame !!!!
 
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 10, 2013
Messages
13,627
Points
2,000
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 10, 2013
13,627 2,000
Kwa sifa zipi za kuiba begi za wasafiri?
Hakuna airport Ina wizi kama hiyo hata transit sipiti tena baada ya kushuhudia sanduku langu linatolewa nje wakati nilikuwa napita transit sina hamu
 
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 22, 2015
Messages
6,028
Points
2,000
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 22, 2015
6,028 2,000
black sniper said:
Kwa sifa zipi za kuiba begi za wasafiri?
Hakuna airport Ina wizi kama hiyo hata transit sipiti tena baada ya kushuhudia sanduku langu linatolewa nje wakati nilikuwa napita transit sina hamu
Click to expand...
The airport with the most theft is that dingy thing of yours called JNIA, You know what you are just giving Tanzania a bad name hovering around like this, like a toilet fly and feeling bad about a foreign airport. Discuss yours, why are you so poor, why is your so called international airport like a cattle dip and so many other things that make you such a decaying third world country
 
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 10, 2013
Messages
13,627
Points
2,000
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 10, 2013
13,627 2,000
Depay said:
The airport with the most theft is that dingy thing of yours called JNIA, You know what you are just giving Tanzania a bad name hovering around like this, like a toilet fly and feeling bad about a foreign airport. Discuss yours, why are you so poor, why is your so called international airport like a cattle dip and so many other things that make you such a decaying third world country
Click to expand...
Masikini ni nyie mnaoiba sanduku la nguo
That’s the fact buddy take it or leave it
Mimi ni muhanga na ilinitokea
Jukumu lako ni kufukuza hayo majizi na sio kukwepa ukweli
Unatetea wizi poor you
 
tuusan

tuusan

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2016
Messages
10,656
Points
2,000
tuusan

tuusan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 30, 2016
10,656 2,000
Depay said:
The airport with the most theft is that dingy thing of yours called JNIA, You know what you are just giving Tanzania a bad name hovering around like this, like a toilet fly and feeling bad about a foreign airport. Discuss yours, why are you so poor, why is your so called international airport like a cattle dip and so many other things that make you such a decaying third world country
Click to expand...
Sasa hapa unazungumza kuhusu nn hueleweki
 
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 22, 2015
Messages
6,028
Points
2,000
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 22, 2015
6,028 2,000
black sniper said:
Masikini ni nyie mnaoiba sanduku la nguo
That’s the fact buddy take it or leave it
Mimi ni muhanga na ilinitokea
Jukumu lako ni kufukuza hayo majizi na sio kukwepa ukweli
Unatetea wizi poor you
Click to expand...
There is no fact there, You are only defending the indefensible.There is a lot theft in JNIA, There are many Tanzanian drug traffickers only second to Nigerians. Usitulete huo upuzi wenu.
 
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,855
Points
2,000
kilam

kilam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 5, 2011
1,855 2,000
Tabutupu said:
Badala yankujenga viwanja mnanunua ndege ambazo zinaweza kutua kwenye uwanja mmoja tuu Tanzania.

Tulikua na fursa ya ku upgrade JNIA kufikia level ya JKIA.

Pia kujenga uwanja mkubwa zaidi east africa pale dodoma kwa sababu nafasi ipo.

Pia tunge upgrade Mbeya International Airport ( songwe), Mwanza International Airport, Kilimanjaro International airport na Mtwara International airport kufikia level ya JNIA ya sasa.

Then regional airport zote tungeweza zi upgrade kwenye level ya juu kidogo ya Bukoba Airport kwa maana ya majengo, ground facilities and equipement.

Kwa haya yote ile pesa mnayo wapa wamerekani keshi kununua ndege 4 boeng 787 na zile 4 airbuss ingetosha kabisa kufanya haya yote.

Kisha mwone kama kuna mtalii atashindwa kufika.

Sasa utakuta JNIA mvua ikinyesha abiria wanatafuta sehemu za kujificha.

Shame !!!!
Click to expand...
Hauna hoja bro. Miradi ya kukarabati viwanja vya ndege inaendelea nchi nzima. Halafu JNIA imezidi JKIA kwa kila kitu.
KIA na Songwe vyote vimeshakuwa upgraded.
Punguza ushabiki kwenye ukweli.
 
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 22, 2015
Messages
6,028
Points
2,000
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 22, 2015
6,028 2,000
kilam said:
Hauna hoja bro. Miradi ya kukarabati viwanja vya ndege inaendelea nchi nzima. Halafu JNIA imezidi JKIA kwa kila kitu.
KIA na Songwe vyote vimeshakuwa upgraded.
Punguza ushabiki kwenye ukweli.
Click to expand...
Wewe achana na Ushabiki wa CCM Kabisaaa, Hauna hoja mwenyewe. Debe tupu.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,352,215
Members 518,082
Posts 33,055,445

FOLLOW US

Top