Jipatie Bluetooth Speakers na San Disk (32 GB) kwa bei poa

1. BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
- Working time: 3 hours
- Charging time : 2 hours
- Colour : white
- Price : Tsh.20000/= bei inapungua!
- Call 0764232348
- Condition : New
- free delivery in dsm

2. San Disk memory 32GB
- Condition: New
- Price : Tsh. 21000/= bei inapungua
- Call 0764232348
- free delivery in dsm
