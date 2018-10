Jinsi elimu yetu inatuandaa kuishi maisha ambayo kiukweli hayapo

Umeandika sense mkuu. Elimu yetu si bora hata kidogo.

My understanding of education is that, education gives you the ability to discern...the education that does not change you, that doesn't give you the mental ability to determine what is in your best interest is not good education. In Tanzania education is for livelihood not for life...so true education must change the society...there's a crisis of education in our country and we must begin to ask ourselves, what kind of subjects are we teaching for the best interest of our country.

I think education is something that we must re-examine, we must ensure that education is for life not for livelihood. It can be done.