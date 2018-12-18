JIBU MOJA TU HAPANA SIYO UTAMADUNI WETU ---Gay wedding for Luxembourg PM a first for serving EU leader

- Joined
Luxembourg's prime minister first EU leader to marry same-sex partner
Luxembourg’s prime minister is to become the first European Union leader – and only the second worldwide leader – to marry someone of the same sex.
Xavier Bettel and his partner, Gauthier Destenay, among first gay men to wed in mostly Catholic Grand Duchy
