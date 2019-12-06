JF Relationships: Watu wanawezaje kumpenda mtu ambaye hujamuona?

Hello guys.


Can you fall in love with someone in JF without meeting them???

let's start with that question first..

I asked my self several times, how can this be possible, inawezekanaje mtu akaanza kumpenda mtu wa jinsia nyingine hapa JF Je ni zile Avatar zenye kuleta matamanio ya kingono???

Wapo wanaofikia hatua mpaka ya kumsifia mtu ama kuweka ukaribu na mwanamke/binti hapa JF kisa avatar nzuri inayomvutia machoni mwake (confused)

Well nimejaribu kutafuta uhalisia wa hili jambo huko mitandaoni na hiki ndicho nilichokipata.

"People generally get attracted to each other based on common ideas, common outlook towards life, common value systems, and similar views on important issues"

Hapa anazungumzia wale wenye mitazamo sawa na kuungana mkono kwenye nyuzi tofauti tofauti, hapa Mwajuma akicomment kwenye uzi huu basi Peter lazima atakuja kuchangia uzi kwa kumuunga au kuunga mkono wazo la Mwajuma. Well hebu tuendelee.

Let's assume ushavutiwa nae kwa michango yake kwenye nyuzi tofauti tofauti na unaamua kuingia PM na kuengage kwenye chits chats kwa kipindi fulani, Je ni kweli inatosha kufall in love??

How can two people be in love if they have never touched each other? I'm not talking about sex, I'm referring to simply feeling the other's skin. How about smell? There is a certain warmth and smell to someone that comes from being close, burying your nose in her neck, the smell of her hair, the smell of her skin. Can't get that via JF.

Then si kila anaesupport mazungumzo au michango yako basi yupo smart kama unavyomchukulia

People can mask their true identities online. You may have very good, honest, genuine intentions and want real love, but can you be really sure that the other person with whom you are chatting to or speaking with shares those intentions?

Kila mtu ana mtazamo wake kwa jambo hili but on my side i think Being in love means experiencing the vulnerability of him or her seeing you at your worst, both physically-meaning the times you have bedhead or when you have a terrible cold etc ,

Despite the fact that online chats, JF can include meaningful conversations, both can put you in situations where you are well prepared. True love exists when you are the opposite of prepared, when you are a mess, when you have a fit, or when you cry uncontrollably.

Well wapo ambao wamepata mahusiano serious kutoka humu, i heard some wamekuwa engaged au kufunga ndoa kabisa na couple zao kutokea humu JF, wapo ambao wamejikuta wameingia kwenye mkumbo huu wa

www.jamiiforums.com

Ulishawahi kula tunda kimasihara?

Katika harakati za ujana unaweza jikuta unatunukiwa tunda na binti kama utani vilee. Hii hutokea pale binti anapokuwa na hasiraa, jamaa ake amecheat so anataka kulipiza kisasi na kipindi manzi ana maumivu ya kuachwa! Hizi ndo moment kubwa ambazo gilrs wengi wanaliwa bila kutarajia wala kupanga...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com

May be we can share inawezekanaje kufallen in love na watu humu ambao i can say wengi ni Ghosts kwa fake ID's
images-1.jpeg
 
Mla Bata,

Dunia ni Familia na siyo kijiji Tena Mkuu, kama imewezekana msukuma kuwa mbunge kwanini kishindikane kitu kidogo cha mahusiano katika jamii hakuna jipya Mkuu

Imewezekana viemoro kuliwa kama nyama huko Congo kwani hili jambo lisiwezekane

The game in his song Dreams one of his punch he said

Anything is possible if 50 cent F**ck vivica
Wanaoelewa watakuwa wanafahamu ni kwa kiasi gani ilikuwa ngumu kipindi hicho 50 kufanikisha ilo jambo
 
Son.j said:
What does it take from you for people to love each others ID's.
Relaaaax man, let people live their life.
Let them meet and love, meet and fvck, meet and do what ever it takes as long as you are not paying goddamn bill just mind your own fvckn b'ssnes man!!
Click to expand...
Mkuu punguza jazba kidogo
 
Son.j said:
What does it take from you for people to love each others ID's.
Relaaaax man, let people live their life.
Let them meet and love, meet and fvck, meet and do what ever it takes as long as you are not paying goddamn bill just mind your own fvckn b'ssnes man!!
Click to expand...
Heey whatsup bro? don't take it personal this is just a thread naona jazba sanaa 😂😂
 
Well, naona inaweza kuwa sijaeleweka, lengo si kuhoji kwanini watu wafall in love humu JF, bali ni sababu zipi zinazomfanya mtu kuona tu ID's na kujikuta anadevelop interest na mtu au inawezekanaje watu wakapendana kwa hizi Ghost IDs and Profile pictures, achana na wale ambao wanajuana personally.

Now let's talk.
 
Mla Bata said:
Well, naona inaweza kuwa sijaeleweka, lengo si kuhoji kwanini watu wafall in love humu JF, bali ni sababu zipi zinazomfanya mtu kuona tu ID's na kujikuta anadevelop interest na mtu au inawezekanaje watu wakapendana kwa hizi Ghost IDs and Profile pictures, achana na wale ambao wanajuana personally.

Now let's talk.
Click to expand...
Umeeleweka vzuri! Sema couple haziji kutoa ushuhuda...
 
Sana sana ni vile mtu anavyojibrand humu ndani...
Kwa mfano @Kidukulilo anaweza kupendwa kutokanana masifa yake. Binti anaweza akaimagine huenda huyu jamaa kweli ana hela..! Au hata kama hana hela ni mtoto wa mjini haswaa na anajua mambo mengi..

Au kwa Mshana Jr anaweza pendwa na wanawake wenye imani za kishirikina..akiamini akiwa nae atamuonesha waganga wengi...

Au yule Bi mama Miss Natafuta ...huyu anaweza pendwa na mabaharia tu.. Akachape atembee.

Ninachotaka kusema ni nini ..!? Vile unavyojiweka ndivyo watu wanavyokuona upo.

So hapa watu hawafall kwa avatar....ila kwa maandiko yako..
 
Mla Bata said:
Well, naona inaweza kuwa sijaeleweka, lengo si kuhoji kwanini watu wafall in love humu JF, bali ni sababu zipi zinazomfanya mtu kuona tu ID's na kujikuta anadevelop interest na mtu au inawezekanaje watu wakapendana kwa hizi Ghost IDs and Profile pictures, achana na wale ambao wanajuana personally.

Now let's talk.
Click to expand...
Maandishi yanachangia kwa kiasi chake
 
