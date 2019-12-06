JF Relationships: Watu wanawezaje kumpenda mtu ambaye hujamuona?

Ulishawahi kula tunda kimasihara? Katika harakati za ujana unaweza jikuta unatunukiwa tunda na binti kama utani vilee. Hii hutokea pale binti anapokuwa na hasiraa, jamaa ake amecheat so anataka kulipiza kisasi na kipindi manzi ana maumivu ya kuachwa! Hizi ndo moment kubwa ambazo gilrs wengi wanaliwa bila kutarajia wala kupanga...

Hello guys.Can you fall in love with someone in JF without meeting them???let's start with that question first..I asked my self several times, how can this be possible, inawezekanaje mtu akaanza kumpenda mtu wa jinsia nyingine hapa JF Je ni zile Avatar zenye kuleta matamanio ya kingono???Wapo wanaofikia hatua mpaka ya kumsifia mtu ama kuweka ukaribu na mwanamke/binti hapa JF kisa avatar nzuri inayomvutia machoni mwake (confused)Well nimejaribu kutafuta uhalisia wa hili jambo huko mitandaoni na hiki ndicho nilichokipata."People generally get attracted to each other based on common ideas, common outlook towards life, common value systems, and similar views on important issues"Hapa anazungumzia wale wenye mitazamo sawa na kuungana mkono kwenye nyuzi tofauti tofauti, hapa Mwajuma akicomment kwenye uzi huu basi Peter lazima atakuja kuchangia uzi kwa kumuunga au kuunga mkono wazo la Mwajuma. Well hebu tuendelee.Let's assume ushavutiwa nae kwa michango yake kwenye nyuzi tofauti tofauti na unaamua kuingia PM na kuengage kwenye chits chats kwa kipindi fulani, Je ni kweli inatosha kufall in love??How can two people be in love if they have never touched each other? I'm not talking about sex, I'm referring to simply feeling the other's skin. How about smell? There is a certain warmth and smell to someone that comes from being close, burying your nose in her neck, the smell of her hair, the smell of her skin. Can't get that via JF.Then si kila anaesupport mazungumzo au michango yako basi yupo smart kama unavyomchukuliaPeople can mask their true identities online. You may have very good, honest, genuine intentions and want real love, but can you be really sure that the other person with whom you are chatting to or speaking with shares those intentions?Kila mtu ana mtazamo wake kwa jambo hili but on my side i think Being in love means experiencing the vulnerability of him or her seeing you at your worst, both physically-meaning the times you have bedhead or when you have a terrible cold etc ,Despite the fact that online chats, JF can include meaningful conversations, both can put you in situations where you are well prepared. True love exists when you are the opposite of prepared, when you are a mess, when you have a fit, or when you cry uncontrollably.Well wapo ambao wamepata mahusiano serious kutoka humu, i heard some wamekuwa engaged au kufunga ndoa kabisa na couple zao kutokea humu JF, wapo ambao wamejikuta wameingia kwenye mkumbo huu waMay be we can share inawezekanaje kufallen in love na watu humu ambao i can say wengi ni Ghosts kwa fake ID's