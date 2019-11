Jeshi lamlazimisha Rais kujizulu huko Bolivia

Bolivian president resigns following demand by country’s top general

November 10, 2019La Paz, BoliviaRais wa Bolivia Mhe. camarade Evo Morales ameachia ngazi bila kutegemea leo jumapili na kutangaza kujiuzulu kufuatia mbinyo wa kisiasa baada ya kudai kuwa ameshinda uchaguzi kwa kipindi cha nne, uchaguzi na matokeo yake yalipingwa sana na vyama na wananchi wa Bolivia.Hatua hiyo ya 'kujiuzulu' Rais Evo Morales ilikuja ndani ya saa moja leo jumapili baada ya mkuu wa majeshi wa Bolivia, Jenerali Williams Kaliman kuonekana ktk televisheni akimtaka Rais Evo Morales kujiuzulu ili kuiepusha nchi hiyo na mabalaa ya maandamano na uvunjifu wa amani.Source: MILENIOKabla ya hatua hiyo ya kujiuzulu Rais Evo Morales wa Bolivia alikubali kuwa uchaguzi ambao alidai ameshinda na baadaye matokeo yake kupingwa kwa maandamano makubwa yasiyoisha ya wananchi .urudiwe tena.Rais huyo kukubali uchaguzi urudiwe ulikuja baada ripoti ya Jumuiya ya nchi za bara la Marekani ( the Organization of American States) kuainisha mapungufu makubwa ktk mchakato mzima wa upigaji na uhesabu kura na uchaguzi uliomtangaza Rais Evo Morales ushindi mwezi Oktoba 2019 ambao ulipigiwa makelele ya kupinga matokeo.Lakini kutokana na jeshi pia kuingilia pingamizi la wananchi, Rais Evo Morales yaliyehudumu toka mwaka 2006 hadi leo 10.Nov 2019 imebidi ajiengue kutoka madarakani kwa kujiuzulu nafasi yake ya urais bila kusubiri marudio ya uchaguzi.By Bruce Golding November 10, 2019 | 4:57pmBolivian President Evo MoralesAPBolivian President Evo Morales unexpectedly announced his resignation on Sunday amid mounting controversy over his claim to have won a fourth term in a hotly disputed election last month.The unexpected move came during a day of fast-moving political developments in the South American nation, which has been rocked by deadly protests since voting took place on Oct. 20, The Associated Press reported.Little more than an hour before Morales’ announcement, Bolivia’s military chief, Gen. Williams Kaliman, appeared on national television and publicly called on him to quit and spare the country further turmoil.Earlier in the day, Morales had agreed to hold a new election after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States cited a “heap of observed irregularities” during the voting.That allegation led the head of Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal, María Eugenia Choque, to announce she was stepping down.