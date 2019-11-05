Je Watanzania tumekuwa tukivunja Ibara ya 40 ya katiba kwa kufanya uchaguzi mkuu kila bada ya miaka mitano??

Baada ya kusoma Ibara ya 40 ya katiba nimekutana na neno SHALL ambalo kwa tafsiri yake ni Lazima.



Sasa kama ni lazima kwa Rais kuongezewa mitano mingine baada ya ile ya awali kuisha, hapana shaka kabisa kuwa watanzania tutakuwa tumeshiriki kuvununja katiba, na kuingia gharama zisizokuwa na ulazima.



Sasa basi napendekeza Uchaguzi wa mwakani usifanyike kwani kwa kufanya hivyo tutakuwa tunavunja katiba.



Ibara ya 40 (1) ya katiba inasema;



40.-(1) Subject to the other provisions of this Article, any person who holds office as President shall be eligible for re-election to that office.



(2) No person shall be elected more than twice to hold the office of President.



(3) A person who has been President of Zanzibar shall not be disqualified from being elected President of the United Republic for the reason only for he has once held office as President of Zanzibar