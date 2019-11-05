Je Watanzania tumekuwa tukivunja Ibara ya 40 ya katiba kwa kufanya uchaguzi mkuu kila bada ya miaka mitano??

Baada ya kusoma Ibara ya 40 ya katiba nimekutana na neno SHALL ambalo kwa tafsiri yake ni Lazima.

Sasa kama ni lazima kwa Rais kuongezewa mitano mingine baada ya ile ya awali kuisha, hapana shaka kabisa kuwa watanzania tutakuwa tumeshiriki kuvununja katiba, na kuingia gharama zisizokuwa na ulazima.

Sasa basi napendekeza Uchaguzi wa mwakani usifanyike kwani kwa kufanya hivyo tutakuwa tunavunja katiba.

Ibara ya 40 (1) ya katiba inasema;

40.-(1) Subject to the other provisions of this Article, any person who holds office as President shall be eligible for re-election to that office.

(2) No person shall be elected more than twice to hold the office of President.

(3) A person who has been President of Zanzibar shall not be disqualified from being elected President of the United Republic for the reason only for he has once held office as President of Zanzibar
 
stroke said:
Matumizi ya nenol Shall katiba Ibara ya 40 yanaweka ulazima kwa Rais kuwa madarakani kwa kipindi cha miaka hivyo basi tumekuwa tukivunja katiba kwa muda mrefu tu, tujisahihishe.,
Umesahau hili neno “Subject to the other provisions of this Article”. Ambapo ndipo kuna uchaguzi sasa!

Hata kuhusu CAG, kuna utaratibu wa kumuondoa! Ndiyo maana ya hilo neno “subject to other provisions of this Article”

Sasa nyie mmebakia kwenye “shall” na “eligible”

Halafu mikataba nyie ndo wapiga saini. Tuna safari ndefu sana.
 
Shall be eligible for reelection ni kwamba anaweza kuchaguliwa tena.

Hapa neno shall limetumika kutoa "permissive" function, kwamba anaweza kuchaguliwa au asichaguliwe. Hapo neno "shall" halijatoa "mandatory" meaning.

Na ili rais achaguliwe ni lazima kuwe na uchaguzi. Kwa hiyo uchaguzi unafanyika kihalali.

Kuna tofauti kati ya "kuchagua" na "kuteua".

Kuchagua ni kwamba mtu anapewa madaraka kupitia kura.

Kuteua ni kwamba mtu mmoja anampa mtu mwingine mamlaka.
 
Kifupi ni kwamba asikimia zaidi ya 98 wameishajua kuwa Magufuli kakosea sana kumfuta kazi CAG Prof Assad! Wameshusha kabisa, wanamwona anaficha ufisadi wake tu! Anapenda kukosoa akikosolewa inakuwa uhasama vita, kisasi na kumtendea uovu mkosoaji!

Haya uliyoandika ni kutaka kusafisha tu tabia za kiongozi muovu
 
jmushi1 said:
Umesahau hili neno “Subject to the other provisions of this Article”. Ambapo ndipo kuna uchaguzi sasa!

Hata kuhusu CAG, kuna utaratibu wa kumuondoa! Ndiyo maana ya hilo neno “subject to other provisions of this Article”

Sasa nyie mmebakia kwenye “shall” na “eligible”

Halafu mikataba nyie ndo wapiga saini. Tuna safari ndefu sana.
Sasa nimeelewa SHALL inachagua,
 
Mzizi wa Mbuyu said:
Kifupi ni kwamba asikimia zaidi ya 98 wameishajua kuwa Magufuli kakosea sana kumfuta kazi CAG Prof Assad! Wameshusha kabisa, wanamwona anaficha ufisadi wake tu! Anapenda kukosoa akikosolewa inakuwa uhasama vita, kisasi na kumtendea uovu mkosoaji!

Haya uliyoandika ni kutaka kusafisha tu tabia za kiongozi muovu
Hoja iliyopo hapa ni matumizi ya neno SHALL katika Ibara ya 40, je kwa kufanya uchaguzi tumekuwa tukivunja katiba??
 
stroke said:
Ina maana kwamba lazima kuwepo na maelezo ya kumtoa, kwasababu “shall” tayari ni kwamba hakuna sababu za kuondolewa kwake unless hizo conditions zimefikiwa, mfano miaka mitano au ile ya umri. Tofauti na hapo, lazima kuwepo utaratibu uliwekwa wazi kwenye katiba.
 
stroke said:
Baada ya kusoma Ibara ya 40 ya katiba nimekutana na neno SHALL ambalo kwa tafsiri yake ni Lazima.

Sasa kama ni lazima kwa Rais kuongezewa mitano mingine baada ya ile ya awali kuisha, hapana shaka kabisa kuwa watanzania tutakuwa tumeshiriki kuvununja katiba, na kuingia gharama zisizokuwa na ulazima.

Sasa basi napendekeza Uchaguzi wa mwakani usifanyike kwani kwa kufanya hivyo tutakuwa tunavunja katiba.

Ibara ya 40 (1) ya katiba inasema;

40.-(1) Subject to the other provisions of this Article, any person who holds office as President shall be eligible for re-election to that office.

(2) No person shall be elected more than twice to hold the office of President.

(3) A person who has been President of Zanzibar shall not be disqualified from being elected President of the United Republic for the reason only for he has once held office as President of Zanzibar
Hahahaa kwa tafsiri iliyopo ni kuwa anaweza kuchaguliwa ila sio lazima achaguliwe!! ila akichaguliwa hawezi tena kuchaguiwa.
 
