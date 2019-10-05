Je, unajua hekaya ya Adam na Eve ni fumbo na siyo kisa cha kweli?

Wakati tukiendelea na mjadala was wanasiasa kucharaza viboko watoto wetu. Hebu tujifunze hiki kitu Leo.

Baada ya kupitia hii thread https://www.jamiiforums.com/amp-threads/je-biblia-ni-copy-paste-ya-hadithi-za-kale-za-kipagani-na-sio-uhalisia.1420198/ ikabidi niingie deep zaidi hasa hapo kwa adam na eve..
Hekaya hii ilikuwa inaelezea tofauti kabisa. Is like esoretic

To me it would seem that Adam and Eve are among the largest organisms in existence. Originally they were one, existing in Eden, the plane of existence where they knew God and His angels, they knew no suffering, only bliss. Now Eve is referred to as the mother of all things. I think by this we can assume that Eve is the embodiment of literally ALL female qualities. While Adam would be the embodiment of ALL male qualities. Eden is something I can’t really conceptualize but what I am leading everyone to is the issue of the enigmatic fall.

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. -Genesis 1:27 KJV

In this context it is speaking of the Elohim, as God is everything and is manifested through them. The Elohim are male and female, androgynous and perfect and so to was the first “man”. So Adam as the progenitor of the race I think is symbolic of Kether, and Eve would be symbolic of Malkuth. I think this because the tree of Kabbalah can be super imposed onto the human body. Before the fall there was a tree but it was manifested by Satan, an androgynous and powerful angel that fell from heaven, yet I don’t think it was occupied by anything but Satan... Adam and Eve still existed in the Kether like realm of Eden. However, when Eve consumed the fruit of knowledge, the wisdom of death, she fell, and took Adam with her. They are one flesh, and I think fell together, banished by the angels of God. It’s important to realize that Adam which is one with Eve are the blue prints of EVERYTHING. The fall, awful may it have been, was used to conquer Satan. The Son of God can only enter into this lower creation through the seed of Adam. Which is also why the OT God was so vicious about preserving the genetics of the pure Adamic bloodline. The watchers were all through the earth (Gaia/Malkuth) and I think it’s safe to say that some really scary things were happening during this time period. The fact that Kether is in Malkuth and vice versa I think supports the idea that Adam and Eve are symbolic representations of these principles. They are one with each other and still manifest their own principles.
 

Nktlogistics said:
Ukiondoa swala la uhai, nikipi kingine kinadhirisha mungu wewe anakupenda.

QUOTE="mjingamimi, post: 33036897, member: 314411"]
mungu ukupa hata usipoomba.
inategemea na wewe upo upande upi?? warm or cold (moto au baridi) do you feel anything beyond your imagination and your powers deep down inside you?? if you do feel it you are warm and if you dont feel you are cold!!
if you feel sonething that is HIM.
N.B: cold na warm nmetumia tu kuelezea
 
Binadamu hawezi kuichunguza akili yake..
Binadamu tuanzie hapo...
Bali binadamu hujichunguza kupitia wigo unaomzunguka...
Any GT got it.....?
 
Ukiona mambo ya Mungu yamekushinda kujua katika hali halisi ya kibinadamu badi rahisi kujua ingia upande wa pili katika ulimwengu wa roho
, wachawi na maagenti wa shetani wanajua ,
Mungu ni roho kwa akili za kawaida uwezi kutambua kitu, roho ni kama upepo hauonekani ila tunasema upo

hivi kwa akili ndogo tu unaweza kusema dunia ilinifanya yenyewe au ilitokea tu hapana ulimwengu ulitengenezwa milioni ya miaka kabla ya binadamu kuwepo yanayotajwa kwenye mwanza ni short story tu ya kuonyesha tu kuna mmoja alihusika sisi kuwepo basi uwezi kupata taarifa zingine za ziada

Mungu yupo alishamaliza kazi na kuweka mifumo ya kujiendesha yenyewe (automatic) kwa sisi tulisoma programming language tunajua nini maana ya declaration, lolote linalotokea leo si kwa bahati mbaya ila limekuwa signed na viriable

Wewe binadamu uwezi kuongeza kitu wala kupunguza kitu hata usipo kili yupo hakipungui kitu wala kuongezeka sema tu utavuna ulichopanda

Mvua ipo si kwa ajili ya kilimo ila kwa ajili ya kunyeshea mimea ndio maana inanyesha hata kwenye msitu minene3 ambapo hakuna mtu ila ukiitumia kwa kilimo utapata mazao
Mungu ukimtafuta yupo anaweza kuwatuma wasaidizi wake kukusaidia
Usipo mhitaji hakuna litakalo badilika utaona jua mvua utalala na kuamka kula na kufanya yote bila kuingiliwa mwisho utakufa huo ndio mfumo

Usijifanye una akili sana kuzidi aliyekuumba wewe ni mjinga na mwisho wako ni kifo
Scars said:
Magic + soil = Adam

Adam + magic - one rib = eve

Magic ain't real, so the whole process is fallacy

Na ndio maana tunasema mungu hayupo
Evari77 said:
Ukiona mambo ya Mungu yamekushinda kujua katika hali halisi ya kibinadamu badi rahisi kujua ingia upande wa pili katika ulimwengu wa roho
, wachawi na maagenti wa shetani wanajua ,
Mungu ni roho kwa akili za kawaida uwezi kutambua kitu, roho ni kama upepo hauonekani ila tunasema upo

hivi kwa akili ndogo tu unaweza kusema dunia ilinifanya yenyewe au ilitokea tu hapana ulimwengu ulitengenezwa milioni ya miaka kabla ya binadamu kuwepo yanayotajwa kwenye mwanza ni short story tu ya kuonyesha tu kuna mmoja alihusika sisi kuwepo basi uwezi kupata taarifa zingine za ziada

Mungu yupo alishamaliza kazi na kuweka mifumo ya kujiendesha yenyewe (automatic) kwa sisi tulisoma programming language tunajua nini maana ya declaration, lolote linalotokea leo si kwa bahati mbaya ila limekuwa signed na viriable

Wewe binadamu uwezi kuongeza kitu wala kupunguza kitu hata usipo kili yupo hakipungui kitu wala kuongezeka sema tu utavuna ulichopanda

Mvua ipo si kwa ajili ya kilimo ila kwa ajili ya kunyeshea mimea ndio maana inanyesha hata kwenye msitu minene3 ambapo hakuna mtu ila ukiitumia kwa kilimo utapata mazao
Mungu ukimtafuta yupo anaweza kuwatuma wasaidizi wake kukusaidia
Usipo mhitaji hakuna litakalo badilika utaona jua mvua utalala na kuamka kula na kufanya yote bila kuingiliwa mwisho utakufa huo ndio mfumo

Usijifanye una akili sana kuzidi aliyekuumba wewe ni mjinga na mwisho wako ni kifo
Ukiachana na huo utani ulioandika unaweza kuthibitisha mungu yupo nje ya huo utani?
 
