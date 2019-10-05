Je, unajua hekaya ya Adam na Eve ni fumbo na siyo kisa cha kweli?

mike2k
Wakati tukiendelea na mjadala was wanasiasa kucharaza viboko watoto wetu. Hebu tujifunze hiki kitu Leo.
Baada ya kupitia hii thread https://www.jamiiforums.com/amp-threads/je-biblia-ni-copy-paste-ya-hadithi-za-kale-za-kipagani-na-sio-uhalisia.1420198/ ikabidi niingie deep zaidi hasa hapo kwa adam na eve..
Hekaya hii ilikuwa inaelezea tofauti kabisa. Is like esoretic
To me it would seem that Adam and Eve are among the largest organisms in existence. Originally they were one, existing in Eden, the plane of existence where they knew God and His angels, they knew no suffering, only bliss. Now Eve is referred to as the mother of all things. I think by this we can assume that Eve is the embodiment of literally ALL female qualities. While Adam would be the embodiment of ALL male qualities. Eden is something I can’t really conceptualize but what I am leading everyone to is the issue of the enigmatic fall.
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. -Genesis 1:27 KJV
In this context it is speaking of the Elohim, as God is everything and is manifested through them. The Elohim are male and female, androgynous and perfect and so to was the first “man”. So Adam as the progenitor of the race I think is symbolic of Kether, and Eve would be symbolic of Malkuth. I think this because the tree of Kabbalah can be super imposed onto the human body. Before the fall there was a tree but it was manifested by Satan, an androgynous and powerful angel that fell from heaven, yet I don’t think it was occupied by anything but Satan... Adam and Eve still existed in the Kether like realm of Eden. However, when Eve consumed the fruit of knowledge, the wisdom of death, she fell, and took Adam with her. They are one flesh, and I think fell together, banished by the angels of God. It’s important to realize that Adam which is one with Eve are the blue prints of EVERYTHING. The fall, awful may it have been, was used to conquer Satan. The Son of God can only enter into this lower creation through the seed of Adam. Which is also why the OT God was so vicious about preserving the genetics of the pure Adamic bloodline. The watchers were all through the earth (Gaia/Malkuth) and I think it’s safe to say that some really scary things were happening during this time period. The fact that Kether is in Malkuth and vice versa I think supports the idea that Adam and Eve are symbolic representations of these principles. They are one with each other and still manifest their own principles.
