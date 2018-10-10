Je, marafiki wa karibu wa jinsia tofauti ni marafiki kweli?

Oooooh yeah,
Your above points
supports the notion that, men and women may sometimes have very different goals and desires in opposite-sex friendships, ...that y we found women manage to fence a "friend-zone" more than men do.
Although both may sometimes be looking for a companion and nothing more,...on other occasions plans may differ.
More specifically, men appear to be more likely to look at opposite sex friends as potential sexual and romantic partners.
Women, in contrast, tend to prefer non-sexual friendships, which provide protection and resources.