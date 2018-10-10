Je, marafiki wa karibu wa jinsia tofauti ni marafiki kweli?


Da'Vinci

Da'Vinci

JF-Expert Member
Da'Vinci

Da'Vinci

JF-Expert Member
cute b said:
The truth is that men they don’t want to be friends with women. They want women as lovers, as wives, as mothers, but they’re not real interested in them as friends.
Women we can compared to men...
Mmmhhhh
 
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
cute b said:
The truth is that men they don’t want to be friends with women. They want women as lovers, as wives, as mothers, but they’re not real interested in them as friends.
Women we can, compared to men...
You just nailed it my champ. To beef up, men and women might have very different goals and motives for "friendship". As a result, they tend to co-create this friend zone confusion.

When friendships did not turn sexual or romantic, men were often left feeling rejected and used (i.e. "friend zoned"), while women felt uncomfortable with the unequal attraction. In contrast, when friendships did turn romantic/sexual, some of these men continued to label the women as "just friends" - at about double the rate of women. This leads to the "other" friend zone women more routinely face, the "friends-with-benefits zone", where sex is shared but commitment is not reciprocated.

Women also had their own unique costs and benefits of opposite-sex friendships. They were more likely to experience the benefit of their male friends paying for outings and enjoyed the physical protection of those friends (men saw these as costs of time and money). Women also enjoyed the ability to network through male friends. However, as noted above, women found it costly when those male friends desired sex or romance. They also disliked when their male friends caused difficulty in the women's other dating efforts.
 
FUTURE HUNTER

FUTURE HUNTER

JF-Expert Member
FUTURE HUNTER

FUTURE HUNTER

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE said:
You just nailed it my champ. To beef up, men and women might have very different goals and motives for "friendship". As a result, they tend to co-create this friend zone confusion.

When friendships did not turn sexual or romantic, men were often left feeling rejected and used (i.e. "friend zoned"), while women felt uncomfortable with the unequal attraction. In contrast, when friendships did turn romantic/sexual, some of these men continued to label the women as "just friends" - at about double the rate of women. This leads to the "other" friend zone women more routinely face, the "friends-with-benefits zone", where sex is shared but commitment is not reciprocated.

Women also had their own unique costs and benefits of opposite-sex friendships. They were more likely to experience the benefit of their male friends paying for outings and enjoyed the physical protection of those friends (men saw these as costs of time and money). Women also enjoyed the ability to network through male friends. However, as noted above, women found it costly when those male friends desired sex or romance. They also disliked when their male friends caused difficulty in the women's other dating efforts.
Well said men need both of them to perfect company.
 
cute b

cute b

JF-Expert Member
cute b

cute b

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE said:
You just nailed it my champ. To beef up, men and women might have very different goals and motives for "friendship". As a result, they tend to co-create this friend zone confusion.

When friendships did not turn sexual or romantic, men were often left feeling rejected and used (i.e. "friend zoned"), while women felt uncomfortable with the unequal attraction. In contrast, when friendships did turn romantic/sexual, some of these men continued to label the women as "just friends" - at about double the rate of women. This leads to the "other" friend zone women more routinely face, the "friends-with-benefits zone", where sex is shared but commitment is not reciprocated.

Women also had their own unique costs and benefits of opposite-sex friendships. They were more likely to experience the benefit of their male friends paying for outings and enjoyed the physical protection of those friends (men saw these as costs of time and money). Women also enjoyed the ability to network through male friends. However, as noted above, women found it costly when those male friends desired sex or romance. They also disliked when their male friends caused difficulty in the women's other dating efforts.
Oooooh yeah,
Your above points supports the notion that, men and women may sometimes have very different goals and desires in opposite-sex friendships, ...that y we found women manage to fence a "friend-zone" more than men do.
Although both may sometimes be looking for a companion and nothing more,...on other occasions plans may differ.
More specifically, men appear to be more likely to look at opposite sex friends as potential sexual and romantic partners.
Women, in contrast, tend to prefer non-sexual friendships, which provide protection and resources.
 
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
cute b said:
Oooooh yeah,
Your above points supports the notion that, men and women may sometimes have very different goals and desires in opposite-sex friendships, ...that y we found women manage to fence a "friend-zone" more than men do.
Although both may sometimes be looking for a companion and nothing more,...on other occasions plans may differ.
More specifically, men appear to be more likely to look at opposite sex friends as potential sexual and romantic partners.
Women, in contrast, tend to prefer non-sexual friendships, which provide protection and resources.
I can spot u today, will buy ur teddy bear

Thing to note which make matters worse, each sex sees the other's benefit as their own cost. Thus, women tend to find it costly and onerous when male friends desire sex and romance. Men, in contrast, find the time and money demands costly and frustrating, particularly when their romantic desires are not reciprocated. So, due to the mismatched desires, we have the makings of friendship difficulties.
 
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE

4G LTE

JF-Expert Member
FUTURE HUNTER said:
Well said men need both of them to perfect company.
We always focus on hook up on either friend with benefits, long term friendship or no string attached sex. So is where the mismatch arises compared to women where they can sustain "just a friend relationships"...
 
cute b

cute b

JF-Expert Member
cute b

cute b

JF-Expert Member
4G LTE said:
I can spot u today, will buy ur teddy bear

Thing to note which make matters worse, each sex sees the other's benefit as their own cost. Thus, women tend to find it costly and onerous when male friends desire sex and romance. Men, in contrast, find the time and money demands costly and frustrating, particularly when their romantic desires are not reciprocated. So, due to the mismatched desires, we have the makings of friendship difficulties.
To conclude, it is important to note that either sex can experience either situation. Some women may desire no-strings-attached sex with a friend. Some men may desire a long-term relationship with a hook-up buddy.
The important thing to remember is the MISMATCH in goals... The trade is not equally satisfying for both friends.
 
