Jaji wa Mahakama ya Rufaa Prof. Odek akutwa amefariki nyumbani kwake

beth

beth

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
1,462
Points
2,000
beth

beth

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
1,462 2,000
Jaji wa Mahakama ya Rufaa Kenya, Prof. Otieno Odek amekutwa akiwa amefariki jumatatu asubuhi nyumbani kwake Kisumu nchini Kenya.

Inaelezwa kuwa timu ya wataalamu wapo eneo la tukio kwa uchunguzi wa kina kabla ya kupeleka mwili wa Prof. Odek mochwari.

Marehemu alikuwa anaishi peke yake na alionekana mara ya mwisho siku ya Ijumaa. Inasemekana kuwa baada ya kushindwa kumpata kwenye simu yake ya mkononi, dereva wake alitoa taarifa na polisi walifika nyumbani hapo na kumkuta akiwa tayari ameshafariki.

Prof. Odek aliapishwa kuwa Jaji wa Mahakama ya Rufaa Kenya mwaka 2012 na alijizolea umaarufu mkubwa mwaka jana wakati wa kesi ya rushwa ya Wakili Tom Ojienda

Court of Appeal judge Justice Odek found dead in his house

Confirming the incident, Nyanza Regional Police Commander Dr Vincent Makokha said Justice Odek was found dead in his house on Monday morning.

A team of investigators are currently at the scene to conduct investigation before the body is moved to the mortuary.

The President of the Supreme Court, Justice David Maraga, while sending his message of condolence message to the family of the deceased, said Prof Odek was a prolific legal scholar who was celebrated across the continent and beyond.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission and on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the entire legal fraternity for this shocking loss,” Justice Maraga said in his statement.

The judge stays alone in an apartment next to Kisumu Central Police Station.

According to Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar, Prof Odek was last seen on Friday.

He was not responding to phone calls asking him to report to duty this morning.

Prof Odek’s driver, having not reached him on phone this morning, alerted his colleagues and court staff. The police then came to his house.

LOCKED HOUSE

The house was found locked from inside with the keys and the judge’s phones inside. The TV was still on when the body was found.

“When the driver came to pick him he found the door locked. He went to report at Kisumu Central Police Station. The police had to break the door,” Mr Ng’arng’ar

“He was facing up and was covered normally like someone who is asleep. Preliminary investigations revealed that there wasn’t any struggle but the pathologist will issue a comprehensive statement,” said Chief Magistrate Ng’arng’ar

Prof Odek was born on October 18, 1963, in Eldoret Uasin Gishu county.

He was sworn in as a Court of Appeal Judge in 2012.

Prof Odek came to the limelight in December last year during the trial of lawyer Tom Ojienda over the massive corruption at Mumias Sugar Company.

It is alleged more than Sh200 million was lost in suspected corrupt deals at the firm. This happened during the tenure of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who was the CEO of Mumias Sugar.

Mjomba Fujo

Mjomba Fujo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 27, 2012
Messages
553
Points
500
Mjomba Fujo

Mjomba Fujo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 27, 2012
553 500
Inaelezwa kuwa timu ya wataalamu wapo eneo la tukio kwa uchunguzi wa kina kabla ya kupeleka mwili wa Prof. Odek mochwari.

Wataalam wa kiswahili wanasema hii sentensi ina makosa, sijui kuna ukweli hapo ila inachanganya.
inaelezea umilikishi, mwili wa prof unapelekwa mochwari, muda huo prof yupo wapi mwili wake ukiwa unapelekwa mochwari.
prof ameshafariki ana taarifa zozote juu ya mwili wake.


Kutoka kwa gwiji mmoja wa kiswahili.
 
