Italia: Genge la watanzania wauza madawa lasambaratishwa na Polisi

rodrick alexander said:
Polisi wa Italy wamesambaratisha genge la wauzaji na wasafirishaji wa madawa ya kulevya ambalo linahisiwa kuongozwa na Watanzania.

Chanzo: TBC Taifa habari ya saa nane
Click to expand...
TBC hawakutakiwa kutangaza hizo hisia.Yaweza kuwa ni watu wa mataifa mengine wanaojifanya watanzania.TV ya taifa hawakutakiwa kutangaza ni kuichafua nchi bila sababu .Wawe wazalendo.Hawajaitendea haki nchi.

Hisia tu TBC wanakurupuka kutangaza sio sawa
 
state agent said:
Hapa ndio namkumbuka makonda ,alichukiwa kwa sababu ya kupigana na wauza dawa za kulevya

State agent
Click to expand...
Makonda hajui anaenda wapi wala kutoka wapi.

Hata maigizo ya kupambana na wauza dawa za kulevya hayajui.

Sema jingine.

Ukisikia hivyo vihela wanavyopata hao "punda" wanaosafirisha madawa utawahurumia, ingawa wanafanya biashara chafu.
 
YEHODAYA said:
TBC hawakutakiwa kutangaza hizo hisia.Yaweza kuwa ni watu wa mataifa mengine wanaojifanya watanzania.TV ya taifa hawakutakiwa kutangaza ni kuichafua nchi bila sababu .Wawe wazalendo.Hawajaitendea haki nchi.

Hisia tu TBC wanakurupuka kutangaza sio sawa
Click to expand...
Hao TBC kama kweli wametangaza habari maandazi kiasi hivyo weledi wao ni sifuri
 
Du nimemkumbuka askari mmoja hapo Italy airport anaitwa Ambrose huyu hata kiswahili alikuwa anajua akiwa zamu Ambrose pale airport hupiti na dawa za kulevya .Alisababisha waliobebeshwa unga watanzania kutafuta soko la madawa humu ndani baada ya watu kuingiza madawa toka Pakistani to DSM to Italy ikawa hupiti. nayo . Ambrose vijana wa magomeni miaka 91 hawamsahau
 
Munaongelea vitu msivovijuwa, duniani mpaka sasa bado hakuna nchi iliyoweza kusambaratisha makundi ya drugs dealers. usichokijua ni kuwa drugs dealings goes hand to hand with prostitutions,as long as there will be prostitute's there will be drugs n people will be dealing with them to make a living period
 
mmteule said:
Hao TBC kama kweli wametangaza habari maandazi kiasi hivyo weledi wao ni sifuri
Click to expand...

Mkuu hii habari ilitoka jana kwenye news ….. .... … .

Italy arrests 19 in bust of international heroin ring

''ROME (AP) — Police in Italy arrested 19 people, most from Tanzania, when dismantling a heroin ring involving more than 150 suspects in Africa, Asia and Europe, authorities said on Saturday.

The arrests stemmed from a probe begun in 2012 with a heroin seizure in Perugia, a university town in central Italy.
Investigators in Perugia told reporters that one ringleader is a Tanzanian who, from his base in Poland, directed heroin shipments from Asia to Italy for street sales. Several other suspects are from Burundi, Carabinieri paramilitary police said in a statement. Authorities said the drug traffickers kept a low profile, living in modest homes and working as barbers, merchants and other legitimate professions.

Since the probe began, 144 drug couriers have been arrested.
Overall, heroin worth 35 million euros ($39 million) and cocaine worth 4.2 million euros ($4.7 million) was seized, including two busts at Paris airports in 2015, one at Rome's main airport in 2013, and others in Santorini, Greece, in 2015 and another at Austria's border with Italy in 2013, where heroin was found inside a fire extinguisher in a Turkish truck that had set out by ferry from Greece to Trieste, Italy.

Some of the intermediaries were based in Italy's Caserta area, where the Casalesi clan of the Camorra crime syndicate largely holds sway, and one of the suspects, from Ivory Coast, rented a villa owned by a Casalesi mobster, the Carabinieri said. Initially using Africans, traffickers later employed Italians, Greeks, Spaniards, Bulgarians and Hungarians as drug couriers, police said.
The couriers reached Italy using cargo boats, planes, trains, buses and taxis.
Drugs were stockpiled in Turkey, Tanzania, South Africa, Brazil, Peru and Bolivia, then transported to Poland and elsewhere northern Europe where, after various handoffs, they arrived in Italy.

Before 2013, police said, the delivery route was less circuitous, with couriers departing directly from the places where the drugs were produced — heroin from Asia and cocaine from Latin America.

Those skilled at creating false bottoms in suitcases and backpacks, or cotton bags woven into underwear, were paid $1,000 per item, investigators said.''

www.timesunion.com

Italy arrests 19 in bust of international heroin ring

ROME (AP) - Police in Italy arrested 19 people, most from Tanzania, when dismantling a heroin ring involving more than 150 suspects in Africa, Asia and Europe, authorities said on Saturday. The arrests stemmed from a probe begun in 2012 with a heroin seizure in Perugia, a university town in...
www.timesunion.com www.timesunion.com
 
areafiftyone said:
Duh,Watanzania noma aisee,wanapaswa kuogopa kama ukoma.
Click to expand...
Hata Kama polisi wanasema most from Tanzania TBC walitakiwa ku comfirm na wizara ya mambo ya nje.Tuna ubalozi Italia wao wangeweza kuthibisha Kama walioshikwa ni watanzania au la.Kusikiliza tu taarifa ya polisi wa Italia peker yaweza isiwe sawa.Ni vizuri ku confirm taarifa za uhalifu kupitia balozi zetu na wizara ya mambo ya nje kabla ya kuzitangaza
 
Nimekutana na muuza madawa ya kulevya humu jf .huyu hapa

State agent
Kiranga said:
Makonda hajui anaenda wapi wala kutoka wapi.

Hata maigizo ya kupambana na wauza dawa za kulevya hayajui.

Sema jingine.

Ukisikia hivyo vihela wanavyopata hao "punda" wanaosafirisha madawa utawahurumia, ingawa wanafanya biashara chafu.
Click to expand...
 
murongo munene said:
Munaongelea vitu msivovijuwa, duniani mpaka sasa bado hakuna nchi iliyoweza kusambaratisha makundi ya drugs dealers. usichokijua ni kuwa drugs dealings goes hand to hand with prostitutions,as long as there will be prostitute's there will be drugs n people will be dealing with them to make a living period
Click to expand...
Labda Kwa sababu "NCHI ILIYOPATA MAENDELEO FEDHA HAINA SAMANI" jamaa anamkwanja Sana atakuwa anadharau report Kwa sababu ni story "FEDHA KUINGIA KWENYE MZUNGUKO"
 
