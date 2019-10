It is better to be true than to be a liar

Unique Flower said: Hey people .

To write and speak english is better than to speak Kiswahili only even it is broken english or fluently.

I want to ask you something which is better to practise english or not. Click to expand...

Hey madam, you can use English wherever you want to use it in this country so long as it is our second official national language.None of us is impeccable in this borrowed language, even those obnoxious appraisers who were taunting you in your previous thread are not lexically flawless.Be confident to use it my dear even if it is grammatically scattered and don't let your xenoglossophobia to take over, that is the only way to make you better in this foreign language.