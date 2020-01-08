Iraq: Iran yashambulia kwa makombora kambi mbili za Jeshi za Marekani, Ain al-Asad na Erbil

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,700
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,700 2,000
Iran imerusha makombora zaidi ya 10 ikilenga Majengo ya Marekani yaliyopo Kaskazini mwa Iraq ikiwemo Kambi ya Jeshi ya Ain al-Asad ambapo kuna Majeshi ya Marekani ikiwa ni siku chache baada ya Marekani kumuua Qassem Soleimani

Chaneli ya Taifa ya Iran imesema, Jeshi la Kimapinduzi la Nchi hiyo limevamia Uwanja wa Ndege wa Kambi ya Ain al-Asad na kutishia kufanya mashambulio zaidi iwapo Marekani itafanya mashambulio yoyote mapya

1.jpg

Huku ikielezwa kuwa Iran imerusha makombora 13, katika taarifa yake imewaonya pia Washirika wa Marekani waliopo maeneo hayo kuwa nao pia Watashambuliwa iwapo watatumiwa na Marekani katika kuishambulia Iran

Rais Trump pamoja na kusema atatoa taarifa leo, ila kupitia ukurasa wa Twitter amesema “Kila kitu kiko vizuri! Makombora yamerushwa kutoka Iran kwenda kwenye Kambi mbili za Jeshi zilizoko Iraq. Tathmini ya Majeruhi na uharibifu unafanyika sasa. Tuna vifaa vyenye nguvu na tumejidhatiti vizuri Kijeshi kuliko yeyote Duniani”

======

Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.

It said the missiles were in response to a U.S. strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

2.jpg

Security sources told AFP that nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country's west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said.

Iran swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, with state TV saying it had launched "tens of missiles" on the base and promised "more crushing responses" if the U.S. carried out further strikes.
There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases.

The Pentagon said Iran had fired more than a dozen missiles against Ain al-Asad and another installation hosting US and coalition forces near Arbil. It said bases hosting foreign troops had expected an attack and had been on "high alert" for days.

U.S. President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," according to the White House.

The attack came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis last week.

Soleimani was the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network. Many factions within the Hashed, which has been incorporated into the Iraqi state, have ties to Tehran. On Tuesday, a hardline Hashed faction issued its fiercest threat yet to retaliate.

"The U.S. Marines must immediately return to their dens to make their coffins," said Akram al-Kaabi, head of the Harakat al-Nujaba group. "The International Resistance Regiments have been formed in order to execute a harsh, deliberate response to the American terrorist forces."

His deputy had earlier called for an urgent meeting to unite anti-American forces across Iraq. "We will wage a war against the American presence in all parts of the region that we can reach," said Nasr al-Shammary.

U.S. installations across Iraq had faced some 15 rocket attacks in recent months but none had been claimed. As a result, the U.S.-led coalition and NATO announced they were temporarily suspending their operations in Iraq.

UPDATES

80 'US terrorists' killed in attack: Iranian state TV

Iranian state television claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted. The claim could not be independently verified and the state television did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.

Citing a senior Revolutionary Guards Corps source, the state television also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures.

It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".

Denmark says none of its soldiers wounded or killed

The Danish armed forces said in a Twitter post none of its soldiers were wounded or killed in the missile strike on the Al-Asad airbase.

Denmark has about 130 soldiers at the base as part of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group.

Norway says none of its troops injured or killed

No Norwegian troops were injured or killed in the attack on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq, a Norwegian military spokesman told Reuters news agency.

The country has about 70 soldiers at the base, said Brynjar Stordal at Norway's military headquarters.

No Iraqi casualties in 22-missile attack overnight: military

The Iraqi military said in a statement that 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base and a base in Erbil between 1:45am and 2:15am, but there were no casualties among Iraqi forces.

It said two of the 17 missiles targeting Ain al-Asad base did not go off.

The five on Erbil all targeted coalition headquarters.

No Polish troops hurt: minister

No Polish troops stationed in Iraq were hurt, Poland's Defence Minister said.

"None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

Britain condemns attack on military bases

Britain condemned the attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted US-led coalition forces including British personnel.

"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation."
 
Informer

Informer

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 29, 2006
Messages
1,403
Points
2,000
Informer

Informer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 29, 2006
1,403 2,000
MORE UPDATES:

As of 11:00am (East African time)

Japan urges diplomacy after Iran missile attack

Japan urged a return to diplomacy and called on governments to do their utmost to help ease tensions following the Iranian missile attack at bases in Iraq used by US forces.

Japanese Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the government would "coordinate with the related governments to collect intelligence while we ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the region."

“Japan will also urge all related nations to do their utmost diplomatic effort to improve the relations," he added.

Pakistan warns citizens to 'exercise maximum caution'

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Pakistan citizens planning to visit Iraq to "exercise maximum caution".

Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with Pakistan's embassy in Baghdad.

India issues travel warning on Iraq

India issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Iraq.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq," it said, adding that the Indian embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil remain operational.

Emirates Airline cancels Baghdad flight

Dubai-based Emirates Airline cancelled a return flight to Baghdad.

"We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required," Emirates said in a statement.

Its sister carrier, FlyDubai, also cancelled a flight to Baghdad.

Oil surges, stocks fall after Iran attack

Oil prices surged after the Iran attack on US forces in Iraq, raising the prospect of a regional conflagration that could disrupt oil supplies. Stocks fell sharply.

Brent crude futures soared $1.83, or 2.7 percent, to $70.10 by about 01:48 GMT, after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019.

The price of gold also shot higher, rising 1.91 percent on the spot market to $1,603.93 per ounce ($30,161.88 per gramme) as investors rushed for safe-haven investments.

"We've moved on from how Iran will respond to now anticipating the US 52-pronged response as the US military forces in the region are in a heightened state of alert while likely preparing for war," said Stephen Innes, strategist at AxiTrader. "It's not going to be pretty today."

Iraqi oil facilities secure: OPEC

Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country's production is continuing, OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.

"It's a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective," Barkindo said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

He said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.

In a message to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,700
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,700 2,000
Wyatt Mathewson said:
I see...Marekani wanadhani iran isinge retaliate?

They are on cocaine!
Click to expand...
Retaliation ya namna hii lazima patachimbika vibaya, maana wote wamejawa na 'ego'..... Marekani hatokaa kimya baada ya shambulizi la moja kwa moja kutoka Iran hadi kwenye jeshi lake. Tunakwenda pabaya
 
Wyatt Mathewson

Wyatt Mathewson

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2017
Messages
7,865
Points
2,000
Wyatt Mathewson

Wyatt Mathewson

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 22, 2017
7,865 2,000
MK254 said:
Retaliation ya namna hii lazima patachimbika vibaya, maana wote wamejawa na 'ego'..... Marekani hatokaa kimya baada ya shambulizi la moja kwa moja kutoka Iran hadi kwenye jeshi lake. Tunakwenda pabaya
Click to expand...
Sure

Hii ni all out war
 
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2018
Messages
4,714
Points
2,000
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2018
4,714 2,000
Kama jinsi dola ya Uajemi na Waamedi chini ya mfalme Cyrus ilivyoipiga na kuizima Babylon ya kale, huenda Dola la Uajemi la sasa likaiangusha Babylon ya sasa (Marekani).

Marekani ni Taifa lenye nguvu lakini limekuwa Taifa litendalo ouvu mwingi sana duniani kama vile vita za kuua mamilioni mfano Vietnam, Iraki n. k. Limekuwa Taifa la matendo ya ushoga n. k
 
Carlos The Jackal

Carlos The Jackal

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2018
Messages
4,569
Points
2,000
Carlos The Jackal

Carlos The Jackal

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2018
4,569 2,000
Naona sasa wameamua kutupeleka WW3, IRAN imelipiza kisasi kwa kuvurumusha makombora ya masafa mafupi nchini Iraq dhidi ya Jambi mbili za kijeshi za Marekan zinazohifadhi wanajeshi za NATO..


Kwa ufupi, US na NATO ndio walichokua wanataka.


Russia na China ,hawawez acha Uwekezaji wao nchin Iran uende mikonon mwa NATO...
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,700
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,700 2,000
Wyatt Mathewson said:
Sure

Hii ni all out war
Click to expand...
Halafu vita dhidi ya Iran havitakua vya kawaida maana kule mamilioni Wa-Iran wenyewe ni full mzuka na mihemko, hivho Marekani hatopigana akiwa na nia ya kuwakomboa dhidi ya utawala, kwa kifupi hapeleki 'demokrasia' kama afavyo kwenye mataifa mengine, hii itakua vita baina ya Marekani na Iran, tofauti na ile ya hapo Iraq ambayo ilikua baina ya Marekani na Saddam.

Tegemea mamilioni wa Iran kujiunga kwenye ugomvi wakielekea Iraq kuliko wanajeshi wa Marekani, kwa hivyo firepower atakayotumia Marekani ni 'carpet bombing', yajayo yamekaa ovyoo kishenzi, hawa wanataka kutuharibia kadunia ketu haka.
 
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2018
Messages
4,714
Points
2,000
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2018
4,714 2,000
Taifa la Marekani haliko upande wa Trump kwenye hii vita, ni Trump yeye kama yeye ndo anapigana. Na bila "kuuza sababu za vita" kwa wananchi wa marekani ukaeleweka basi utakuwa unafight a losing war.

Kwa upande wa Iran Taifa zima limeungana nyuma ya viongozi wao na liko tayari kwa chochote.

Kitendo cha Trump kutishia kupiga Cultural sites za Wairan kimewakera mno Wairan kwa hiyo wako tayari kwa lolote.

Kutokana na hilo, Sioni ni kwa namna gani Trump anaweza kujicommit kwenda vitani na Iran halafu akaungwa mkono na bunge la nchi hiyo lenye mademocrats wengi
 
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
3,911
Points
2,000
Zeus1

Zeus1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2017
3,911 2,000
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Malcom Lumumba US influence in Iraq wanes as Iran strengthens grip International Forum 0
Frank Wanjiru Air Strikes hit Iran-backed forces near Iraq border. International Forum 6
Jackal Israel Yashambulia Vituo Vya Iran Nchini Iraq! International Forum 48
M Iran yashambulia kambi ya Waasi huko Iraq kwa Makombora na Drones International Forum 1
kimsboy Shukurani ya punda? Iraq yaishukuru Iran badala ya Marekani katika kuwaangamiza ISIS International Forum 20
Similar threads
US influence in Iraq wanes as Iran strengthens grip
Air Strikes hit Iran-backed forces near Iraq border.
Israel Yashambulia Vituo Vya Iran Nchini Iraq!
Iran yashambulia kambi ya Waasi huko Iraq kwa Makombora na Drones
Shukurani ya punda? Iraq yaishukuru Iran badala ya Marekani katika kuwaangamiza ISIS

Forum statistics

Threads 1,375,826
Members 524,115
Posts 33,635,980

FOLLOW US

Top