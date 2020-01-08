Iraq: Iran yashambulia kwa makombora kambi mbili za Jeshi za Marekani, Ain al-Asad na Erbil

Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.



It said the missiles were in response to a U.S. strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Security sources told AFP that nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country's west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said.



Iran swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, with state TV saying it had launched "tens of missiles" on the base and promised "more crushing responses" if the U.S. carried out further strikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases.



The Pentagon said Iran had fired more than a dozen missiles against Ain al-Asad and another installation hosting US and coalition forces near Arbil. It said bases hosting foreign troops had expected an attack and had been on "high alert" for days.



U.S. President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," according to the White House.



The attack came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis last week.



Soleimani was the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network. Many factions within the Hashed, which has been incorporated into the Iraqi state, have ties to Tehran. On Tuesday, a hardline Hashed faction issued its fiercest threat yet to retaliate.



"The U.S. Marines must immediately return to their dens to make their coffins," said Akram al-Kaabi, head of the Harakat al-Nujaba group. "The International Resistance Regiments have been formed in order to execute a harsh, deliberate response to the American terrorist forces."



His deputy had earlier called for an urgent meeting to unite anti-American forces across Iraq. "We will wage a war against the American presence in all parts of the region that we can reach," said Nasr al-Shammary.



U.S. installations across Iraq had faced some 15 rocket attacks in recent months but none had been claimed. As a result, the U.S.-led coalition and NATO announced they were temporarily suspending their operations in Iraq.



UPDATES



80 'US terrorists' killed in attack: Iranian state TV



Iranian state television claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted. The claim could not be independently verified and the state television did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.



Citing a senior Revolutionary Guards Corps source, the state television also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures.



It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".



Denmark says none of its soldiers wounded or killed



The Danish armed forces said in a Twitter post none of its soldiers were wounded or killed in the missile strike on the Al-Asad airbase.



Denmark has about 130 soldiers at the base as part of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group.



Norway says none of its troops injured or killed



No Norwegian troops were injured or killed in the attack on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq, a Norwegian military spokesman told Reuters news agency.



The country has about 70 soldiers at the base, said Brynjar Stordal at Norway's military headquarters.



No Iraqi casualties in 22-missile attack overnight: military



The Iraqi military said in a statement that 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base and a base in Erbil between 1:45am and 2:15am, but there were no casualties among Iraqi forces.



It said two of the 17 missiles targeting Ain al-Asad base did not go off.



The five on Erbil all targeted coalition headquarters.



No Polish troops hurt: minister



No Polish troops stationed in Iraq were hurt, Poland's Defence Minister said.



"None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.



Britain condemns attack on military bases



Britain condemned the attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted US-led coalition forces including British personnel.



"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.



"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation."

Iran imerusha makombora zaidi ya 10 ikilenga Majengo ya Marekani yaliyopo Kaskazini mwa Iraq ikiwemo Kambi ya Jeshi ya Ain al-Asad ambapo kuna Majeshi ya Marekani ikiwa ni siku chache baada ya Marekani kumuua Qassem SoleimaniChaneli ya Taifa ya Iran imesema, Jeshi la Kimapinduzi la Nchi hiyo limevamia Uwanja wa Ndege wa Kambi ya Ain al-Asad na kutishia kufanya mashambulio zaidi iwapo Marekani itafanya mashambulio yoyote mapyaHuku ikielezwa kuwa Iran imerusha makombora 13, katika taarifa yake imewaonya pia Washirika wa Marekani waliopo maeneo hayo kuwa nao pia Watashambuliwa iwapo watatumiwa na Marekani katika kuishambulia IranRais Trump pamoja na kusema atatoa taarifa leo, ila kupitia ukurasa wa Twitter amesema “Kila kitu kiko vizuri! Makombora yamerushwa kutoka Iran kwenda kwenye Kambi mbili za Jeshi zilizoko Iraq. Tathmini ya Majeruhi na uharibifu unafanyika sasa. Tuna vifaa vyenye nguvu na tumejidhatiti vizuri Kijeshi kuliko yeyote Duniani”======