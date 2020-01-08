Iran yashambulia kambi zilizo na wanajeshi wa Marekani

Iran strikes back: Multiple rockets are launched at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq that is home to US and Coalition forces and was visited by Donald Trump

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched 'tens' of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing US troops

The base for American and coalition troops continued to get pelted with rockets with forces taking a third round Tuesday night, according to militarily sources

It's unclear if there are any casualties at the base where President Trump visited in December 2018

Local reports initially suggested that five rockets had struck the al-Taji military base situated 30km north of Baghdad, after 'shelter in place' sirens were heard

However, Kurdistan 24 reporter Barzan Sadiq later tweeted that the base was calm on Tuesday night and suggested the purported attack was likely just a drill

Reports of the alleged strike occurred just hours after a flurry of US airstrikes were carried out on militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria

Multiple rockets launched at Iraq airbase that is home to US troops Facilities targeted by ballistic missiles from inside Iran on Tuesday include Al Asad in western Iraq - where Trump visited in December 2018 - and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

