Iran yashambulia kambi zilizo na wanajeshi wa Marekani

Mwanzo wa mwisho wa haya yote, TV ya taifa ya Iran imesema Iran ndio ilihusika, Mungu atunusuru maana hapo hamna kingine, shambulizi la wazi kutoka Iran hadi kwenye kambi la wanajeshi wa Marekani ni wazi kwamba ngoma imeanza, hivi karibuni dunia itegemee kuona shughuli ambayo haijatokea muda mrefu.

Hapa aidha urudi kwenye tumbo la mama yako au ukubali kupokea yajayo, dunia itawasklizia Urusi na Uchina kama wataachia Iran apambane mwenyewe au wataingiza pua moja kwa moja, na wakijiingiza ndio basi.
------------------------------------

Iran strikes back: Multiple rockets are launched at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq that is home to US and Coalition forces and was visited by Donald Trump
  • Iran state TV says Tehran has launched 'tens' of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing US troops
  • The base for American and coalition troops continued to get pelted with rockets with forces taking a third round Tuesday night, according to militarily sources
  • It's unclear if there are any casualties at the base where President Trump visited in December 2018
  • Local reports initially suggested that five rockets had struck the al-Taji military base situated 30km north of Baghdad, after 'shelter in place' sirens were heard
  • However, Kurdistan 24 reporter Barzan Sadiq later tweeted that the base was calm on Tuesday night and suggested the purported attack was likely just a drill
  • Reports of the alleged strike occurred just hours after a flurry of US airstrikes were carried out on militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria

Tehran has tonight launched a missile attack on Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US and coalition troops, defense sources have revealed.

Iranian state TV said 'tens' of surface-to-surface missiles were launched Tuesday.

The base was hit by three barrages of missiles according to militarily sources at the location.

Facilities targeted by ballistic missiles from inside Iran include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad in western Iraq, an official said.

'Under missile attack from Iran,' Fox News reported a senior US military source in a Iraq said. 'These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.'

It's unclear if there are any casualties at the base where President Trump visited in December 2018.


www.dailymail.co.uk

Multiple rockets launched at Iraq airbase that is home to US troops

Facilities targeted by ballistic missiles from inside Iran on Tuesday include Al Asad in western Iraq - where Trump visited in December 2018 - and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
I see...Marekani wanadhani iran isinge retaliate?

They are on cocaine!
 
I see...Marekani wanadhani iran isinge retaliate?

They are on cocaine!
Retaliation ya namna hii lazima patachimbika vibaya, maana wote wamejawa na 'ego'..... Marekani hatokaa kimya baada ya shambulizi la moja kwa moja kutoka Iran hadi kwenye jeshi lake. Tunakwenda pabaya
 
Kama jinsi dola ya Uajemi na Waamedi chini ya mfalme Cyrus ilivyoipiga na kuizima Babylon ya kale, huenda Dola la Uajemi la sasa likaiangusha Babylon ya sasa (Marekani).
Marekani ni Taifa lenye nguvu lakini limekuwa Taifa litendalo ouvu mwingi sana duniani kama vile vita za kuua mamilioni mfano Vietnam, Iraki n. k. Limekuwa Taifa la matendo ya ushoga n. k
 
Naona sasa wameamua kutupeleka WW3, IRAN imelipiza kisasi kwa kuvurumusha makombora ya masafa mafupi nchini Iraq dhidi ya Jambi mbili za kijeshi za Marekan zinazohifadhi wanajeshi za NATO..


Kwa ufupi, US na NATO ndio walichokua wanataka.


Russia na China ,hawawez acha Uwekezaji wao nchin Iran uende mikonon mwa NATO...
 
Sure

Hii ni all out war
Halafu vita dhidi ya Iran havitakua vya kawaida maana kule mamilioni Wa-Iran wenyewe ni full mzuka na mihemko, hivho Marekani hatopigana akiwa na nia ya kuwakomboa dhidi ya utawala, kwa kifupi hapeleki 'demokrasia' kama afavyo kwenye mataifa mengine, hii itakua vita baina ya Marekani na Iran, tofauti na ile ya hapo Iraq ambayo ilikua baina ya Marekani na Saddam.
Tegemea mamilioni wa Iran kujiunga kwenye ugomvi wakielekea Iraq kuliko wanajeshi wa Marekani, kwa hivyo firepower atakayotumia Marekani ni 'carpet bombing', yajayo yamekaa ovyoo kishenzi, hawa wanataka kutuharibia kadunia ketu haka.
 
Taifa la Marekani haliko upande wa Trump kwenye hii vita, ni Trump yeye kama yeye ndo anapigana. Na bila "kuuza sababu za vita" kwa wananchi wa marekani ukaeleweka basi utakuwa unafight a losing war.

Kwa upande wa Iran Taifa zima limeungana nyuma ya viongozi wao na liko tayari kwa chochote.

Kitendo cha Trump kutishia kupiga Cultural sites za Wairan kimewakera mno Wairan kwa hiyo wako tayari kwa lolote.

Kutokana na hilo, Sioni ni kwa namna gani Trump anaweza kujicommit kwenda vitani na Iran halafu akaungwa mkono na bunge la nchi hiyo lenye mademocrats wengi
 
