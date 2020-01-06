Iran yaibuka na mkwara mpya, yasema ni mwendo wa nyuklia sasa bila kujali kusemwa

Iran vows to enrich uranium 'without limit' as it steps back from 2015 nuclear deal following assassination of Qassem Soleimani

Kila kukicha Iran inaibuka na mpya, mara bendera nyekundu, mara imetoa hela kwa ajili ya kichwa cha Trump, mara itapiga ikulu ya Marekani, sasa yesema itaunda silaha za nyuklia bila kujali kusemwa...------------------------Iran today announced it will no longer abide by any of the limits on its uranium enrichment programme set by the 2015 nuclear deal.The announcement came as tensions with the United States soared after the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday.The move marked the Islamic Republic's fifth reduction in its nuclear commitments, saying today it will forego the 'limit on the number of centrifuges'.Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - plus Germany has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew unilaterally from two years ago.