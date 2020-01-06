Iran yaibuka na mkwara mpya, yasema ni mwendo wa nyuklia sasa bila kujali kusemwa

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,667
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,667 2,000
Kila kukicha Iran inaibuka na mpya, mara bendera nyekundu, mara imetoa hela kwa ajili ya kichwa cha Trump, mara itapiga ikulu ya Marekani, sasa yesema itaunda silaha za nyuklia bila kujali kusemwa...
------------------------

Iran vows to enrich uranium 'without limit' as it steps back from 2015 nuclear deal following assassination of Qassem Soleimani
  • Iranian officials announced it will forego the 'limit on the number of centrifuges'
  • Limit was initially set as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with UN's Security Council
  • Deal has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew from it two years ago
  • Tensions grew since the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani
Iran today announced it will no longer abide by any of the limits on its uranium enrichment programme set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement came as tensions with the United States soared after the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday.

The move marked the Islamic Republic's fifth reduction in its nuclear commitments, saying today it will forego the 'limit on the number of centrifuges'.

Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - plus Germany has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew unilaterally from two years ago.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Iran will forego 'limit' on centrifuges as tensions with US soar

Iran today announced it will forego the 'limit on the number of centrifuges' set by the 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement came as tensions with the US soared after the death of a top Iranian general.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
britanicca Iran waanza maigizo, watangaza dola milioni 80 kwa atakayekata kichwa cha Rais Trump International Forum 45
Aaron Arsenal Je! Marekani itaishambulia Iran? International Forum 18
britanicca Iran vs. US military capabilities International Forum 143
R Maandamano Iran/Teheran International Forum 43
MWEMBESI ONE Je shambulizi la Iran Trump anatafuta kuchaguliwa tena? International Forum 7
Similar threads
Iran waanza maigizo, watangaza dola milioni 80 kwa atakayekata kichwa cha Rais Trump
Je! Marekani itaishambulia Iran?
Iran vs. US military capabilities
Maandamano Iran/Teheran
Je shambulizi la Iran Trump anatafuta kuchaguliwa tena?

Forum statistics

Threads 1,374,883
Members 523,835
Posts 33,615,210

FOLLOW US

Top