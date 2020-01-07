Iran: Waombolezaji wakanyagana na 56 wafariki huku wengine 200 wakijeruhiwa wakati wakiaga mwili wa Qasem Soleimani

Hii imetokea kwenye maziko ya Qassem Soleimani

Waombolezaji 35 wamekufa na 48 wamejeruhiwa katika msongamano wa mamilioni ya watu waliojitokeza mjini Kerman kutoa heshima za mwisho kwa mwili wa Qasem Soleimani aliyeuawa na Marekani.

=====

Stampede kills 35 mourners at funeral of Qassem Soleimani and leaves scores injured after huge crowds gathered in his home town
  • Thousands of mourners converged on Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman where he will be buried
  • Revolutionary guards chief Hossein Salami told the crowds that Iran would 'set ablaze' places linked to the US
  • Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for a direct retaliation rather than relying on Iranian proxies
  • US officials said they are anticipating a 'major' attack of some type within the next day or two

More than 30 mourners have been killed and dozens injured after a stampede broke out on the final day of Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran today.

Iran's farewell to the general descended into chaos after thousands of people thronged to his home town of Kerman, where he is due to be buried later.

With a sea of mourners rushing to see Soleimani's coffin, state TV said a stampede had broken out which left 35 people dead and 48 injured.

Soleimani's death in a US drone strike on Friday has sparked a huge outpouring of grief and Iran today renewed its vows of revenge against America, which regarded the general as a terrorist leader.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who yesterday wept in public over Soleimani's casket, has ordered his country's forces to retaliate directly against US interests rather than relying on its proxies in the region.

Tehran says it has lined up 13 'revenge scenarios' and revolutionary guards leader Hossein Salami told the crowds today that Iran would 'set ablaze' US allies.


Source: Daily Mail

=======

UPDATES

=======

The death toll in a stampede at the funeral for an Iranian general has risen to 56, Iranian state television says. More than 200 were injured as thousands of people thronged the procession in Tehran.

Pia soma:

Marekani yamuua Mkuu wa Kikosi cha Quds cha Jeshi la Iran katika shambulio la roketi la uwanja wa ndege wa Baghdad

Qasem Soleimani, Jenerali wa vikosi vya kikurdi vinavyoungwa mkono na Iran, ameuawa na vikosi vya Marekani nchini Iraq. Pentagon imethibitisha kuwa aliuawa kufuatia "amri ya rais". Hayo yamejiri kufuatia ripoti ya mashambulio katika uwanja wa kimataifa wa ndege wa Baghdad, ambayo ilisema...
Wanaabudu watu, japo Trump naye ni mpuuzi na muuaji, lakini huyu Jenerali naye ni muuaji mkubwa
Kaua raia wengi wasio na hatia huko Syria, Iraq, Lebanon na Iran kwenyewe, halafu ni Waislam
Sasa utashangaa Waislam wabongo wakimuombea eti na wengine wakikanyagana huko wakisindikiza muuaji

Sijui kwa nini Waaarabu wanahusudu sana viongozi wababe, ndio maana Demokrasia imeshindikana kabisa huko kwao, mapinduzi na maandamano tup
 
Unao ishahidi?

Mimi siyo muislam lakini ninajua kwa wazi kabisa huyo Jenerali Soleiman amesaidia nchi nyingi sana kupambana na kuwafurusha ISIS.

Pia amekuwa akipambana na vikundi pandikizi vya kigaidi ambavyo vimekuwa vikifadhiliwa mafunzo na marekani ili kutinua amani ya mashariki ya kati.

A man was a hero. He deserves a respect kwa kila mpenda amani.

Wanaabudu watu, japo Trump naye ni mpuuzi na muuaji, lakini huyu Jenerali naye ni muuaji mkubwa
Kaua raia wengi wasio na hatia huko Syria, Iraq, Lebanon na Iran kwenyewe, halafu ni Waislam
Sasa utashangaa Waislam wabongo wakimuombea eti na wengine wakikanyagana huko wakisindikiza muuaji

Sijui kwa nini Waaarabu wanahusudu sana viongozi wababe, ndio maana Demokrasia imeshindikana kabisa huko kwao, mapinduzi na maandamano tup
Wanaabudu watu, japo Trump naye ni mpuuzi na muuaji, lakini huyu Jenerali naye ni muuaji mkubwa
Kaua raia wengi wasio na hatia huko Syria, Iraq, Lebanon na Iran kwenyewe, halafu ni Waislam
Sasa utashangaa Waislam wabongo wakimuombea eti na wengine wakikanyagana huko wakisindikiza muuaji

Sijui kwa nini Waaarabu wanahusudu sana viongozi wababe, ndio maana Demokrasia imeshindikana kabisa huko kwao, mapinduzi na maandamano tup
.... huyu Jenerali ni mtoro - hakuwahi kumaliza shule enzi zake. Hulka na tabia zake vinashabihiana kabisa na level yake ya formal education. Ni "iron" boy zaidi kuliko kutumia brain.
 
