Iran: Waombolezaji wakanyagana na 56 wafariki huku wengine 200 wakijeruhiwa wakati wakiaga mwili wa Qasem Soleimani

More than 30 mourners have been killed and dozens injured after a stampede broke out on the final day of Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran today.



Iran's farewell to the general descended into chaos after thousands of people thronged to his home town of Kerman, where he is due to be buried later.



With a sea of mourners rushing to see Soleimani's coffin, state TV said a stampede had broken out which left 35 people dead and 48 injured.



Soleimani's death in a US drone strike on Friday has sparked a huge outpouring of grief and Iran today renewed its vows of revenge against America, which regarded the general as a terrorist leader.



Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who yesterday wept in public over Soleimani's casket, has ordered his country's forces to retaliate directly against US interests rather than relying on its proxies in the region.



Tehran says it has lined up 13 'revenge scenarios' and revolutionary guards leader Hossein Salami told the crowds today that Iran would 'set ablaze' US allies.

Marekani yamuua Mkuu wa Kikosi cha Quds cha Jeshi la Iran katika shambulio la roketi la uwanja wa ndege wa Baghdad Qasem Soleimani, Jenerali wa vikosi vya kikurdi vinavyoungwa mkono na Iran, ameuawa na vikosi vya Marekani nchini Iraq. Pentagon imethibitisha kuwa aliuawa kufuatia "amri ya rais". Hayo yamejiri kufuatia ripoti ya mashambulio katika uwanja wa kimataifa wa ndege wa Baghdad, ambayo ilisema...

Waombolezaji 35 wamekufa na 48 wamejeruhiwa katika msongamano wa mamilioni ya watu waliojitokeza mjini Kerman kutoa heshima za mwisho kwa mwili wa Qasem Soleimani aliyeuawa na Marekani. The death toll in a stampede at the funeral for an Iranian general has risen to 56, Iranian state television says. More than 200 were injured as thousands of people thronged the procession in Tehran.