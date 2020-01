Iran waanza maigizo, watangaza dola milioni 80 kwa atakayekata kichwa cha Rais Trump

Tatizo lilipo anziaInvading Iraq and killing this man:SadamSome may ask me how killing a dictator would prove to be a costly affair in the history. Yes, it is definitely one of the costliest mistakes ever made in the history, the price of which is still being paid off.For those who are unaware of the incidents, I'll make a small narration before going to the analysis:On account of the catastrophic decision of the then US president George W Bush, USA invaded Iraq in 2003, defying all international laws. The reason cited behind the invasion was that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction which might be a threat to world peace. Please keep in mind who is making the allegations; USA.. LoL!Americans who didn't know anything about the mind of West Asia invaded Iraq, captured its ruler Saddam Hussein and executed him. They'd also set up a dummy Government there.See some after effects of “US liberation”:Hello there, this was not the cost of US invasion in Iraq that I mean to say here. It was the birth and rise of Islamic State[1] .Yes, US invasion in Iraq was the only factor behind the birth of Islamic State or ISIS, which is the most deadly terrorist organisation in the world today. Let me say how it all happened:Although Saddam Hussein was some sort of a dictator, there was no room for terrorist outfits in Iraq during his regime. When US invaded Iraq, there was complete chaos, which left open ample space for terrorist outfits to grow. Mass bank lootings were carried out to fund their operations and weapons flooded to Iraq. Although the dummy Government installed by the US made no effort to tackle the newly born terrorist groups, the presence of strong US army in Iraq checked the pace of its growth. During that phase (2003–2008), growth of terrorism was only gradual and was almost washed away from Iraqi soil by the end of 2008.ISIS essentially began in 2004 as the Sunni terror group al Qaeda in Iraq.It was largely defeated in Iraq by 2008, but went on to fight in Syria.In 2011, another catastrophic decision came, and this time from the Nobel peace prize winner and the then US president Barack Obama. To withdraw US forces from Iraq. The whole world praised his decision, and hailed him as the protector of global peace.There began the real problem. Sudden withdrawal of US forces from Iraqi soil left a loose gap which terrorist outfits could easily exploit, and they just did that. After establishing a strong presence in Syria, they returned to Iraq in 2013 as a revitalized force, calling themselves the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Thus the most deadly and terrific terrorist outfit in the world was born. ISIS fighters got better, in part because they were being led by former officers of Saddam's army.The United States disbanded Iraq's army in 2003 to start a new one from scratch, leaving many Sunni officers out of work. Some aggrieved Sunni officers joined the insurgency, and eventually ISIS.Now let's analyse the economic impact of ISIS:In June 2014, ISIS took Mosul, a major city in northern Iraq. Later that month, Baghdadi announced the creation of a caliphate, or Islamic state. By then, ISIS had captured large swaths of Syria and Iraq. They continued to loot banks and controlled large areas of oil reserves to fund their activities. Recruitment were made from around the globe paying high remunerations.By 2015, ISIS controlled large area under the name Islamic State, the territories being spread in both Iraq and Syria.By 2017, by the combined attack of US, Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Russia, the area under ISIS began to shrink rapidly. Albeit all setbacks, they still control a sizeable area under their administration.Billions of dollars was already spent and many billions are being spent even today to tame the menace of ISIS. By the data available on January 2017, the expense of war against ISIS had reached $11 billions.[The Cost Of The Air War Against ISIS Has Reached $11 Billion [Infographic] ]It still holds strong grassroot level support from around the globe. The battle will never end in near future, so is the cost of war.Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app