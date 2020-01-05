Iran waanza maigizo, watangaza dola milioni 80 kwa atakayekata kichwa cha Rais Trump

Iran just offered an $80 million dollar bounty for President Trump’s head.

This is an act of war. Wanadhani wamacheza game. Tena nauliza Dau wanatangazaga kwa mtu anayetafutwa akijificha, sasa huyu si waende White House wakakikate wenyewe wajeda wa Iran?

=====
Iran 'offers $80million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of general

An $80million bounty has been placed on Donald Trump's head in the wake of General Qasem Soleimani's assasination, according to reports.

During the televised funeral of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced, according to en24.

Soleimani, Iran's preeminent military commander, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

An $80million bounty has been put on Trump's head

An $80million bounty has been put on Trump's head (Image: Getty Images)

The attack took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier today Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil, he said according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

"We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time."

He went on to say that “this is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.

“When someone declares war, do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head.”

During an open session of parliament in Tehran this afternoon President Trump was called a "terrorist in a suit" after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets.

Soleimani was the architect of Tehran's clandestine and military operations abroad as head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Friday that Iran would seek harsh revenge for his death.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if there were further Iranian attacks on U.S. targets, Washington would respond with lawful strikes against decision-makers orchestrating such attacks.

"The intelligence assessment made clear that no action - allowing Soleimani to continue his plotting and his planning, his terror campaign - created more risk than taking the action that we took last week," Pompeo said on ABC's "This Week" show.

The move to kill Soleimani has not been met with universal enthusiasm by Demoracts.

Nancy Pelosi, House speaker, criticised the manner in which the decision was taken.

She said: “This initiation of hostilities was taken without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran, without the consultation of the Congress and without the articulation of a clear and legitimate strategy to either the Congress or the public."

Source: Mirror
 
Huyu ndio General Qassem Soleiman wa Iran alieuawa na Wamarekani akisalimiana na gwiji la habari Bw. Ahmed Rajab katika Mkutano wa Amani, Baghdad 2017

Naamini @ahmedrajab ataandika makala kuhusu Generali huyo aliyekua na mkono mrefu Mashariki ya Kati na Ghuba ya Uajemi
IMG_20200105_224236.jpeg


Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
General Akudo said:
Huyu ndio General Qassem Soleiman wa Iran alieuawa na Wamarekani akisalimiana na gwiji la habari Bw. Ahmed Rajab katika Mkutano wa Amani, Baghdad 2017

Naamini @ahmedrajab ataandika makala kuhusu Generali huyo aliyekua na mkono mrefu Mashariki ya Kati na Ghuba ya Uajemi View attachment 1313482

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Ila makala yake isiwe kama Yeriko uongo uongo
 
Interesting indeed.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
RTI said:
Ndugu hizi hela hazinaga adabu hata kidogo hata huyo aliye uliwa kuna watu wa karibu yake tena waweza kuta ni viongozi wenzake ndani ya Iran wamuuza baada ya kupewa mshiko na marekani.
Kama hii ni habari ya kweli usiidharau hela ni mwana haramu ndugu.
Yesu ilikuwa vipande thelasini vya nini sijui, hii ni 80 milioni dollars yani hii ukiamua kupiga starehe utakufa unaziacha

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Tatizo lilipo anzia

Invading Iraq and killing this man:
Sadam
[https://qph]

Some may ask me how killing a dictator would prove to be a costly affair in the history. Yes, it is definitely one of the costliest mistakes ever made in the history, the price of which is still being paid off.

For those who are unaware of the incidents, I'll make a small narration before going to the analysis:

On account of the catastrophic decision of the then US president George W Bush, USA invaded Iraq in 2003, defying all international laws. The reason cited behind the invasion was that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction which might be a threat to world peace. Please keep in mind who is making the allegations; USA.. LoL!

Americans who didn't know anything about the mind of West Asia invaded Iraq, captured its ruler Saddam Hussein and executed him. They'd also set up a dummy Government there.

See some after effects of “US liberation”:

[https://qph]

[https://qph]

[https://qph]

[https://qph]

Hello there, this was not the cost of US invasion in Iraq that I mean to say here. It was the birth and rise of Islamic State[1] .

Yes, US invasion in Iraq was the only factor behind the birth of Islamic State or ISIS, which is the most deadly terrorist organisation in the world today. Let me say how it all happened:

Although Saddam Hussein was some sort of a dictator, there was no room for terrorist outfits in Iraq during his regime. When US invaded Iraq, there was complete chaos, which left open ample space for terrorist outfits to grow. Mass bank lootings were carried out to fund their operations and weapons flooded to Iraq. Although the dummy Government installed by the US made no effort to tackle the newly born terrorist groups, the presence of strong US army in Iraq checked the pace of its growth. During that phase (2003–2008), growth of terrorism was only gradual and was almost washed away from Iraqi soil by the end of 2008.

ISIS essentially began in 2004 as the Sunni terror group al Qaeda in Iraq.

It was largely defeated in Iraq by 2008, but went on to fight in Syria.

In 2011, another catastrophic decision came, and this time from the Nobel peace prize winner and the then US president Barack Obama. To withdraw US forces from Iraq. The whole world praised his decision, and hailed him as the protector of global peace.

There began the real problem. Sudden withdrawal of US forces from Iraqi soil left a loose gap which terrorist outfits could easily exploit, and they just did that. After establishing a strong presence in Syria, they returned to Iraq in 2013 as a revitalized force, calling themselves the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Thus the most deadly and terrific terrorist outfit in the world was born. ISIS fighters got better, in part because they were being led by former officers of Saddam's army.

The United States disbanded Iraq's army in 2003 to start a new one from scratch, leaving many Sunni officers out of work. Some aggrieved Sunni officers joined the insurgency, and eventually ISIS.

Now let's analyse the economic impact of ISIS:

In June 2014, ISIS took Mosul, a major city in northern Iraq. Later that month, Baghdadi announced the creation of a caliphate, or Islamic state. By then, ISIS had captured large swaths of Syria and Iraq. They continued to loot banks and controlled large areas of oil reserves to fund their activities. Recruitment were made from around the globe paying high remunerations.

By 2015, ISIS controlled large area under the name Islamic State, the territories being spread in both Iraq and Syria.

[https://qph]

By 2017, by the combined attack of US, Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Russia, the area under ISIS began to shrink rapidly. Albeit all setbacks, they still control a sizeable area under their administration.

[https://qph]

Billions of dollars was already spent and many billions are being spent even today to tame the menace of ISIS. By the data available on January 2017, the expense of war against ISIS had reached $11 billions.

[https://qph]

[The Cost Of The Air War Against ISIS Has Reached $11 Billion [Infographic] ]

It still holds strong grassroot level support from around the globe. The battle will never end in near future, so is the cost of war.



Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
mtu chake said:
Kumbe ile kitu ni mkono wao?

MTC | 101|
Iran Wana affiliate na mitandao ya kigaidi dunia nzima.

Jana kuna UK Gen. mmoja alikua anatoa tahadhari kwa Kenya,akasema iran wata activate mitandao yao popote pale US Military base zilipo.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
mng'ato said:
Iran Wana affiliate na mitandao ya kigaidi dunia nzima.

Jana kuna UK Gen. mmoja alikua anatoa tahadhari kwa Kenya,akasema iran wata activate mitandao yao popote pale US Military zilipo.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Sawa sawa na ile base ina wamarekani ,ila al shabab wamekana kuhusisha na Iran ,ingawa hawawezi sema kweli yote

MTC | 101|
 
