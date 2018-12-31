Ipad Mini 2 (Inasoma Line )

- Joined
Ipad Mini 2
16 GB
Retina Display
Cellular( Inasoma Line)-3G&4G pamoja na Wifi
Bado ipo In GREAT CONDITION
Upgraded with iOS 12 (the latest Version)
Price; tsh.460,000/=
Call/text/whatsapp; 0689341445
