India’s national airline set to start direct flights to Nairobi

Air India set to start direct flights to Nairobi Air India is set to resume direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi.

Air India, the national carrier of India, is set to resume direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi from September 27.Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Rahul Chhabra disclosed that the flights are expected to shore up trade and connectivity between the two countries.“I am excited to announce that Air India is launching direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi on September 27, that also coincides with World Tourism Day.”“This will improve trade between Kenya and India and is a testimony that India attaches great significance to the people of Kenya,” added Mr Chhabra.Air India used to operate directly between India and Kenya but later abandoned its operations.