India’s national airline set to start direct flights to Nairobi

Air India, the national carrier of India, is set to resume direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi from September 27.

Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Rahul Chhabra disclosed that the flights are expected to shore up trade and connectivity between the two countries.

“I am excited to announce that Air India is launching direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi on September 27, that also coincides with World Tourism Day.”

“This will improve trade between Kenya and India and is a testimony that India attaches great significance to the people of Kenya,” added Mr Chhabra.

Air India used to operate directly between India and Kenya but later abandoned its operations.

Hao wahindi hatari...manake wao km ni ndege wanazo kibao..sio km wenzetu ikienda mpka wasubirie ijaze ndo iregee
Sasa hii ndio itaua newly launched route ya ATCL kwenda Mumbai kabisa sababu JKIA is a bigger hub than Dar with more connections to feed into Air India route.
Indians will never abandon their plane to fly on someone's plane, this is a direct attack on ATCL by the Indian government. Anyway, the world is a globe of competition that's why evolution revolves around survival for the fittest. Only those who are fit in the business will remain on that route.
 
iyo ya indoa hatuna haja nayo maana ATCL juzi iliruka na 140 + passengers na return ilikuwa wameshauza zaidi ya ticketi 100 na leo tena 21 july wameruka tena na zaidi ya 100+ passengers iyo ni abiria wa ndani ya nchi tu ....
 
Indians will never abandon their plane to fly on someone's plane, this is a direct attack on ATCL by the Indian government. Anyway, the world is a globe of competition that's why evolution revolves around survival for the fittest. Only those who are fit in the business will remain on that route.
hahaha ss direct attack kwa ATCL ki vip mdugu yetu ili hali ATCL wana ruka direct from DSM to MUMBAI kwan hata rwandair si wana route ya mumbai vp KQ kwa hawana route ya mumbai ? kama KQ hawana iyo route bac mmepigwa jeki hapo au kama mnayo bac ni wazi wamepanga kuwasumbua maana nasikia KQ wanasifika kwa kupoteza mabegi ya wateja
 
Let me ask you some questions, why have they decided to revive the route after you have launched it? Do you think Indians will board your plane where there is one of their own plying the same route?
hahaha ss direct attack kwa ATCL ki vip mdugu yetu ili hali ATCL wana ruka direct from DSM to MUMBAI kwan hata rwandair si wana route ya mumbai vp KQ kwa hawana route ya mumbai ? kama KQ hawana iyo route bac mmepigwa jeki hapo au kama mnayo bac ni wazi wamepanga kuwasumbua maana nasikia KQ wanasifika kwa kupoteza mabegi ya wateja
hahaha ss direct attack kwa ATCL ki vip mdugu yetu ili hali ATCL wana ruka direct from DSM to MUMBAI kwan hata rwandair si wana route ya mumbai vp KQ kwa hawana route ya mumbai ? kama KQ hawana iyo route bac mmepigwa jeki hapo au kama mnayo bac ni wazi wamepanga kuwasumbua maana nasikia KQ wanasifika kwa kupoteza mabegi ya wateja
Ukijilinganisha na KQ utaumia kaka. Kq inacheza ligi international Yani New York, Beijing, London and the likes. Nyinyi hata Kampala bado hamjaanza na mnapayuka hapa
 
Let me ask you some questions, why have they decided to revive the route after you have launched it? Do you think Indians will board your plane where there is one of their own plying the same route?
the same route ? are you mad ?... ours flies from DSM to MUMBAI !! ushindani lzm uwepo lkn wangejaribu ushindani bac wange chukua route ya mumbai to dsm via jkia hapo tungesema wana tutishia atcl ss embu fikiria ww.... mtu aje apande KQ aifuate india airline nairobi wakati ATCL inatoka dsm direct to mumbai ?.... hapo KQ ndio ajifikirie maana inaonekana soko lipo hapo kwann mkakurupukia kwenda US kumbe mngeweza kupeleka dreamline mumbai mngepata wateja wakutosha
 
Ukijilinganisha na KQ utaumia kaka. Kq inacheza ligi international Yani New York, Beijing, London and the likes. Nyinyi hata Kampala bado hamjaanza na mnapayuka hapa
acha UJINGA ww KQ route ya US ndio route inayowapa hasara kuliko ...mbona hili tunalijua ...na amini usiamini atcl wakianza route ya china pia itawalipa kuna sababu nyingi ila moja ni biashara na uwepo wa wawekezaj toka china japo wana kera lkn ndio hivyo chinese wana fly kokpte kwenye interest zao tz tunazo interest za chinese ....mwaka huu ET walileta A350 ilikuwafull of tourist from china
 
Bado haiwez kutusumbua maana kutoka Dar direct to Mumbai bado wasafiri wengi Ni wahindi wanaoishi hapa Tz kibiashara na wawekezaji...hata India airlines ikianziasha route hawez kuja kenya ndio aje dar hakuna kitu kama icho,
Lakini nimeshangaa kumbe KQ hamuendi Mumbai? Ilikua route ya wazi kabisa mnajiumiza kwenda NewYork bure tu
 
Let me ask you some questions, why have they decided to revive the route after you have launched it? Do you think Indians will board your plane where there is one of their own plying the same route?
So do u mean that passengers flying to Mumbai from Dar will have to connect via JKIA ihali kuna direct flight?
Thats why kenyans are poor planners.
 
So do u mean that passengers flying to Mumbai from Dar will have to connect via JKIA ihali kuna direct flight?
Thats why kenyans are poor planners.
hana akili huyo mkenya nilimuuliza hili swali hajarudi mpaka ss kutoa majibu ss sijui alilewa mirungi .... ni mjinga pekee yake atakubali kupanda usafiri toka india mpaka nairobi then apande tena ndege kuja dsm ..in case destination yake ni dsm
 
So do u mean that passengers flying to Mumbai from Dar will have to connect via JKIA ihali kuna direct flight?
Thats why kenyans are poor planners.
Not necessarily like that. Flight frequency and connectivity to other routes also matters usifikirie mtu atakaa JNIA anangoja sana sana sababu sio abiria wote wakifika Mumbai ati ndio mwisho.
 
