INDIA: Ombaomba afariki na kuacha sarafu zilizowachukua masaa 8 Polisi kuzihesabu

Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 25, 2011
Messages
6,295
Points
2,000
Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 25, 2011
6,295 2,000
1924680_beggar.jpg


Police discovered a sack full of money certificates of fixed deposits and bank savings accounts from a beggar in Mumbai.

The 82-year-old man who died three days ago following a train accident at Vashi had spent years begging around train stations.
According to Times of India, the man lived alone in a shanty made of plastic sheets near a drain between Govandi and Mankhurd train stations.

Azad’s neighbours in the slum said they thought he had no family while some told the police that he never spent even for a cup of tea and begged for all his needs.

According to the Railway police inspector Nandkishor Saste from Vashi, the deceased lived with his two sons before they moved in search of better living.

After receiving the report of the death of a beggar found dead by the railway tracks, they started a routine investigation.

To their surprise, they found a sack full of coins, certificates of fixed deposits and bank savings accounts totaling Ksh.1.027 million shillings.

It took police nearly eight hours to count the coins which they found at the beggar’s single room house.

Police further expressed their suspicion after five people called in claiming to be Azad’s sons.

They however said that they would verify documents of those claimants.
 
Sakasaka Mao

Sakasaka Mao

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 29, 2016
Messages
4,576
Points
2,000
Sakasaka Mao

Sakasaka Mao

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 29, 2016
4,576 2,000
Dunia ina miujiza hii!

Kwa hiyo kuomba hakukumsaidia chochote maishani mwake.

Kulala pachafu kwenye nyumba za mabox, kujinyima kununua chakula!

Aliomba chochote hadi chai na amekufa na kuacha vyote alivyoomba vikizagaa kwenye mafurushi.

Hapo hapo njemba zikajifanya ni mzazi wao ili kunufaika! Dah!
 
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2010
Messages
42,089
Points
2,000
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 25, 2010
42,089 2,000
Hata ombaomba wetu wakikamatwa huko Nairobi kabla hawajarudishwa Dodoma huwa makarao wanajisevia hizo pesa.
 
Sakasaka Mao

Sakasaka Mao

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 29, 2016
Messages
4,576
Points
2,000
Sakasaka Mao

Sakasaka Mao

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 29, 2016
4,576 2,000
Onesmo Lawrence said:
Inamaana alikuwa akiomba fedha then anahifadhi tu mpaka mauti yamemfika.

Duh! pole yake.
& Apumzike kwa amani
Click to expand...
Tujifunze kitu hapo.

Elewa kafa kwa ajali ya gari moshi, kwa hiyo ndoto zake za kufa leo ama kesho hazikuwepo.

Alijiwekea mazingira ya kunyonya wenzake kwa pazia la ombaomba( na kwetu Tz wa aina hiyo alikuwepo Matonya).

Hakuwa muhitaji wa kweli, isipokuwa mnyonyaji, maana aliomba kila kitu hadi chai na chakula.

Kaishi maisha ya kijingajinga na M/Mungu kamtaimu kabla hajala hata senti5!

'Tale' hii imenifikirisha hadi nikamkumbuka dikteda Mobutu wa Zaïre (now Drc)!

Huyo bwana alikandamiza raia wake na kupora uchumi wa taifa, lakini alichopora hakikumnufaisha lolote, kafa kinyonge na kuzikwa nchi za watu!

Wacha Mungu aitwe Mungu, ndiye mwenye siri zetu kila mmoja.

Asipokufungulia baraka zake, duniani utapita kwa dhiki za ajabu bila kujali una hodhi ukwasi kiwango gani!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,341,176
Members 514,177
Posts 32,707,935

FOLLOW US

Top