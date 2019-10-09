INDIA: Ombaomba afariki na kuacha sarafu zilizowachukua masaa 8 Polisi kuzihesabu

Police discovered a sack full of money certificates of fixed deposits and bank savings accounts from a beggar in Mumbai.The 82-year-old man who died three days ago following a train accident at Vashi had spent years begging around train stations.According to, the man lived alone in a shanty made of plastic sheets near a drain between Govandi and Mankhurd train stations.Azad’s neighbours in the slum said they thought he had no family while some told the police that he never spent even for a cup of tea and begged for all his needs.According to the Railway police inspector Nandkishor Saste from Vashi, the deceased lived with his two sons before they moved in search of better living.After receiving the report of the death of a beggar found dead by the railway tracks, they started a routine investigation.To their surprise, they found a sack full of coins, certificates of fixed deposits and bank savings accounts totaling Ksh.1.027 million shillings.It took police nearly eight hours to count the coins which they found at the beggar’s single room house.Police further expressed their suspicion after five people called in claiming to be Azad’s sons.They however said that they would verify documents of those claimants.