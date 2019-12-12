India: Bunge lapitisha muswada unaowatenga Waislamu kupata uraia wa nchi hiyo

T

The Sheriff

Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2019
Messages
96
Points
150
T

The Sheriff

Member
Joined Oct 10, 2019
96 150
191211004525-india-citizenship-bill-protest-1210-exlarge-169.jpg
Bunge la India limepitisha muswada ambao unaruhusu kutoa uraia wa India kwa wahamiaji kutoka nchi tatu za jirani - lakini sivyo ikiwa ni Waislamu.

Muswada huo unalenga kuwezesha utoaji wa uraia kwa wahamiaji kutoka dini za Wahindu, Masikh, Wabudha, Jain, na Wakristo, kutoka Afghanistan, Bangladesh na Pakistan.

Vyama vya upinzaji vinasema muswada huu sio wa Kikatiba kwa kuwa una misingi ya udini na kwamba utatenga zaidi jamii ya Waislamu nchini humo ambao wanafikia idadi ya milioni 200.

Serikali hiyo, inayotawaliwa na chama cha Kihindu cha Bharatia Janata Party (BJP), imesema muswada huo unakusudia kuwalinda watu ambao wamekimbia mateso katika nchi zao.

====

India's parliament has passed a bill that would give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will fast-track citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.

The government, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the bill seeks to protect religious minorities who fled persecution in their home countries.

It cleared the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament where the BJP lacks a clear majority, on Wednesday with 125 votes in favor and 105 against.

The day before, lawmakers approved the bill 311-80 in the lower house of parliament -- the Lok Sabha -- which is dominated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

The bill will now be sent to the President to be signed into law.

"I think it is, without exaggeration, probably the most dangerous piece of legislation that we've had because it amounts to truly destroying the very character of the Indian state and the constitution," Harsh Mander, an Indian human rights activist and author, told CNN.

Mander said the very nature of the Indian constitution is that it is based on secular values.

"Central to the idea was that your religious identity would be irrelevant to your belonging, and it's that which is being turned on its head. It's extremely worrying," he said.

Modi celebrated the bill's passing on Twitter. "A landmark day for India and our nation's ethos of compassion and brotherhood!" he wrote. "This bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years."

The bill's passage has drawn widespread opposition and protests, especially in the northeastern states.

Many indigenous groups there fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants, who came over the porous border with Bangladesh following independence in 1971, would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.

Source: CNN
 
ChizzoDrama

ChizzoDrama

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 29, 2019
Messages
967
Points
1,000
ChizzoDrama

ChizzoDrama

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 29, 2019
967 1,000
The Sheriff said:
Bunge la India limepitisha muswada ambao unaruhusu kutoa uraia wa India kwa wahamiaji kutoka nchi tatu za jirani - lakini sivyo ikiwa ni Waislamu.

Muswada huo unalenga kuwezesha utoaji wa uraia kwa wahamiaji kutoka dini za Wahindu, Masikh, Wabudha, Jain, na Wakristo, kutoka Afghanistan, Bangladesh na Pakistan.

Vyama vya upinzaji vinasema muswada huu sio wa Kikatiba kwa kuwa una misingi ya udini na kwamba utatenga zaidi jamii ya Waislamu nchini humo ambao wanafikia idadi ya milioni 200.

Serikali hiyo, inayotawaliwa na chama cha Kihindu cha Bharatia Janata Party (BJP), imesema muswada huo unakusudia kuwalinda watu ambao wamekimbia mateso katika nchi zao.

====

India's parliament has passed a bill that would give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will fast-track citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.

The government, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the bill seeks to protect religious minorities who fled persecution in their home countries.

It cleared the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament where the BJP lacks a clear majority, on Wednesday with 125 votes in favor and 105 against.

The day before, lawmakers approved the bill 311-80 in the lower house of parliament -- the Lok Sabha -- which is dominated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

The bill will now be sent to the President to be signed into law.

"I think it is, without exaggeration, probably the most dangerous piece of legislation that we've had because it amounts to truly destroying the very character of the Indian state and the constitution," Harsh Mander, an Indian human rights activist and author, told CNN.

Mander said the very nature of the Indian constitution is that it is based on secular values.

"Central to the idea was that your religious identity would be irrelevant to your belonging, and it's that which is being turned on its head. It's extremely worrying," he said.

Modi celebrated the bill's passing on Twitter. "A landmark day for India and our nation's ethos of compassion and brotherhood!" he wrote. "This bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years."

The bill's passage has drawn widespread opposition and protests, especially in the northeastern states.

Many indigenous groups there fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants, who came over the porous border with Bangladesh following independence in 1971, would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.

Source: CNN
Click to expand...
hawataki milipuko toka Pakistan
 
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 28, 2011
Messages
10,783
Points
2,000
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 28, 2011
10,783 2,000
.... yaani makafir mwisho wao kwenye hicho kibao; baada ya hapo hakuna kafir anayeruhusiwa kutia mguu ... adhabu yake ni kifo tu hakuna namna nyingine! Halafu mnawalaumu India kutunga sheria ya kujilinda na magaidi ya kiislamu yanayofugwa hapo Pakistan, Afghanistan, na Bangladesh! Wakati wabaguzi namba moja ni kule kule "jikoni".

I would expect upendo wa kidini kwa watu wote uanzie hapa kuliko pembezoni huko! Dunia yote itambue yupo Mungu mwenye upendo kwa watu wote! Anayewaita watu wote wamjue yeye, wakaribie kwake, wajifunze kwake.

saudi_poster.jpg
 
T14 Armata

T14 Armata

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 7, 2017
Messages
544
Points
1,000
T14 Armata

T14 Armata

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 7, 2017
544 1,000
Wakoloni wote ni jamii ya kipuuzi na ya kichawi. Kilichowafanya wachanganye jamii tofauti ni nini na kisha wakalazimisha mipaka iwe ovyo watu wasikae na amani

Sent from my PBCM30 using Tapatalk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
dudus India's lower house passes contentious nationality bill International Forum 4
Kurzweil Delhi India: Zaidi ya watu 43 wamefariki baada ya kiwanda kulipuka International Forum 4
beth Ni kwanini watumiaji wa WhatsApp India wameagizwa kupakua programu mpya? International Forum 2
FRANC THE GREAT Pakistani yafanya jaribio la kombora la nyuklia (Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile) siku chache baada ya India nayo kufanya jaribio kama hilo International Forum 9
FRANC THE GREAT India yafanya jaribio la usiku la kombora la Agni II lenye uwezo wa kubeba silaha za nyuklia International Forum 27
Similar threads
India's lower house passes contentious nationality bill
Delhi India: Zaidi ya watu 43 wamefariki baada ya kiwanda kulipuka
Ni kwanini watumiaji wa WhatsApp India wameagizwa kupakua programu mpya?
Pakistani yafanya jaribio la kombora la nyuklia (Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile) siku chache baada ya India nayo kufanya jaribio kama hilo
India yafanya jaribio la usiku la kombora la Agni II lenye uwezo wa kubeba silaha za nyuklia

Forum statistics

Threads 1,366,401
Members 521,454
Posts 33,368,686

FOLLOW US

Top