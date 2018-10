Ile Boeing 787 Dreamliner tulioagiza kumbe ni noma, aisee!

kobokocastory said: Kwa Kenya Airways its a co~joint partnetship with KLM bradha na ndio maana wanafanya vizuri infact kwa sasa KQ (Kenya Airways) ndio shareholder mkubwa. And mind yu KLM kabla ya kwenda kufanya partnership na Kenya Airways walikuja hapa bongo wakataka fanya partnership na Air Tanzania miaka hiyo tukaleta longo longo wakaondoka Click to expand...

Asilimia 29.8 tu ndio inamilikiwa na serikali zaidi ya Asilimia 70 zinamilikiwa na private entities.Kenya Airways is currently a public-private partnership. The largest shareholder is the Government of Kenya (29.8.%), followed by KLM , which has a 26.73% stake in the company. The rest of the shares are held by private owners; shares are traded on the Nairobi Stock Exchange , the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange , and the Uganda Securities Exchange