Idris Sultan ni mwigizaji mzuri sana, akifuata ushauri huu 'atatoboa' kimataifa


For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .

Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .


Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .

Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedy

Aki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .

Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tu


Ushauri mzuri, Idris anang’ang’ania comedy ambayo hata hivyo haiwezi kihivyo. Comedians wa ukweli kama akina Njugush na Joti nikiwaona tu naanza kucheka kabla hawajaongea chochote.

Na hii tabia yake ya kutokupitwa na jambo ndio kabisaaaaa anakera, kila jambo lazima alisemee.


Tangu alipotokea kwy wimbo wa Ommy bimpoz na akasema atakua comedian wa kimataifa nikachoka.

Kweli akiwa muigizaji wa movie na asiwe sehemu ya comedy atakua poa coz hata kwy bba kama ulivyosema wengi walimpa kura sio kwa comedy ila acting a real lifestyle.

Wakati mwingine elimu no comparison na jamii inayomzunguka. Jamii yake ya waigizaji IPO na elimu gani?. Vipi kanumba nae alikuwa na elimu ya kawaida tu but ilimutosha kuendesha mambo yake kwa kiwango kulinganisha na wenzake.

Hata mimi nimeuliza kulingana na wale wanaomzunguka especially kiwanda cha filamu. Kwa ninavyojua bongo movie asilimia kubwa hawajasoma sana na mtu akiwa na degree moja inatosha kusema amesoma, kwa hiyo Idd hana hiyo?

For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .

Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .


Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .

Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedy

Aki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .

Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tu


WARUMI



Idris he is not educated...... Rekebisha HAPO kwanza

Hata mimi nimeuliza kulingana na wale wanaomzunguka especially kiwanda cha filamu. Kwa ninavyojua bongo movie asilimia kubwa hawajasoma sana na mtu akiwa na degree moja inatosha kusema amesoma, kwa hiyo Idd hana hiyo?

Haitolee wapi best🤣🤣🤣


Tangu alipotokea kwy wimbo wa Ommy bimpoz na akasema atakua comedian wa kimataifa nikachoka.

Kweli akiwa muigizaji wa movie na asiwe sehemu ya comedy atakua poa coz hata kwy bba kama ulivyosema wengi walimpa kura sio kwa comedy ila acting a real lifestyle.

Kabisa, and he was great


For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .

Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .


Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .

Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedy

Aki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .

Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tu


WARUMI



Hiyo picha alikuwa ana act kama waiter na hilo koti na bowtie? Au ndiyo "well articulate" hiyo?
 
For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .

Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .


Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .

Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedy

Aki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .

Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tu


WARUMI



Ni kweli ucomedy analazimisha tuu ajikite kwenye movie

Unavyosema jamaa sio educated,umetumia elim gani kusema mtu akifika level flan ndio kawa educated?

Au nini maana ya kua educated?

Unavyosema jamaa sio educated,umetumia elim gani kusema mtu akifika level flan ndio kawa educated?

Au nini maana ya kua educated?

Kwan mpaka mtu aitwe msomi anakua na sifa zipi unavyoona?


Ushauri mzuri, Idris anang’ang’ania comedy ambayo hata hivyo haiwezi kihivyo. Comedians wa ukweli kama akina Njugush na Joti nikiwaona tu naanza kucheka kabla hawajaongea chochote.

Na hii tabia yake ya kutokupitwa na jambo ndio kabisaaaaa anakera, kila jambo lazima alisemee.


Lack of creativity . Yan Ana force u comedy . Atulie tu awe normal tu apige issue nyingine ,Ila I comedy hapana


