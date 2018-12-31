IDRIS ni actor Mzuri sana akifuata ushauri huu, atatoboa kimataifa.


For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .

Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .


Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .

Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedy

Aki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .

Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tu


WARUMI



Sent from my iPhone using JamiiForums
 
Ushauri mzuri. Ingawaje ungejitambulisha kama kiongozi mkubwa wa kisiasa huenda ushauri wako ungekuwa na uzito wa kipekee wa kuzingatiwa. Lakini kwakuwa umeongea kama kapuku hivi, aaah haya atasikia.
 
