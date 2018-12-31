IDRIS ni actor Mzuri sana akifuata ushauri huu, atatoboa kimataifa.

For the first time nakumbuka I set my eyes on idris ( through Tv) , akiwa katika show ya BIG BROTHER miaka kadhaa iliyopita. I was so impressed with his acting skills , I call it acting coz most of character aliyokua akii portray kwenye BBA it's not the same idris we know , a comedian , mtu ambaye anapenda utani kupitiliza hata kwenye issue za maana jamaa analeta utani , of which is just too much and disgusting .Idris wa BBA He was a real gentleman , and so intellectually smart , how he expresses himself and how he handles himself , he was so comfortable and relaxing in the house , kuna vitu niliviona from him and nikajua tu this guy is going to win , aiseh he was full of life and energy , in short alikua na swagg za kutosha, na alikua Hana u comedy wa ajabu ajabu kama sasa hivi of which unamuaribia his image at the moment .Mi ningemshauri tu angeachana na u comedy of which najua anaupenda sana but kwa bahati mbaya haumpendi, he is just forcing , yani inamuaribia personal brand yake , mi nadhani angejikita zaidi na serious roles kwenye uigizaji, I tell you jamaa atafika mbali sana .Why I'm saying this , cos idris is well articulate ,Ana confidence ,na Ana exposure kidogo na maisha ya ki ughaibuni( life stlye; fluent English , his attire , popularity especially after he won BBA , Ana potential kubwa ya kukamata soko la filamu Kwa africa hata duniani , what I see from idris is acting nothing else , na serious acting not comedyAki jaribu kufuata huu ushauri wangu , Trust me , idris is going to represent bongo movie to the world .Idris he is not educated , but he is well exposed na Ana confidence nzuri sana , and he is so eloquent , so hapa elimu sio kigezo , ni vile tu jinsi mtu unavyochagua maisha ya kuishi, haijalishi umetokea kwenye familia gani , I really adore idris sultan , I'm his biggest fan , Ila afuate ushauri wangu tuWARUMISent from my iPhone using JamiiForums