I really love her but her family situation put me in overwhelming fear and discourage

Good evening GT, I hope you are enjoying your weekend.
I met with this gorgeous beautiful brown eyes natural look God fearing girl with very catchy smile last year. I have to admit I really really love her and I want us to have marriage next year as when you consider time is running very fast.
Her family financial and social situations is really discouraging to me, they are 7 with first two girls and other boys, last born is two years of age. They are currently help with her sister to support their family this is because her father vanish and not respond to their phone call since August last year.
I'm trying to think if I'll marry this girl will I take all responsibilities of helping her family??? I'm very young I want to build a very happy, health and lovely family with all important requirements, I'm keeping ask myself if this is possible while I don't have enough income to facilitate that.
If there is anyone who was in same kind of situation please share with me. I love her and I don't wanna loose her please.
Please do not put consideration on my grammatical and tenses arrangement of sentences, English language is really headache to me.....
Thank you all in advance
