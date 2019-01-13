I really love her but her family situation put me in overwhelming fear and discourage


Good evening GT, I hope you are enjoying your weekend.

I met with this gorgeous beautiful brown eyes natural look God fearing girl with very catchy smile last year. I have to admit I really really love her and I want us to have marriage next year as when you consider time is running very fast.

Her family financial and social situations is really discouraging to me, they are 7 with first two girls and other boys, last born is two years of age. They are currently help with her sister to support their family this is because her father vanish and not respond to their phone call since August last year.

I'm trying to think if I'll marry this girl will I take all responsibilities of helping her family??? I'm very young I want to build a very happy, health and lovely family with all important requirements, I'm keeping ask myself if this is possible while I don't have enough income to facilitate that.

If there is anyone who was in same kind of situation please share with me. I love her and I don't wanna loose her please.

Please do not put consideration on my grammatical and tenses arrangement of sentences, English language is really headache to me.....

Thank you all in advance

Tatizo la kwanza hilo, hatuwezi kutoa maoni yetu kwa lugha ya kigeni.

Wengi wetu ni wahanga wa zile mbao za "swahili speaker " enzi zetu shuleni.

Tukiona uzi wa kiingereza tunasita kutoa comments

Kama unampenda kweli you will do the best kumfanya awe na shughuli ya kufanya ili awasaidie ndugu zake, na pia naweza kumsaidia mama yake awe na kamradi ka kufanya ili kupunguza utegemezi kutoka kwenu, unaweza kuwauliza nini wanaweza kufanya katika mazingira yao then wawezeshe. Ishi na mtu roho inapenda mali huwa inatafutwa lakini kipenzi cha roho ukikipoteza utajuta maisha yako yote. You never ni kwa namna gani akili yako yaweza kufanya mambo makubwa ya ajabu kust because unaishi na mtu unayempenda kwa moyo wako wote regardless of her economic status. Suka au nyoa
 
SK2016 said:
Tatizo la kwanza hilo, hatuwezi kutoa maoni yetu kwa lugha ya kigeni.

Wengi wetu ni wahanga wa zile mbao za "swahili speaker " enzi zetu shuleni.

Tukiona uzi wa kiingereza tunasita kutoa comments

Hahah mi mwenyewe nimejitaidi kweli kuandika, Ukisoma vizuri kuna makosa mengi tu ya grammar na tense, Ila Naomba hili lisikukwamishe ndugu

Nilichoki-note kwako, issue kubwa ni upendo....sio majukumu.

Hivyo unayo nafasi ya kuruhusu kufanya kile moyo unapenda, then ukiwa kwenye marriage room ndio uwaze ni kwa namna gani utatatua hilo tatizo la familia ya mwenzako. Unless otherwise kubali kupoteza vyote.

I hope umepata point yangu.

Kila la kheri ndugu..
Kizzy Wizzy said:
Maamuzi gani ambayo tunaifanya mkuu

Niko frustrated mkuu bado Sijafanya uamuzi wowote

KIDUNDULIMA said:
Kama unampenda kweli you will do the best kumfanya awe na shughuli ya kufanya ili awasaidie ndugu zake, na pia naweza kumsaidia mama yake awe na kamradi ka kufanya ili kupunguza utegemezi kutoka kwenu, unaweza kuwauliza nini wanaweza kufanya katika mazingira yao then wawezeshe. Ishi na mtu roho inapenda mali huwa inatafutwa lakini kipenzi cha roho ukikipoteza utajuta maisha yako yote. You never ni kwa namna gani akili yako yaweza kufanya mambo makubwa ya ajabu kust because unaishi na mtu unayempenda kwa moyo wako wote regardless of her economic status. Suka au nyoa
Asante bro

Nimefikiria hili pia, na nimeshuuliza Kuhusu kitu ambacho mom wake anaweza fanya Najaribu kuendelea jitafakari

Asante Sana kwanza ushauri mzuri

