I really love her but her family situation put me in overwhelming fear and discourage

Kama unampenda kweli you will do the best kumfanya awe na shughuli ya kufanya ili awasaidie ndugu zake, na pia naweza kumsaidia mama yake awe na kamradi ka kufanya ili kupunguza utegemezi kutoka kwenu, unaweza kuwauliza nini wanaweza kufanya katika mazingira yao then wawezeshe. Ishi na mtu roho inapenda mali huwa inatafutwa lakini kipenzi cha roho ukikipoteza utajuta maisha yako yote. You never ni kwa namna gani akili yako yaweza kufanya mambo makubwa ya ajabu kust because unaishi na mtu unayempenda kwa moyo wako wote regardless of her economic status. Suka au nyoa