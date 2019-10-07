I am in Love with my best friend

Sir Khan

Sir Khan

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 28, 2018
Messages
4,803
Points
2,000
Sir Khan

Sir Khan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 28, 2018
4,803 2,000
Have you notified him yet about your romantic feelings upon him or you are just waiting for him to grab you closer?
Am afraid he may be swimming against your crazy tide of love.
 
U

Unique Flower

Senior Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2019
Messages
157
Points
250
U

Unique Flower

Senior Member
Joined Apr 19, 2019
157 250
Sir Khan said:
Have you notified him yet about your romantic feeling upon him or you are just waiting for him to grab you closer?
Am afraid he may be swimming against your crazy tide of love.
Click to expand...
No i didn't even now i block him and erase his contact to my contacts .
So i can erase the love which i feel from him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,340,574
Members 514,004
Posts 32,687,052

FOLLOW US

Top