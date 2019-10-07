I am in Love with my best friend

U
I love my best friend i know it is too hard to say this but it is true
Why is it too hard?
No i didn't even now i block him and erase his contact to my contacts .Have you notified him yet about your romantic feeling upon him or you are just waiting for him to grab you closer?
Am afraid he may be swimming against your crazy tide of love.
She is she.....and she is in love with her bff....! Hapo ndo ugumu unapokuja....pls read btn the lines!Why is it too hard?
Mwambie tu kwani kupenda mtu dhambi?unless huyo best friend ni ndugu yako
Is he not sheShe is she.....and she is in love with her bff....! Hapo ndo ugumu unapokuja....pls read btn the lines!
She loves her best friend...ni mwanaume nafikiri hawezi kupenda mwanamke mwenzakeShe is she.....and she is in love with her bff....! Hapo ndo ugumu unapokuja....pls read btn the lines!
The problem is i am a lady and his a man is not rightWhy don't you tell him the truth?, is that hard ,are you relatives ?
Basi nipende mimi tuThe problem is i am a lady and his a man is not right
Is it bad to love ur best friend? Zidi kumpenda mpaka akomeee
I know it's hard for you to tell him your feelings, but why don't you ask him to go out with you?.The problem is i am a lady and his a man is not right