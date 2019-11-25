Huyu ndiye mkulima aliyesababisha ndege yetu ikamatwe

Upepo wa Pesa

Upepo wa Pesa

Upepo wa Pesa

Upepo wa Pesa

Mmawia said:
Kwa sura anaonekana ni mtu muungwana sana.
Unamjua nyoka anaitwa black mamba? nadhani ni moja ya nyoka wapole sana na wasiotaka makuu, ila ukiingia kwenye anga zake probability ya wewe kupona ni 99.99%!

Na siku zote watu waungwana wanadharaulika sana katika maisha, mbaya zaidi ni kwamba pamoja na kuwadharau ila ni watu hatari sana na wanafanya mambo yao kwa kutumia akili na sio mihemko!
 
mirisho pm

mirisho pm

mirisho pm

mirisho pm

Upepo wa Pesa said:
Unamjua nyoka anaitwa black mamba? nadhani ni moja ya nyoka wapole sana na wasiotaka makuu, ila ukiingia kwenye anga zake probability ya wewe kupona ni 99.99%!

Na siku zote watu waungwana wanadharaulika sana katika maisha, mbaya zaidi ni kwamba pamoja na kuwadharau ila ni watu hatari sana na wanafanya mambo yao kwa kutumia akili na sio mihemko!
Nadhani ulitaka kusema probability ya wewe kutokupona ni 99.99%
Hivi mtu kudai chake kuna tatizo kwani...
 
johnthebaptist

Mmawia said:
Yule mkulima maarufu anaye tunyima raha kwa sasa Mr Hermanus Steyn ndiyo huyu hapa chini.

Kwa sura anaonekana ni mtu muungwana sana.
Lkn kumbe ni mjanja mjanja. View attachment 1272554
Sura yake imekaa kichademachadema........yaani full ujanjaujanja!
 
bagamoyo

SOCIAL ASPECTS OF CONSERVATION IN THE EASTERN ARC MOUNTAIN FORESTS C.S.L. Chachage Dept of Sociology, University of Dar es SalaamP.O. Box 35043, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

In 1994, the government attempted to grant 381,000 acres of land in Monduli and Kiteto Districts, Arusha Region, to a foreign investor, Mr Hermanus Philip Steyn, who had been declared persona non grata in 1983.

This land was taken from pastoralists and other local communities. A portion of the land that was being granted also included portions of the Simanjiro Game Controlled Area and critical wildlife migration routes for large mammals in the Tarangire National Park.

The Wildlife Division, the government agency responsible for the management of the wildlife resource and which manages game reserves, and Tanzania National Parks, would have been expected to oppose such an arrangement. However, this was not the case.

The investor was informed by the Government that it expected him to abide by the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1974, but that he could, of course, kill animals on the land under protection of life and property; surrender trophies to the government; and, expel any animal which would be found in or entering the land under the Right.As noted earlier, people have been displaced when game reserves have been created, losing their traditional rights of access to wildlife resources, fuelwood, etc. once formal boundaries have been gazetted.

Source: Social Aspects of Conservation in the Eastern Arc Mountain Forests
 
