How James Rugemalira outsmarted the Government of Tanzania (GoT)

Dar es Salaam, May 2000: ​

Further evidence is brought to the London arbitrators to prove that IPTL involved systematic corruption. Patrick Rutabanzibwa has sworn an affidavit that James Rugemalira offered him $200,000 to support IPTL. Rugemalira left a package containing Shs 500,000 at Rutabanzibwa's home during Christmas 1994. Rutabanzibwa says he returned the package, at the time worth eight and a half months' salary, to Rugemalira.







Rutabanzibwa's former assistant, Prosper Victus, also testified that he was offered a similar amount to keep key information from Rutabanzibwa. Victus also implicates Mary Ndosi (later Maria Kejo), the state attorney who endorsed the IPTL contract on behalf of the government: &;When she telephoned me, Mrs Ndosi said &; that "we want you to help us get this power project approved" and then she reminded me that Mr Rugemalira would give me 100,000,000 Tanzanian Shillings if the IPTL project were approve





I was shocked to learn that Mrs Ndosi had apparently been corrupted by Mr. Rugemalira.' (Witness Statement, 19 April 2000, p. 3). Another former assistant, Esther Mzunzu, testified to the Prevention of Corruption Bureau that she accepted a bribe from Rugemalira, albeit a rather small one. She alleges that Rugemalira came to her office sometime in December 1994 and said: "If our proposal goes through, I can give you money. How about $20,000?" She claims that she refused, but later accepted Shs100,000. Her generally pro-IPTL behaviour suggests that, if she only received Shs100,000, she was cheap at the price. In a long letter to Attorney General Andrew Chenge, Rugemalira defends himself against these accusations and claims, as he has done many times before, that there is a conspiracy between Songas and the World Bank to drive him out of the market.











He also announces his intention to sue Rutabanzibwa, Victus and Masunzu for personal defamation.



Unless IPTL wins the arbitration case, James Rugemalira's days of unbridled hubris are behind him, and it would serve as an object lesson to like-minded international corrupters if the roles of Wärtsilä, Mechmar, Sime Bank, and Bank Bumiputra in this entirely unseemly saga were to be fully investigated.



The list of senior Tanzanian politicians and officials implicated in IPTL is so long that I cannot imagine anyone being brought to justice for taking or offering bribes, even though the Prevention of Corruption Bureau has a file that thick on IPTL.









London, 2 February 2001:



The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes rules that Tanesco had enough information to challenge IPTL's change from low- to medium-speed diesel generators well in advance of their installation. Tanesco should therefore proceed to negotiate terms with IPTL for the purchase of electric power.



These negotiations will be based on an assumed project cost of $123.5 million, or $26.5 million less than the $150 million that IPTL had claimed as project costs. The tribunal finds that IPTL had indeed failed to act with due diligence in regard to the switch from SSD to MSD technology without challenging the significant price increase by the manufacturers Wärtsilä between their initial and their final bid. Another plus from Tanesco's point of view is the tribunal's refusal to award IPTL claims for lost income of over $50 million, as a result of failure to produce the relevant costing information to Tanesco and for their part in the unauthorised technology switch. In Dar es Salaam, the tribunal's verdict is hailed as a victory' for Tanesco







I try to put the record straight by pointing out that any deal with IPTL represents an unnecessary burden on Tanzania's power consumer, since the power that IPTL will generate is readily available from cheaper alternative sources. The London tribunal rejects Tanesco's evidence concerning corruption, on the grounds that Tanesco had presented too little, too late.







The additional evidence that Tanesco had planned to present to the tribunal was blocked in Dar es Salaam. Under Tanzanian law, proof of corruption is enough to invalidate a contract. Both the Prevention of Corruption Bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have collected large amounts of information on the corruption dimension of IPTL, but President Mkapa has resisted all attempts to allow the case to be brought to court.









On July 26, 2001, Minister of Energy and Minerals Edgar Maokola-Majogo announces to Parliament that IPTL will start generating at full capacity in October. In a subsequent press conference, the Minister announced that Tanesco will incur costs of around $2.8 million a month to meet IPTL's ;capacity charge', that is, the project's standby costs and capital repayments, before any power is generated.



Tanesco can only meet these costs by increasing power tariffs, already high by African standards. If Tanesco cannot find the money, the Treasury will be called upon to honour the debt, since Tanesco's contract with IPTL is guaranteed by the Tanzanian government.





Basil Mramba, who replaced Minister of Finance Daniel Yona after the 2000 elections, is unsympathetic to IPTL. Even so, the 2001/2 national budget includes a provision of $20 million to bale out TANESCO in the (likely) event that it is unable to meet IPTL's capacity charge' plus operating costs. As a result of the London tribunal findings, James Rugemalira tries to dissociate himself from involvement in the overpricing of IPTL, putting all the blame on Mechmar. He claims that VIPEM, the Tanzanian partner in IPTL, ;was cheated by Mechmar on the issue of the true capital cost in the same way as TANESCO was cheated. The problems arose out of apparent business dishonesty by our Malaysian partners' Thus, the disallowed capital costs and the cost of delay in implementation should be picked up by Mechmar, not IPTL.

For good measure, Rugemalira presents Mechmar with an invoice for nearly $800,000, including unspecified &;miscellaneous expenses' incurred between 1994-2001 worth $200,000. In an email to Mr Rugemalira, Mechmar's financial advisor Willy Lim reacts to Rugemalira's letter to Minister Majogo:



What were you thinking of? That you should absolve yourself of any blame ? That you could equate your perception of being "cheated" by Mechmar in the same way that you felt that TANESCO was "cheated" by Mechma







You cannot say with a straight face that you have IPTL's interests at heart.' 15 January 2002 Seven and a half years after signing the MOU, IPTL finally starts supplying power to the Tanzanian grid. In an article in the East African on February 18, I estimate that, running at 50% capacity, IPTL will cost Tanesco $4.6 million a month, or $55 million a year. At nearly 13 cents a unit, IPTL power is twice as expensive as a similar plant run by Wärtsilä in Kenya. I refer to the extra six cents per unit as the ;IPTL mark-up.'



Box 3 contains further quotes from the article: Box 3: And IPTL Said: Let There Be Light But It's Going to Cost You &;IPTL will bankrupt Tanesco, force up the price of electricity to industrial and domestic users alike, and oblige the Treasury to introduce power subsidies. The consequences are likely to be catastrophic for the industrial sector, foreign investment prospects, and the planned privatisation of Tanesco.







In brief, by Tanzanian standards, IPTL is a rip-off of unprecedented proportions. In the event that Tanesco runs short of cash, the Treasury will step in to foot the bill. The 2001 Finance Act contains a provision to that effect, although it did not figure in the Minister of Finance's budget speech of 14th June. The Treasury have already held discussions with the International Monetary Fund on how to pay Tanesco a monthly cash subsidy to offset the cost of IPTL.





Without IPTL, the Ubungo turbines would now be running on natural gas. (The Songo Songo project was purposely held up by IPTL intrigue). Not that it matters: three of the Ubungo turbines have been shut down and need a staggering (sic) 4bn/- for repairs, Tanesco engineers told the Daily News.' (December 14th).



The current rains have raised water levels in the dams. Curious therefore that Tanesco should decide to shut down one of Kidatu's 50 megawatt turbines - for routine maintenance' - just as water levels are rising. Why not wait for a few months until water levels begin to fall?



Tanesco may soon be forced to spill water from our dams in order to keep IPTL chugging along as planned.' Source: East African, February 18, 2002 Hardly two months after IPTL start power production, its minority shareholders VIPEM file a suit in the Tanzanian High Court to wind up the company unless they receive thirty percent of IPTL equity.



VIP are concerned that they may not receive their



The commissioning of IPTL passes almost without comment. The pros and cons of the project are no longer an object for public discussion. The press, business associations, donors and civil society' are deafeningly silent over the catastrophe that is IPTL. This is a sure sign that, at least for the moment, the



One donor argues that for Tanzania not to meet its external commitments' would send the wrong signals to potential investors! But Tanzanian electricity is the most expensive in central and southern Africa.



IPTL could help seal the fate of Tanzania's already uncompetitive manufacturing industry. Epilogue The direct and opportunity costs of IPTL to the Tanzanian economy are extremely high.



Without IPTL, the country would already be exploiting its huge resources of natural gas and saving on imported kerosene for the Ubungo turbines. The losses to the Tanzanian economy as a result of the power shortages of 1997 could have been avoided had Songas been implemented on time rather than sidelined by IPTL.



Huge private investments in stand-by generators were another avoidable cost. The amount of time, energy and travel wasted by government officials in chasing after IPTL, including international arbitration, particularly by Patrick Rutabanzibwa, could have been put to much better use.



Countries like Tanzania will never be able to aspire to the rates of economic growth and social development achieved by countries like Malaysia in the absence of ruling élites whose rent-seeking strategies contribute to rather than subtract from the public good. It is one thing for politicians and bureaucrats to take a cut from a valid investment that generates significant employment, turns out useful products, and contributes to government revenue.

