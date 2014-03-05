How James Rugemalira outsmarted the Government of Tanzania (GoT)

Dar es Salaam, May 2000:
Further evidence is brought to the London arbitrators to prove that IPTL involved systematic corruption. Patrick Rutabanzibwa has sworn an affidavit that James Rugemalira offered him $200,000 to support IPTL. Rugemalira left a package containing Shs 500,000 at Rutabanzibwa's home during Christmas 1994. Rutabanzibwa says he returned the package, at the time worth eight and a half months' salary, to Rugemalira.



Rutabanzibwa's former assistant, Prosper Victus, also testified that he was offered a similar amount to keep key information from Rutabanzibwa. Victus also implicates Mary Ndosi (later Maria Kejo), the state attorney who endorsed the IPTL contract on behalf of the government: &;When she telephoned me, Mrs Ndosi said &; that "we want you to help us get this power project approved" and then she reminded me that Mr Rugemalira would give me 100,000,000 Tanzanian Shillings if the IPTL project were approve


I was shocked to learn that Mrs Ndosi had apparently been corrupted by Mr. Rugemalira.' (Witness Statement, 19 April 2000, p. 3). Another former assistant, Esther Mzunzu, testified to the Prevention of Corruption Bureau that she accepted a bribe from Rugemalira, albeit a rather small one. She alleges that Rugemalira came to her office sometime in December 1994 and said: "If our proposal goes through, I can give you money. How about $20,000?" She claims that she refused, but later accepted Shs100,000. Her generally pro-IPTL behaviour suggests that, if she only received Shs100,000, she was cheap at the price. In a long letter to Attorney General Andrew Chenge, Rugemalira defends himself against these accusations and claims, as he has done many times before, that there is a conspiracy between Songas and the World Bank to drive him out of the market.






He also announces his intention to sue Rutabanzibwa, Victus and Masunzu for personal defamation.

Unless IPTL wins the arbitration case, James Rugemalira's days of unbridled hubris are behind him, and it would serve as an object lesson to like-minded international corrupters if the roles of Wärtsilä, Mechmar, Sime Bank, and Bank Bumiputra in this entirely unseemly saga were to be fully investigated.

The list of senior Tanzanian politicians and officials implicated in IPTL is so long that I cannot imagine anyone being brought to justice for taking or offering bribes, even though the Prevention of Corruption Bureau has a file that thick on IPTL.




London, 2 February 2001:

The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes rules that Tanesco had enough information to challenge IPTL's change from low- to medium-speed diesel generators well in advance of their installation. Tanesco should therefore proceed to negotiate terms with IPTL for the purchase of electric power.

These negotiations will be based on an assumed project cost of $123.5 million, or $26.5 million less than the $150 million that IPTL had claimed as project costs. The tribunal finds that IPTL had indeed failed to act with due diligence in regard to the switch from SSD to MSD technology without challenging the significant price increase by the manufacturers Wärtsilä between their initial and their final bid. Another plus from Tanesco's point of view is the tribunal's refusal to award IPTL claims for lost income of over $50 million, as a result of failure to produce the relevant costing information to Tanesco and for their part in the unauthorised technology switch. In Dar es Salaam, the tribunal's verdict is hailed as a victory' for Tanesco



I try to put the record straight by pointing out that any deal with IPTL represents an unnecessary burden on Tanzania's power consumer, since the power that IPTL will generate is readily available from cheaper alternative sources. The London tribunal rejects Tanesco's evidence concerning corruption, on the grounds that Tanesco had presented too little, too late.



The additional evidence that Tanesco had planned to present to the tribunal was blocked in Dar es Salaam. Under Tanzanian law, proof of corruption is enough to invalidate a contract. Both the Prevention of Corruption Bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have collected large amounts of information on the corruption dimension of IPTL, but President Mkapa has resisted all attempts to allow the case to be brought to court.









On July 26, 2001, Minister of Energy and Minerals Edgar Maokola-Majogo announces to Parliament that IPTL will start generating at full capacity in October. In a subsequent press conference, the Minister announced that Tanesco will incur costs of around $2.8 million a month to meet IPTL's ;capacity charge', that is, the project's standby costs and capital repayments, before any power is generated.

Tanesco can only meet these costs by increasing power tariffs, already high by African standards. If Tanesco cannot find the money, the Treasury will be called upon to honour the debt, since Tanesco's contract with IPTL is guaranteed by the Tanzanian government.


Basil Mramba, who replaced Minister of Finance Daniel Yona after the 2000 elections, is unsympathetic to IPTL. Even so, the 2001/2 national budget includes a provision of $20 million to bale out TANESCO in the (likely) event that it is unable to meet IPTL's capacity charge' plus operating costs. As a result of the London tribunal findings, James Rugemalira tries to dissociate himself from involvement in the overpricing of IPTL, putting all the blame on Mechmar. He claims that VIPEM, the Tanzanian partner in IPTL, ;was cheated by Mechmar on the issue of the true capital cost in the same way as TANESCO was cheated. The problems arose out of apparent business dishonesty by our Malaysian partners' Thus, the disallowed capital costs and the cost of delay in implementation should be picked up by Mechmar, not IPTL.



For good measure, Rugemalira presents Mechmar with an invoice for nearly $800,000, including unspecified &;miscellaneous expenses' incurred between 1994-2001 worth $200,000. In an email to Mr Rugemalira, Mechmar's financial advisor Willy Lim reacts to Rugemalira's letter to Minister Majogo:

What were you thinking of? That you should absolve yourself of any blame ? That you could equate your perception of being "cheated" by Mechmar in the same way that you felt that TANESCO was "cheated" by Mechma



You cannot say with a straight face that you have IPTL's interests at heart.' 15 January 2002 Seven and a half years after signing the MOU, IPTL finally starts supplying power to the Tanzanian grid. In an article in the East African on February 18, I estimate that, running at 50% capacity, IPTL will cost Tanesco $4.6 million a month, or $55 million a year. At nearly 13 cents a unit, IPTL power is twice as expensive as a similar plant run by Wärtsilä in Kenya. I refer to the extra six cents per unit as the ;IPTL mark-up.'

Box 3 contains further quotes from the article: Box 3: And IPTL Said: Let There Be Light But It's Going to Cost You &;IPTL will bankrupt Tanesco, force up the price of electricity to industrial and domestic users alike, and oblige the Treasury to introduce power subsidies. The consequences are likely to be catastrophic for the industrial sector, foreign investment prospects, and the planned privatisation of Tanesco.



In brief, by Tanzanian standards, IPTL is a rip-off of unprecedented proportions. In the event that Tanesco runs short of cash, the Treasury will step in to foot the bill. The 2001 Finance Act contains a provision to that effect, although it did not figure in the Minister of Finance's budget speech of 14th June. The Treasury have already held discussions with the International Monetary Fund on how to pay Tanesco a monthly cash subsidy to offset the cost of IPTL.






Without IPTL, the Ubungo turbines would now be running on natural gas. (The Songo Songo project was purposely held up by IPTL intrigue). Not that it matters: three of the Ubungo turbines have been shut down and need a staggering (sic) 4bn/- for repairs, Tanesco engineers told the Daily News.' (December 14th).

The current rains have raised water levels in the dams. Curious therefore that Tanesco should decide to shut down one of Kidatu's 50 megawatt turbines - for routine maintenance' - just as water levels are rising. Why not wait for a few months until water levels begin to fall?

Tanesco may soon be forced to spill water from our dams in order to keep IPTL chugging along as planned.' Source: East African, February 18, 2002 Hardly two months after IPTL start power production, its minority shareholders VIPEM file a suit in the Tanzanian High Court to wind up the company unless they receive thirty percent of IPTL equity.

VIP are concerned that they may not receive their

The commissioning of IPTL passes almost without comment. The pros and cons of the project are no longer an object for public discussion. The press, business associations, donors and civil society' are deafeningly silent over the catastrophe that is IPTL. This is a sure sign that, at least for the moment, the

One donor argues that for Tanzania not to meet its external commitments' would send the wrong signals to potential investors! But Tanzanian electricity is the most expensive in central and southern Africa.

IPTL could help seal the fate of Tanzania's already uncompetitive manufacturing industry. Epilogue The direct and opportunity costs of IPTL to the Tanzanian economy are extremely high.

Without IPTL, the country would already be exploiting its huge resources of natural gas and saving on imported kerosene for the Ubungo turbines. The losses to the Tanzanian economy as a result of the power shortages of 1997 could have been avoided had Songas been implemented on time rather than sidelined by IPTL.

Huge private investments in stand-by generators were another avoidable cost. The amount of time, energy and travel wasted by government officials in chasing after IPTL, including international arbitration, particularly by Patrick Rutabanzibwa, could have been put to much better use.

Countries like Tanzania will never be able to aspire to the rates of economic growth and social development achieved by countries like Malaysia in the absence of ruling élites whose rent-seeking strategies contribute to rather than subtract from the public good. It is one thing for politicians and bureaucrats to take a cut from a valid investment that generates significant employment, turns out useful products, and contributes to government revenue.



UPDATES........19/06/2017







 
kama sijakosea huyu ndio aliwaleta wa malaysia wa International Islamic Bank of Malaysia, TRITEL na IPTL na kama sijakosea ile mitambo ya zamani ya mobitel ilikuwa ya kwake.

nazungumzia toka 1991 mzee anakula pesa tuu

na nadhani kula kwake kunachangiwa na jinsi waHAYA walivyojipanga idara zote nyeti pale treasury, nishati na madini na TANESCO

bila kusahau yule jamaa yake aliyekuwa ikulu
 
Sikonge said:
Unafikiri alikula peke yake? Nusu ya pesa zinaenda kwa MA-CCM.

Subiri waje Wapinzani siku moja ndiyo utaona Wajanja wanavyowekwa Kitanzi.
Kweli kabisa Sikonge, serikali inapaswa kusafishwa mabadiliko yatakapotokea. Tena kwa maumivu makali. Nchi hii inashindwa kusonga mbele kwa sababu ya haya madili ya chama tawala.
 
Huu ni wivu tuu wa umasikini, unaotokana na wengi wetu kuishi kimasikini, kwenye lindi la umasikini uliotopea!, unaopelekea kumuonea wivu kila mfanya biashara tajiri kwa kumuona kama mwizi anatuibia!. Issue ya IPTL is pure business!.

Tena serikali yetu ndio yenye akili ya ajabu kweli kuliko hata matope!.

Mitambo ya IPTL ni mitambo chakavu inayotumia obsolete technology kuzalisha umeme mdogo kwa kutumia gharama kubwa ya mafuta mengi mazito ambayo husababisha uharibifu mkubwa wa mazingira!. Yote haya tuliyajua na tukayakubali. Kumbukeni TANESCO inamilikiwa kwa asilimia 100% na serikali, ndio mwenye mali!. Tanesco inafanya kuletewa tuu na haina uwezo kusema hapana!.

Kwa JR is a good deal of pure business!.

Ilipogundua uwezo wa IPTL ni mdogo kulinganisha na gharama plus uchafuzi mkubwa sana wa mazingira, walimshauri mwenye mali, hawakusikilizwa na badala yake wakaletewa Richmond/Dowans. Ni ukweli kabisa usio shaka kuwa Richmond ni kampuni hewa!, lakini majenereta ya Richmond, sio majenereta hewa, na umeme uliofuliwa na Dowans sio umeme hewa!. Inatumia mitambo ya kisasa rafiki wa mazingira, inatumia gesi na inazalisha umeme mwingi japo gharama ndogo ila ile capacity charge ikon juu kutokana na "cha juu!".

Tume ya Mwakyembe ilipogundua tuu kuwa Richmond ilikuwa kampuni hewa, wakaishauri serikali kuvunja mkataba, na jatutadaiwa na badala yake kuamua kuwarudia IPTL!.

Tumeshitakiwa tukatozwa tozo wabunge wetu wakajiapiza hatulipi, kiukweli tumelipa tozo ya dowans kisirisiri na sasa tumewarudia tena wale wale Dowans kwa mkataba ule ule wa Richmond na gharama zile zile ila kwa jina la Simbion!. Sasa hii ni akili au matope?!.

Nikitangaza kuuza simu yangu ya mchina kwa thamani ya Shilingi milioni moja, nikakuonyesha, ukaikubali, ukailipia kiasi hicho, that is what its called business, tumefanya biashara halali!. Wewe ikitokea ukaenda China ukaikuta simu niliyokuuzia kwa milioni moja, kule inauzwa kwa thamani ya Shilingi elfu 10,000/= za Tanzania, huwezi kunirudia kulalamika nilikuibia, au kudai chenji yako ya shilingi 990,000/=!, tulipouziana was a deal and its a done deal!.

Nashauri tuache wivu wa kimasikini , na wewe zungusha akili to make quick good money and get rich or die trying!. Tanzania ni Shamba la Bibi, kila mwenye akili kujiwahia kujivunia chake kwa kadri ya uwezo wa tumbo lake, huku wajukuu wa bibi wakiishia kulala na kufa njaa! .

I love Tanzania!.
Its the best country ever!.
Paskali
 
Hili dubwana la IPTL lilipata baraka za aliyekuwa Waziri wa Nishati wa wakati huo, baba Ridh one, ambaye wkt huu sakata limepamba moto yupo kama hayupo!! Chukua Chako Mapema ndiyo mpango mzima, bandugu!!
 
kaka malizia stori, mkataba ulisema 2015 mitambo itakua mali ya tanesco..ila leo vip kalipwa bn109, mitambo ni yake tena na tanesco hawaigusi, hivi unaweza kumtenganisha chenge,kikwete,lowassa na hii dili?

em angalia hao watu by 1995 walikua na nafas gani serikalini
 
Pasco wewe ni miongoni mwa watu nawaheshimu sana kwa mawazo yao hapa JF lakini leo sijakuelewa kabisa!

Una maana tukipata nafasi tuibe maana nchi hii hatuhitaji kua wazalendo? Pasco hata wewe unasema hivyo kama siyo Mtanzania kweli! umenikatisha tamaa kabisa aisee du.

Tanzania tunahitaji kiongozi mkali kweli na wahalifu tuachane kabisa na mambo ya kusema haki za binadamu wakati watz wenzetu wanatusaliti na hawana hata huruma na nchi hii na huenda wala siyo watanzania ndiyo maana wanakua walafi namna hiyo au ni watu waovu kupindikua hata shetani anawashangaa mambo wanayofanya!
 
Ogah said:
....mwingine anaitwa Balozi A. Mpungwe........na madili ya ubinafsishaji na mikataba ya madini.......
Huyo Balozi Ami Mpungwe ni miongoni mwa watu waovu na wasiyo wazalendo Tz kuwahi kuwanao ktk history yake! huyo Mpungwe na wenzake walafi wanapaswa kumaliziwa mbali ktk uso wa dunia,hawana uzalendo na nchi hii bahati yao wanalindwa na mfumo mbaya wa nchi yetu.
 
Ili kuepuka umeme wa GAS kujumuishwa katika majanga haya, NASHAURI Tanesco isisimamie wala kujihusisha na umeme wa gas..badala yake ipewe institution nyingine, Hata binafsi, na tanesco waendelee na MIJENERATOR yao na MABWAWA.

Tanesco ni kisima cha Pesa kwa watu na taasisi nyingi sana...ikiwemo MA CCM.

mwenye maskio na askie
 
CRITICAL MIND said:
Hivi kuna mtanzania ;;mzalendo'' ambaye aliweza kutumia sheria kuizidi kete serikali kama huyu mzee?
Tatizo ni kuwa Serikali inatumia mabavu kuliko 'logic'.Na kwa kuwa JR ni mfanyabiashara mahiri ameweza kuipeleka Serikali 'puta' sana.

Ni hivi majuzi tu JR kupitia kampuni ya Mabibo Beer Wines and Spirits Ltd iliingia kwenye mgogoro na Tume ya Ushindani ( Fair Competition Commission). Mabibo Beer ilikuwa imekwishaenda mahakamani (Mahakama ya Wilaya ya Kinondoni) mwaka 2010 kujitengenezea kinga ya kuwa msambazaji pekee wa bia ya Windhoek. Lakini kianina amri ile ya Mahakama ya Wilaya ilikuwa inaenda kinyume na sheria ya ushindani. Badala ya Tume ya Ushindani (FCC) kwenda mahakamani 'ku-challenge' hukumu ya Mahakama ya Wilaya wao wakatoa Tangazo la Amri gazetini kupinga Mabibo Beer kuwa na 'monopoly'.

Wakajikuta wameji 'fix' wenyewe kwenye 'web' ya Mabibo Beer. Tume ya Ushindani ikanywea mpaka leo..
Je FCC walikuwa hawajui kuwa wanazuiliwa kuingilia haki za kisheria zilizosajiliwa kuipa Mabibo Beer haki pekee ya kuingiza na kusambaza bia aina ya Windhoek kama ilivyoamriwa na Mahakama ya Kinondoni?

Hiyo 'oversight' ni kosa la nani?
 
Angalau kidogo.

[h=3]MZEE JAMES RUGEMALILA ATOA MIL.200/- KATIKA MAHAFALI YA TATU YA SHULE YA SEKONDARI YA KAJUMULO GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BUKOBA[/h]

Prof. Anna Tibaijuka kwa furaha akitoa neno.Kwa niaba ya Mshauri wa Kimataifa wa Kujitegemea na Mwana hisa wa VIP Engineering and Marketing Ltd Mzee James Rugemalira aliyependa kuwa nasi leo lakini akashindwa kutokana na majukumu mengine, tunayo furaha kuwatangazia, kuwa VIP ataanzisha mfuko maalum wa kusaidia katika kuboresha utoaji Elimu katika nchi yetu, utakaoitwa Auleria Kobulungo Muganda Memorial Education Foundation Trust. Mfuko huu unaanzishwa kwa heshima na kumbukumbu ya mzazi wetu mpendwa marehemu Ma Auleria Kobulungo Muganda.


Mheshimiwa mgeni rasmi, Tunayo furaha kutangaza kwamba shule yetu ya Kajumulo Girls High school ndio itakuwa shule ya kwanza kufaidika na mfuko huu, na leo, VIP kwa niaba ya Auleria Kobulungo Muganda Memorial Education Foundation Trust imetoa jumla ya TZS 200 million (TZS 200,000,000) kwa ajili ya kuwasadia baadhi ya watoto wasio na uwezo wa kujilipia lakini wana sifa za kujiunga na kusoma katika shule hii.

habari kamili: MZEE JAMES RUGEMALILA ATOA MIL.200/- KATIKA MAHAFALI YA TATU YA SHULE YA SEKONDARI YA KAJUMULO GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BUKOBA | BUKOBAWADAU
 
Critical Mind, simfahamu vizuri huyu mzee James Rugemalira. Nachofahamu ni kwamba JR ni mmIliki wa Kampuni la Mabibo Wine (wauzaji wa bia ya Windhoek etc. hapa nchini) na VIP Engineering and Marketing Ltd. Lakini sifahamu historia yake na wasifu wake kwa ujumla. Alitokea wapi? Je, alikuwa civil servant kabla ya kuingia kwenye biashara? Yeye "amewezeshaje" matumizi ya fedha zilizokuwa kwenye "escrow account" (>US$250 million), pamoja na mambo mengine, kumlipa 30% ya hisa alizokuwa nazo IPTL? Je, yeye ni mbia wa Kampuni ya PAP?
 
LEX STEELE said:
kama sijakosea huyu ndio aliwaleta wa malaysia wa International Islamic Bank of Malaysia, TRITEL na IPTL na kama sijakosea ile mitambo ya zamani ya mobitel ilikuwa ya kwake.

nazungumzia toka 1991 mzee anakula pesa tuu

na nadhani kula kwake kunachangiwa na jinsi waHAYA walivyojipanga idara zote nyeti pale treasury, nishati na madini na TANESCO

bila kusahau yule jamaa yake aliyekuwa ikulu
Huyu Mzee ndiye aliyeleta ile Oil ya wafaransa ikiitwa ELF hapa nchini. Kampuni yake ndio ilikuwa inasambaza hiyo Oil. Pia kampuni yake ya VIP Engineering kipindi fulani walijihusisha na uingizaji wa mchele aina ya kitumbo. Mzee anajua kuzikusanya hela huyu. Pamoja na utajiri wote alio nao, uwa hapendi publicity, yeye anafanya mambo yake kimya kimya.

Tiba
 
Hiyo ni syndicate ya ulajiii tuuu hamna suala la oversight wala uzembe. Ni mpango mahususi ulioasisiwa na wenye mamlaka kula fedha za umma. TUBADILIKEE
 
Mungo Park Mimi ndio maana nasema wanasheria hawana huruma kabisa na nchi hii (achilia mbali wafanyabiashara). Huyu mzee ameshauriwa na wanasheria namna ya kutumia mapungufu ya sheria zetu, to screw up this country. Na wote hawa ni Watanzania. One would argue that Mabibo Wines main goal is to maximize profit, provided they ain't break any law.

Lakini hapa sheria ya ushindani haikufuatwa kwa kutumia mbinu (technicalities) na rushwa kwa msaada wa wanasheria. Na sote tunajua athari za mfanyabiashara kuwa monopoly kwa walaji. Mbinu hizi hizi amezitumia tena kwenye mipango yake ya IPTL kuhakikisha kuwa taifa hili linaingia gharama kubwa. Uadilifu (Integrity) ya huyu Bw. James Rugemalira iko wapi? Labda tumpe pesa zote za nchi hii ndiyo atafurahi?

Watu wa aina hii wanastahili kunyongwa kwa kuwa ubinafsi walio nao unaliingiza taifa kwenye matatizo makubwa. Hata biashara zake hazichangii chochote kwenye uchumi wa nchi kwani zimegubikwa na mbinu haramu. Mtu wa namna hii atalipa kodi kweli kama inavyostahili?
 
