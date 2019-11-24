How did Harambee Starlets make it to Africa's Women Team of the Year?

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Football association of Tanzania should look at this unfairness. This idiot Musonye has been SG of CECAFA for years n now he lost even the last vein of self shame with open nepotism.






Last year at CECAFA Cup in Kigali, Harambee starlets couldn't make it to the finals! Kilimanjaro queens, the raining champion should protest this nomination! So is their coach!

 
Tanzania U20 women team is also the winner of COSAFA cup if iam not mistaken..
Geza Ulole said:
Football association of Tanzania should look at this unfairness. This idiot Musonye has been SG of CECAFA for years n now he lost even the last vein of self shame with open nepotism.






Last year at CECAFA Cup in Kigali, Harambee starlets couldn't make it to the finals! Kilimanjaro queens, the raining champion should protest this nomination! So is their coach!

